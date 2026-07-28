Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains Spoiler Revealed As Slightly More Mixed Reactions Land

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains Spoiler Revealed As Slightly More Mixed Reactions Land

We have a somewhat surprising reveal relating to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains here, along with another wave of social media reactions from the LA premiere...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 06:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its world premiere in LA last night, and some spoilers have inevitably begun to find their way online.

We can thank singer Steve Lacy for confirming the identity of Sadie Sink's character, and MTTSH has now shared some details on the movie's multiple villains that might disappoint some Spidey fans.

This probably wouldn't be considered a major reveal, but here's your spoiler warning just in case.

According to the scooper, BND is "a very good Jean Grey origin movie starring Spider-Man. All the actual Spider-Man villains are just cameos except for Scorpion, who is being controlled by Jean."

It seemed clear that Mac Gargan was under the "mind-hopper's" influence from the most recent trailer, but the rest of the movie's villains being relegated to cameo appearances is a little more surprising.

We had heard that Tombstone and The Hand would be slightly more integral to the plot (Jean is controlling them, too, apparently), and that there was another "big bad" hiding in the shadows.

We also have another wave of social media reactions following last night's premiere, and while many of them are still quite positive, we'd say these posts are more mixed overall.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 6:39 AM
Where's all the idiots who said "JEAN ISN'T IN THE MOVIE! NO WAY IT'S JEAN! NO IT'S ANOTHER VILLAIN, IT'S THE JACKAL!"

Morons....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:57 AM
@Irregular - I've believed it was Jean from a very long time ago. But I was letting myself believe that there was another mystery character (like Shathra or somebody) that would be the main villain.
Because Jean Grey as the main villain in the fourth Spidey movie is ass.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2026, 8:14 AM
@Irregular - where ? In their houses, whit their wives, waiting for 2028 to keep Kamala out of office for another 4 years
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 8:27 AM
@Irregular - Tom Holland convinced me she wasn't Jean Grey.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/28/2026, 9:17 AM
@Irregular -
User Comment Image

Maybe for a fifth installment though if they adapt Clone Saga or Spider-Island.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 9:38 AM
@ObserverIO - Shathra or Jackal all were anti-climatic and mid from jump. How dumb of a follow up that we go from five of his most iconic villains...to SHATHRA...OR JACKAL....um...OK?

While I'm not saying Jean ISN'T left-field, I do think it's a good choice to make someone who is a Marvel superhero, to be the actual main antagonist. Not saying Scorpion wouldn't have worked as a main villain, there was just nothing to convince me to think that he SHOULD be in the MCU right now. It was going to seem like Vulture 2.0 if it was Scorpion again.

Overall given the arc they are going for in the MCU future, adding Jean and the idea of mutants is a pretty good idea to for a Spider-Man movie considering it's never been done.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 9:39 AM
@OneMoreTime - Was that before or after Hulk stretched you out?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2026, 9:40 AM
@soberchimera - Yeah like I can totally see it work in a future installment. But as a "mystery" villain mixed with a C list villain...ugh what a terrible idea!

Clone Saga/Spider-Island is for sure going to be attempted, and wouldn't be surprised if that's how Miles is introduced live-action wise.
PopBye
PopBye - 7/28/2026, 6:49 AM
How is this mixed? You need to fix your title. Supergirl reactions were mixed. This isn't it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/28/2026, 7:35 AM
@PopBye - They are more mixed than the first wave, and that's all I said. Did you read them?
Nomi
Nomi - 7/28/2026, 8:06 AM
@MarkCassidy - clickbait title
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/28/2026, 8:12 AM
@Nomi - You clearly don't know what clickbait means.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/28/2026, 8:16 AM
@MarkCassidy - I clearly do and you don't. Sorry, I like you as a writer here, but this is literally a clickbait.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/28/2026, 8:35 AM
@Nomi - Okay, what is the definition of clickbait?
Matador
Matador - 7/28/2026, 8:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - He clicked on it then he baited.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/28/2026, 9:19 AM
@PopBye - Supergirl reactions were mixed in the sense that people were split on whether it was “bad” or “garbage”.
rebellion
rebellion - 7/28/2026, 6:49 AM
SM2 remains undefeated
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2026, 6:55 AM
Finally getting scorpion and he’s being controlled by girl power.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2026, 9:12 AM
@Matchesz - Bitches get it done. 🤪
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2026, 7:09 AM
Wow. That was WAY more of a mixed bag than I expected.

User Comment Image

The thumbnail makes it look like Ron Perlman is kicking Spidey's ass.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2026, 9:17 AM
@Batmangina - Or Tom Waits.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 7:42 AM
They seemed more positive to me then outright mixed but it’s interesting hearing how one reaction i read feels the MCU interconnectivity & cameos overshadow Peter while another calls the film a “purely Spidey focused story”…

I guess that’s subjectivity when it comes to art for ya?.

Anyway , the reactions being mostly positive is nice so far and hopefully that’s reflected in the reviews itself aswell…

The movie looks good/solid imo thus can’t wait to watch it Saturday!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2026, 7:44 AM
People are stupid plot and story changes all time in comci movies it’s same thing all time all that changes are characters goood va bad sometimes gooood vs goood bad want to rule universe kill goood wins plot story never changes it’s same theme all dam time people think comics are complicated to understand not if you know theme for it
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2026, 7:52 AM
Id accept mixed reactions, this wont be as bad and sloppy as Doomsday and im calling it as early as now.

Excited for tomorrow.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/28/2026, 7:56 AM
This isn’t really “mixed” reception. One minute the film starts off good and doesn’t end so well, next minute it starts like shit and gets better? Lool. And that Sean Bolemon guy HAS to be trolling lmao
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:59 AM
Okay this actually does sound bad.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/28/2026, 8:09 AM
It’s the fourth entry of series of course there will be issues.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 8:24 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 3 times in 5 days.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 9:39 AM
@OneMoreTime - act your age...... unless you are 12 then go ahead knock yourself out
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 8:45 AM
I’m seeing this Thursday (they only had first row still available for Wednesday and I don’t do that, lol. I just hope they don’t do Spidey dirty in the end and that the stupid clone rumor isn’t true because that would ruin the entire movie
Reginator
Reginator - 7/28/2026, 8:46 AM
Got tickets for Sunday. One of the few films i have been looking forward to.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/28/2026, 8:57 AM
Remember when they just had a story about a comic book character and they didn't force connections with 20 other past and future projects?

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 7/28/2026, 9:47 AM
@FleischerSupes - That’s why this one is a classic! All they really needed for this one was Scorpion and Peter struggling with his new reality.
Matador
Matador - 7/28/2026, 9:00 AM
Jean Grey they should have gone with real M.J or Firestar with Iceman Spidey's college years. Guess I'll wait for it Disney + going forward.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/28/2026, 9:02 AM
but the rest of the movie's villains being relegated to cameo appearances is a little more surprising.
How is it at all surprising? Feige has been wasting villains since Phase 1.

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