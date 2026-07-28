Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains Spoiler Revealed As Slightly More Mixed Reactions Land

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its world premiere in LA last night, and some spoilers have inevitably begun to find their way online.

We can thank singer Steve Lacy for confirming the identity of Sadie Sink's character, and MTTSH has now shared some details on the movie's multiple villains that might disappoint some Spidey fans.

This probably wouldn't be considered a major reveal, but here's your spoiler warning just in case.

According to the scooper, BND is "a very good Jean Grey origin movie starring Spider-Man. All the actual Spider-Man villains are just cameos except for Scorpion, who is being controlled by Jean."

It seemed clear that Mac Gargan was under the "mind-hopper's" influence from the most recent trailer, but the rest of the movie's villains being relegated to cameo appearances is a little more surprising.

We had heard that Tombstone and The Hand would be slightly more integral to the plot (Jean is controlling them, too, apparently), and that there was another "big bad" hiding in the shadows.

We also have another wave of social media reactions following last night's premiere, and while many of them are still quite positive, we'd say these posts are more mixed overall.

#SpidermanBrandNewDay is an older Spider-Man movie.



Gone are the high school days, not just in tone but in visuals as well. No pop song over the end credits. This is a reserved, street level, Spider-Man.



It does deal with a lot of themes of loneliness, which I tend to… — Robert Adams (@RCAReacts) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY starts solid (I'm a sucker for a TV on the Radio needle-drop), but then you realize there are still 127 mins left. More incumbered by the MCU mothership than any entry before, this drags like a sack of The Punisher's balls (even if Bernthal is innocent). — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 28, 2026

In a lot of ways this new Spidey felt like a monkey's paw where all of what the other three movies were lacking are completely fixed while new storytelling issues have emerged. I think it might be time for new writers...



Destin Daniel Cretton absolutely killed it though. — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) July 28, 2026

Tom Holland delivers what I believe is the best performance of his career so far in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While it took me a couple of films to fully warm up to him as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, I feel like No Way Home was the turning point, and this film takes his… — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is not only my least favorite of the Tom Holland Spidey films, but one of the worst movies of the MCU as a whole. It's tremendously ugly with atrocious CGI and unintelligible action, and the emotional beats are hokey. A big disappointment. pic.twitter.com/n5VOqJ0aHX — Sean Boelman (@bigtunaonfilm) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay runs a little too long as it juggles several storylines, but it's a fine enough Spider-Man adventure that does show him being a friendly-neighbourhood hero dealing with his own issues, a few of which even call to mind the Raimi films. pic.twitter.com/9f6ceF4bxi — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) July 28, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is everything you could want from a Spider-Man movie!



It focuses on character while still delivering amazing visuals, strong action sequences, and plenty of fun surprises for fans.



Tom Holland may very well cement himself as THE Spider-Man with this… pic.twitter.com/ahQ7MbQYuv — The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) July 28, 2026

My reaction to Spider-Man Brand New Day — no spoilers don’t worry!



An emotionally meaty dwelling on loneliness and suppressing what we truly are. With incredible stunts, VFX, and coloring, it’s the best looking Spider-Man film since the Raimi era. The webbing has never been… pic.twitter.com/hK9MpIaWRv — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 28, 2026

For its first hour, #SpiderManBrandNewDay plays a bit too much like past Spidey movies. The film gets better as it goes along, though, with Tom Holland continuing to demonstrate why he’s the definitive Spider-Man. Yet, it’s Sadie Sink who steals the show in her “mystery role.” pic.twitter.com/DXE2rzpnNt — Nick Spake (Cartoon Contender) (@NSpake) July 28, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid new entry for Marvel. The story and themes of loneliness, change, and friendship all hit incredibly hard. It’s a bit overstuffed with too much going on at points. Sadie Sink’s story is the most weighty and shocking. #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/QO6EKTkgXC — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the Spider-Man movie WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. Destin Daniel Cretton delivers a purely Spidey focused story that swings the franchise in a fresh, mature new direction. It’s the superhero film of THIS GENERATION and Tom Holland’s best outing yet. pic.twitter.com/2vdXTHmdug — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) July 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.