Ghost Rider: Kevin Feige Says Ryan Gosling Came Up With The "Vision" For The MCU's Spirit Of Vengeance

Ghost Rider: Kevin Feige Says Ryan Gosling Came Up With The &quot;Vision&quot; For The MCU's Spirit Of Vengeance

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that Ghost Rider star Ryan Gosling was the one who came up with the "vision" for the MCU's Spirit of Vengeance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2026 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

We've been hearing rumors that Ryan Gosling was in talks to play Ghost Rider for quite a while, and the news was made official during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

Though he will likely be a part of the planned Midnight Sons movie, the Project Hail Mary star will debut as the flame-headed Spirit of Vengeance in a new solo Ghost Rider project from director Shawn Levy (Deadpool and Wolverine, Star Wars: Starfighter), and the movie will ride into theaters in 2028. Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper has been enlisted to pen the script.

Several characters have held the Ghost Rider mantle in the comics over the years, including Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, Danny Ketch, Alejandra Jones, Michael Badilino, and Kushala. Nicolas Cage played Blaze in two poorly-received movies, and more recently, Gabriel Luna portrayed Reyes in the now-defunct Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series.

THR's report on Gosling's casting mentions that he will play Blaze, but this was not disclosed at SDCC, and Kevin Feige declined to clarify which version of the character will be introduced in the movie during a post-panel interview.

“I am going to let Ryan reveal what he wants to reveal, when he wants to reveal it, and what he wanted to reveal today is…he’s playing Ghost Rider. He is a huge fan of the comics; he did come to us particularly with a specific vision, based on some particular comics.”

During a follow-up interview with Empire, Feige revealed that it was Gosling himself who came up with this new "vision" for Ghost Rider.

“It was Gosling who had the vision. It was Gosling who had the pitch that won over Shawn, that had them come and pitch us this idea, which led to us on stage today.”

Marvel's head honcho also reiterated Marvel's "quality over quantity" mantra, confirming that no movies will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

“A lot of it is a strategy we’ve talked about for a while, of focusing on quality,” he said. “We always try to focus on quality, but when quantity is so much, you get spread thin. We didn’t want to be spread thin, and the Avengers is as important as it comes. And Secret Wars, in particular for Empire readers, who know the comics, is a setup in and of itself to the future, to what’s next. So really, it was landing those two movies and setting up 2028, of which we’ve revealed two of them so far, Ghost Rider and Panther III.”

Cinemagoers will get their Marvel fix when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters this weekend. First reactions are expected to land online following the world premiere later tonight, so be sure to keep an eye out.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Ryan Gosling Becomes Ghost Rider In New Fan Art - But Which Version Of The Spirit Of Vengeance Will He Play?
Related:

Ryan Gosling Becomes Ghost Rider In New Fan Art - But Which Version Of The Spirit Of Vengeance Will He Play?
Kevin Feige On Ryan Gosling's Comic-Inspired Pitch For Ghost Rider, Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Complaints
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige On Ryan Gosling's Comic-Inspired Pitch For Ghost Rider, Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Complaints

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/27/2026, 11:19 PM
Cool that he's involved beyond just acting and has actually read comics.
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 11:19 PM
so if its crap or never gets made, then Feige can blame Gosling. Very smart. Doesn't want to feel like a "giant loser" or "failure" like he said he does with Blade
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/27/2026, 11:20 PM
Shout out to Josh Horowitz for making this happen.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/27/2026, 11:20 PM
Wonder what will be the next fancast to come true?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/28/2026, 12:05 AM
@MCUKnight11 - Cynthia Erivo as Nova.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/27/2026, 11:37 PM
Check that first line, Mark.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 11:39 PM
Im still not sold on Levy after that horrific D&W.

Shouldve gotten David Leitch on this given he worked with Gosling before.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 1:43 AM
@vectorsigma - Reynolds had too much input I think
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 7/28/2026, 2:19 AM
@vectorsigma - tf? You hate levy but David Leitch is great to you? You liked Deadpool 2 better than D&W? He's a good action director but below average on everything else.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 11:43 PM
There will never be a better ghost rider movie than spirit of vengeance
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2026, 12:39 AM

Sounds great. He’s Blaze.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 7/28/2026, 2:20 AM
@vectorsigma - tf? You hate levy but David Leitch is great to you? You liked Deadpool 2 better than D&W? He's a great action director but below average on everything else.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/28/2026, 12:42 AM
It has to be Blaze. The first Ghost Rider movies were awful. Give us a true origin Johnny Blaze with Mephisto and then put Johnny with the Midnight Sons team up film. After a while, then you can introduce new Riders.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/28/2026, 8:24 AM
@KineticAce - The first one is a guilt pleasure of mine, it's not that bad. Hard to defend the second though.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2026, 2:16 AM
I have no idea where the saga is heading (kidding, it's mutants), but Ghost Rider is such a cool way to kick things off imo. Also, I'm more hyped for Starfighter now too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 6:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

It atleast shows that Gosling had a good time working with Levy atleast on Starfighter which is a positive sign there
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 7:25 AM
I find it funny how some on social media were mad about Shawn Levy directing this and giving Feige shit for going with such a “safe” choice when now it’s been revealed that Gosling was the one that brought him on (a hopefully good sign for Starfighter next year) so haha lol.

I will say though given his previous work (aside from Stranger Things with the horror elements) , Levy doesn’t strike me as a good fit for GR but obviously Ryan saw something in him to help bring his vision for it on screen so I’m willing to give him a shot since he can still make fun films imo.

Anyway , hopefully Starfighter and this turn out well!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 8:24 AM
Kevin Feige Says Ryan Gosling Came Up With The "Vision" For The MCU's Spirit Of Vengeance.
Here's the VISION.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 7/28/2026, 9:47 AM
Kevin Feige Says Ryan Gosling Came Up With The "Vision" For The MCU's Spirit Of Vengeance.
Here's the VISION.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder