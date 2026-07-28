Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains Spoiler Revealed As Slightly More Mixed Reactions Land

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its world premiere in LA last night, and some spoilers have inevitably begun to find their way online.
We can thank singer Steve Lacy for confirming the identity of Sadie Sink's character, and MTTSH has now shared some details on the movie's multiple villains that might disappoint some Spidey fans.
This probably wouldn't be considered a major reveal, but here's your spoiler warning just in case.
According to the scooper, BND is "a very good Jean Grey origin movie starring Spider-Man. All the actual Spider-Man villains are just cameos except for Scorpion, who is being controlled by Jean."
It seemed clear that Mac Gargan was under the "mind-hopper's" influence from the most recent trailer, but the rest of the movie's villains being relegated to cameo appearances is a little more surprising.
We had heard that Tombstone and The Hand would be slightly more integral to the plot (Jean is controlling them, too, apparently), and that there was another "big bad" hiding in the shadows.
We also have another wave of social media reactions following last night's premiere, and while many of them are still quite positive, we'd say these posts are more mixed overall.
Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.
But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.