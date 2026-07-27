Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casting Rumor May Confirm Major Spoiler As Movie Eyes $800M Global Opening

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casting Rumor May Confirm Major Spoiler As Movie Eyes $800M Global Opening

One of the biggest Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours may have just been confirmed by a casting rumour that connects the web-slinger to an unexpected team of characters from the wider MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2026 03:07 PM EST

For well over a year now, rumours that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have persisted. While Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have tried hard to maintain the secrecy surrounding her role, some telltale signs back up these claims.

For example, Sink was spotted on set wearing green and yellow, an apparent nod to Marvel Girl's comic book costume. We also know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery antagonist will have the ability to control minds, while the Department of Damage Control appears to have taken great interest in the MCU's mutants if Wonder Man was any indication.

Now, reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that Olivia Booth-Ford (The Enfield Poltergeist) will play Jean Grey's sister in the film. Named Sara in the comics, she's a regular human without mutant abilities. This comes amid rumours the DODC will force Jean to work for them by kidnapping Sara.

The insider also revealed that they're unsure whether Jacey Sink, Sadie's little sister who portrayed younger versions of her characters in Stranger Things and The Whale, is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That is the rumour, though, suggesting we'll see Jean as a child. 

Billy Clements, who portrayed The Russian, is also said to be a lock for the movie, likely playing Ramrod. 

So, if this rumour is correct, it now seems safe to say that, yes, Marvel Studios will introduce Jean Grey in a Spider-Man movie. We couldn't have imagined Brand New Day setting up X-Men when it was first revealed as a street-level adventure, so now we wait to see if this actually works. 

In other news, @GlobalBoxOffice is reporting, "[Spider-Man: Brand New Day] has crossed $60M in domestic pre-sales and surpassed $120M worldwide. We’re in uncharted territory that cinema has only witnessed once (with [Avengers: Endgame]). $300M+ domestic and $800M+ global weekend are in the cards." 

It's going to be a huge weekend for Spider-Man: Brand New Day then, and as we write this, the movie's social accounts continue to tease fans about Sink's MCU role. The world premiere is tonight, meaning spoilers could start leaking soon...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/27/2026, 3:38 PM
Car RamRod?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 3:49 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Eyes $800M Global Opening


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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 3:54 PM
@OneMoreTime -

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Forthas
Forthas - 7/27/2026, 3:49 PM
"It's going to be a huge weekend for Spider-Man: Brand New Day then..."

Now is the perfect time for Disney to ask Sony to sell Spiderman's rights back to Marvel.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:05 PM
@Forthas - Actually Disney / Marvel Studios Own the Rights to Spider-Man Comic Book Character.

All Spider-Man Comic Books are coming from Disney / Marvel Studios.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/27/2026, 4:25 PM
@Forthas - Death. Taxes. Sony clinging to Spider-Man rights....

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PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 7/27/2026, 4:37 PM
@Forthas - Sony loves being the MacKenzie Bezos/Melinda Gates of their relationship with Marvel
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/27/2026, 5:20 PM
@Forthas -

what? lol the movie is expected to have a record breaking opening weekend. why would Sony give that up?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 3:50 PM
Never bet against Spider-man
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/27/2026, 4:02 PM
800 million dollars opening weekend is insane. If this movie hits with audiences we are guaranteed to be the biggest Spider-Man movie in history and marvel and sonys deal will be cemented forever.

Also the fact that it might make more opening weekend than the entirety of the amazing Spider-Man 2s box office. .


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SATW42
SATW42 - 7/27/2026, 4:04 PM
800 million opening weekend. with the high end of the budget, after advertising being like 320 million (most sources think that's over shooting it.

This movie is going to singlehandedly fund Doomsday, and they knew it, that's why they could spend so much on salaries which is where most of that budget is coming from.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/27/2026, 4:08 PM
@SATW42 - Including marketing, Doomsday is going to have like a 700 million dollar budget. Everyone is going to say they are lucky to break even, but it doesn't take an accounting genius to realize Spiderman making damn near close to 2 billion dollars not only funds itself, but doomsday, and everything doomsday makes is gravy.

The narrative is over for some many people on this site.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:11 PM
@SATW42 - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Budget is 250 million.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/27/2026, 4:13 PM
@SATW42 - bbbut Sony makes most of the money! It doesn't matter when you're looking at a 2billion dollar release. They might even hit a billion OPENING WEEKEND ALONE
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/27/2026, 4:14 PM
@OneMoreTime - before marketing
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:20 PM
@SATW42 - Spider-Man: Brand New Day is like ALL Movies being made.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/27/2026, 4:08 PM
Jean will unlock MJ and Ned’s memories at the end of the movie. Calling it now.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 4:39 PM
@KineticAce - Credit where it's due. I shit on most of this dystopian hellscape of a website but that's a genius idea and one of the most comic accurate UN[frick]INGS of a situation they could possibly do.

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ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/27/2026, 4:22 PM
$800mil opening??? I'm sorry what???? That would be insane.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 4:26 PM
Wasting X-men in a [frick]ing Spider-Man movie. Shock value is all you have baldy! You stupid stupid man.
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/27/2026, 4:29 PM
@bobevanz - Have you read Ultimate Spiderman by Bendis?

Jean Grey, Cyclops & Wolverine were in one of the first issues.

The Avengers was based on The Ultimates.

Just saying.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 4:28 PM
A rumor so stupid it turns out to be true. They're gonna say mutants came after the snap or something stupid like that. AHHHHHHHHH
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/27/2026, 4:30 PM
That's 8 Supergirls.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 4:39 PM
@TheJok3r - Underrated line.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/27/2026, 7:04 PM
@TheJok3r - I came here to post this. 🤣
thundershocked
thundershocked - 7/27/2026, 4:42 PM
Release Spiderman, tease Doomsday...then announce layoffs.

C-suite is living the dream.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:47 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Eyes $800M Global Opening

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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/27/2026, 4:52 PM
I don’t believe it. How do you force a telepath to do anything? Couldn’t she just control the person that’s doing the forcing?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 5:10 PM
@WruceBayne - true but it depends on if the captor has preventive measures against the telepath or a way for their powers not to work on them.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/27/2026, 5:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - if that is the case then maybe her powers are distance based. And her sister is far enough away that she can’t do anything.
I will say this though, whoever Sadie Sink is playing she doesn’t look like she’s being forced to do anything. Whoever’s controlling these minds looks like they’re enjoying it… at least that’s what I took from the trailer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 5:43 PM
@WruceBayne - perhaps

The trailers could be misleading or this version of Jean (if that is who she is) might lack direction or guidance which causes her to delve into the dark side of her powers…

I know a certain school might be able to help with that..;).
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/27/2026, 5:07 PM
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2026, 5:14 PM
The Money Train is almost here.
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 7/27/2026, 5:40 PM
Is Rachel Summers
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/27/2026, 5:40 PM
RIP marvel🤡🖕😎
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 5:40 PM
Jesus , 800 million just opening weekend globally is nuts but certainly possible imo given the hype around the movie so we’ll see but fingers crossed.

Honestly , if that’s the case then it’s certainly a big possibility perhaps that BND could make 2 billion given the little to no competition it has in the month of August & early September…

Plus then with Doomsday in December , it could do more or less the same aswell which would likely make 2026 one of Marvel Studios most profitable years but I’m getting ahead of myself.

Anyway as of now , i hope BND turns out well and is received positively since we get the reactions/reviews tomorrow!!.

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Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/27/2026, 5:43 PM
I like how purposeful they're being now about building and connecting their next phase. Look forward to seeing how they will combine the old and the new in the post-Secret Wars newly reconstituted MCU... but of course, looking forward to BND, Doomsday and Secret Wars first. :)
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/27/2026, 7:15 PM
As promised, I will be spoiling the whole movie tomorrow multiple times throughout various articles on this site.

Just so you all know, Jean Grey is NOT in the movie. But y'all too stubborn and stupid AF to not let that rumor die.

It's only going to disappoint you when you all find out who she is playing which is the leader of the HAND. That's your first spoiler from me to you.

Just because I love you all, I'll also be spoiling the 3, yeah I said it, 3 credit scenes tomorrow as well.

Nolanite out
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/27/2026, 7:33 PM
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Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/27/2026, 9:47 PM
whew that's a lot of cash! And I'm going to be an contributor to it

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