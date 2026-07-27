Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casting Rumor May Confirm Major Spoiler As Movie Eyes $800M Global Opening

For well over a year now, rumours that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have persisted. While Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have tried hard to maintain the secrecy surrounding her role, some telltale signs back up these claims.

For example, Sink was spotted on set wearing green and yellow, an apparent nod to Marvel Girl's comic book costume. We also know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery antagonist will have the ability to control minds, while the Department of Damage Control appears to have taken great interest in the MCU's mutants if Wonder Man was any indication.

Now, reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual is reporting that Olivia Booth-Ford (The Enfield Poltergeist) will play Jean Grey's sister in the film. Named Sara in the comics, she's a regular human without mutant abilities. This comes amid rumours the DODC will force Jean to work for them by kidnapping Sara.

The insider also revealed that they're unsure whether Jacey Sink, Sadie's little sister who portrayed younger versions of her characters in Stranger Things and The Whale, is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That is the rumour, though, suggesting we'll see Jean as a child.

Billy Clements, who portrayed The Russian, is also said to be a lock for the movie, likely playing Ramrod.

So, if this rumour is correct, it now seems safe to say that, yes, Marvel Studios will introduce Jean Grey in a Spider-Man movie. We couldn't have imagined Brand New Day setting up X-Men when it was first revealed as a street-level adventure, so now we wait to see if this actually works.

In other news, @GlobalBoxOffice is reporting, "[Spider-Man: Brand New Day] has crossed $60M in domestic pre-sales and surpassed $120M worldwide. We’re in uncharted territory that cinema has only witnessed once (with [Avengers: Endgame]). $300M+ domestic and $800M+ global weekend are in the cards."

It's going to be a huge weekend for Spider-Man: Brand New Day then, and as we write this, the movie's social accounts continue to tease fans about Sink's MCU role. The world premiere is tonight, meaning spoilers could start leaking soon...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.