Avengers: Doomsday Star Robert Downey Jr. Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie: "We May Redeem Ourselves Yet"

Avengers: Doomsday Star Robert Downey Jr. Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie: &quot;We May Redeem Ourselves Yet&quot;

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that he has seen an early cut of Avengers: Doomsday, while the Russo Brothers describe hearing the actor's Doctor Doom voice for the first time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

During a post-SDCC interview with EW, Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he has seen an early cut of the movie, and believes it might be the film that "redeems" the MCU.

“It is absolutely fantastic," said the Academy Award-winner when asked for his opinion on the movie. "I think we may redeem ourselves yet.”

Any actor sharing praise for their own film should obviously be taken with a grain of salt (he's hardly going to say it's terrible), but it is interesting that RDJ seems to agree with the consensus that the franchise is in need of redemption.

Though there have been a few bright spots (Deadpool and Wolverine, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), fans generally view the Multiverse Saga as a disappointment overall, and the studio evidently feels that there is a lot of pressure on Doomsday to get the MCU back on track.

In a separate interview with People.com, directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared their reactions to hearing RDJ's Doom voice for the first time.

"That was something that Robert surprised us with one day,” Anthony says. “You know, we were talking about all the details of the character — the voice, of course, is a key part of it, especially in the mask.” “So one day I think it was in the trailer, we were just sort of talking about some ideas and he broke out into the voice,” Anthony continues. “And we knew at that moment, that was it.”

Joe adds that he got "chills" upon hearing the accent Downey planned to use for the Latverian villain.

“I mean, it was one of those moments. It’d probably be one of the more memorable moments. —that and the ‘I Am Iron Man’ [sequence] when he snapped his fingers. Robert tends to present a lot of those super memorable moments.”

You can hear RDJ's "Doom voice" for yourselves in the trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2026, 4:08 PM
For those that dislike the lower end heroes and replacements. We need this movie to wash their stories away for new ones. So Doomsday will be the cleaning of the plate so we can get the next meal.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 4:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - I get that but it's still weird that the big Avengers movie that people have been waiting 7 years for is populated almost entirely by randos, nobodies and has-beens. And then Chris Evans is back as a has-been Cap and a wannabe Thor. It's weird.

But I am looking forward to Secret Wars. Hope they don't drop the ball there too.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2026, 6:46 PM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2026, 8:16 PM
@SonOfAGif - that’s joke right…….? New stories for comics there never is any new story and plot it always same all time goood vs bad different characters involved that’s all changes
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 4:09 PM
No one cares about hollywood actor self fellatio.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/28/2026, 4:16 PM
@FireGunn - Legit take. I’m on that cunnilingus tip!
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/28/2026, 4:12 PM
Fantastic Four kinda sucked too, other than the one scene where they went to visit Galactus
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/28/2026, 4:14 PM
BREAKING NEWS: “Actor says their upcoming big budget movie is amazing!”
Vigor
Vigor - 7/28/2026, 4:31 PM
@FrankenDad - I think its more the way he said it. He said "we", as if hes been responsible for marvels failures in movies hes not even in

Thats something called accountability and for that I respect him immensely
Accountability is something not common in today's world
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 5:12 PM
@Vigor - That's called saying what you were told to say. The same way he praised that piece of shit Ironheart
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2026, 6:57 PM
@FrankenDad - The last time I remember an actor admitting the movie they just finished publicly was Bill Cosby with Lenoard Part 6.
He went on Larry King and other talk shows to (supposedly) support the movie, but when he got there, he trashed it and said don't go see it, it's a piece of shit. 😝

User Comment Image
Nomi
Nomi - 7/28/2026, 4:20 PM
Happy that he's aware the state where Marvel is right now
hue66
hue66 - 7/28/2026, 4:24 PM
It doesn't need redeeming. There has been hits and misses. Most have been hits and some that weren't as successful I still liked such as Eternals and Thunderbolts.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/28/2026, 4:40 PM
@hue66 - pretty sure there’s been mostly misses for the last six years outside of D & W, Spider-Man, DS2, and GOTG3.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 5:13 PM
@TheLobster - All of what you just mentioned is dogshit
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2026, 6:53 PM
@TheLobster - AGREED. Some good series here and there too (WV, Loki, DD, XM97)
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/28/2026, 7:40 PM
@FireGunn - I liked DS2 and No Way Home for the most part but the majority of the “hits” are still forgettable.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/28/2026, 7:41 PM
@Fogs - Loki and X-Men 97 are peak for Disney+. I do love DD but must admit it falls short of the Netflix series.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/28/2026, 9:12 PM
@hue66 - I agree. While there have definitely been some MCU films not quite as good as others, I feel they've yet to make a legitimately bad movie. In my own subjective opinion, even the lesser of their films I've found enjoyable to some extent.

I can't say the same for Snyder's DCEU films. Not counting his Watchmen adaptation because it's not technically part of the DCEU (although I absolutely loved it and saw it twice on opening day) I didn't like a single Snyderverse movie. Except maybe Wonder Woman, but that one just barely.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 4:27 PM
I just have no how for this. Zero. None.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/28/2026, 4:28 PM
His Doom voice is just 🤌🏻

I’m so ready for December!
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/28/2026, 4:57 PM
@Odekahn - I think it's awesome, and I agree. Haters gonna hate, but from what I've seen & heard, RDJ as Doom is WAY WAY WAY more immediately interesting on screen than Majors as Kang. And so far all we have is a trailer
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/28/2026, 5:11 PM
@blacksocksdaily - 💯 bro
NGFB
NGFB - 7/28/2026, 4:55 PM
"I am Doom Man!"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 5:02 PM
I get that general consensus has been mixed at best about the Multiverse Saga and that people feel like Marvel had been on a downturn but I’m not one of them…

While I do agree that this saga has not been as focused as the Infinity Saga due to various external factors , I still think we have some real highs of the MCU during it such as Loki , Moon Knight , Shang Chi & NWH amongst others atleast for me though that’s been with more lows then Marvel Studios has had to face in the past even if I enjoyed the projects to varying degrees hence I don’t think the MCU needs to be “redeemed” but I’m in the minority on that.

Anyway RDJ is not gonna say anything else about the quality of a film he is in but given what I have seen of the film thus far , i do think it has the potential to be quite good…

Oh and I also like Downey’s Doom voice!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/28/2026, 5:14 PM
People talking about the multiverse saga needing redemption clearly don’t remember all the complaining about MOST of the infinity saga. They only remember that Endgame was cool (infinity war being a much better film), and conveniently forget that Endgame, though well received, is not even in the top 5 best infinity saga films and is a bit of a mess compared to others. Plenty of multiverse saga films are far better than Ironman 2 and 3, Antman 2, Thor 1 and 2, guardians 2, Age of Ultron, and Civil war.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 5:18 PM
@SummersEssex - I will always defend IM 3 , AOU and CW atleast.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2026, 6:55 PM
@SummersEssex - There's absolutely no way to compare the Multiverse saga to the Infinity one. Zero.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2026, 5:16 PM
I am not sure that it’s an accurate Latverian accent, though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 5:17 PM
@RolandD - couldn’t hire a real Latverian…

Smh for shame.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2026, 5:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - No Greeks. No Latverians. Where is the representation?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2026, 5:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Glad to see you liked The Odyssey. I was hoping to see it last night too but I was having car issues.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 5:22 PM
@RolandD - GO WOKE , GO MAKE LOTS OF MONEY!!.

That’s the saying right?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 5:23 PM
@RolandD - dude , I had an experience with that film

I liked quite a bit and it might be my favorite Nolan film since Inception.
Super12
Super12 - 7/28/2026, 5:22 PM
I'm starting to get pumped for this. The voice is fantastic. I may have to bump Dune 3 to the next weekend.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2026, 5:59 PM
WAIT. Why is RDJ mentioning the possibility of Marvel 'Redeeming' themselves?

I thought it was just the bigoted asshole fans who didn't understand the majesty of DIVERSE CONTENT FOR MODERN AUDIENCES?

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/28/2026, 6:33 PM
Downey has a natural half-Deadpool filter at any rate; he'll share his blunt truth more often than not.
redtom
redtom - 7/28/2026, 7:30 PM
Not if anything the Russos have done since the last Avengers is anything to go by.
grif
grif - 7/28/2026, 7:33 PM
there is no redeeming what they did.

complete reboot. start from scratch again or gtfo

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