Avengers: Doomsday Rumor: A Detailed Breakdown Of The Movie Has Leaked Online - Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor: A Detailed Breakdown Of The Movie Has Leaked Online - Spoilers

We've seen a few supposed leaked plot breakdowns for Avengers: Doomsday at this stage, and while this latest one could also be fake, it certainly makes for an intriquing read...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There have been a number of rumored Avengers: Doomsday plot leaks over the past few months, but several insiders believe that the most recent one was largely accurate aside from a few inconsistencies. Now, a far more detailed breakdown of the movie has been shared on Reddit.

While this does read as if it could very well be legit, it's entirely possible that someone took the previous plot description and filled in the blanks with the various other rumors that have been circulating. That said, there are a few minor details (the Fantastic Four cartoon; Reed signing an autograph, etc) that usually wouldn't find their way into a fake breakdown that lead us to believe that this is the real deal.

Assuming this is accurate, be warned of major - and we do mean major - spoilers from this point on.

If you've read the other leak, you'll know the basic outline, but this breakdown is a lot more extensive. We'll let you have a read through it for yourselves, but here are a few points of interest:

Major deaths: Nightcrawler, Mystique, Loki, Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers' son, James.

The identities of Doom's Latverian Witches: Death, Clea and The Ancient One.

Namor and Sue Storm: Invisible Woman reportedly brokers a treaty between Wakanda and the Talocans, catching the Sub-Mariner's eye in the process (the attraction is said to be one-sided, however).

Hulk vs. The Thing: The long-awaited big-screen clash between Ben Grimm and a variant of the Green Goliath is said to take place in the third act.

The final battle: As previously reported, Doom emerges victorious after establishing Battleworld, with most of Earth's Mightiest Heroes either serving the villain after having their memories wiped, displaced in other timelines, or dead.

In the post-credits scene, we learn that Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man have survived the Incursions with their memories intact.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 8:24 PM
"the attraction is said to be one-sided"
thats wat u get 4 being a eunuch with love handles
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/30/2026, 8:31 PM
"Bucky dies"

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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 8:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Killing Steve’s son is even worse. That’s way too dark. Waaay to dark. Seriously, that’s going to really turn off a lot of casual fans and families. I really hope that’s a fake out
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/30/2026, 8:49 PM
@Bucky74 - Are these the snowflakes people talk about? They'll get over it
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/30/2026, 8:33 PM
This sound like total garbage if true.
Also, if that rumor about Doom killing Steve's infant son is actually legit, people are gonna be pissed.
That goes waaaay too far just for cheap shock value.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2026, 8:48 PM
@Feralwookiee - Just saw this. I said the same thing! It’s way overboard and will piss off hardcore and casual fans to the point where it will backfire. It’s horror movie dark and too far. The smartest thing they can do is make it a fake out but it doesn’t sound like it
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/30/2026, 8:53 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yeah I don't think they can get away with murdering a baby character, even if he's just snapped into dust or magic sparkles so it's not a graphic thing. People would find it distasteful at best.
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 7/30/2026, 9:00 PM
@Feralwookiee - His son isn’t an infant at that point. He’s 10. Also, he’s brought back to life at the end by Doom.
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 7/30/2026, 9:01 PM
@1stDalek - He’s not a baby. He’s 10 is brought back to life at the end.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2026, 8:37 PM
MEMBERBERRY III: THE UNDERWHELMING

Y'all better go see Spidey 4 or 5 times. It's gonna be a long time between web-slingings...

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2026, 8:43 PM
That all sounds really really bad.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/30/2026, 8:48 PM
Is there a link to read this orginal summary in a way that doesn't involve having to use X?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/30/2026, 8:48 PM
Yikes! That sounds like Ultimate Comics level of shock value. Hope it's not true, especially given just how popular Nightcrawler is.

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