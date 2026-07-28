Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene Appears To Have Leaked Online

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene Appears To Have Leaked Online

Following last night's world premiere and an early round of press screenings in the U.S., a video of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene has seemingly leaked on social media.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2026 03:07 AM EST

After months of intense secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a musician has spoiled Sadie Sink's role in the movie, and the post-credits scene has leaked online after the first round of press screenings (you can find it here). 

The rumours were true; the stinger is simply Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker confirming that Peter Parker is no longer on Earth. The screen glitches, revealing he's somewhere in outer space, or perhaps even in another reality. 

The implication is that Spider-Man has been snatched from Earth, though why that's happened or exactly where he is isn't revealed. The words "Spider-Man Will Return" are shown on screen, but there's no mention of Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars

This raises a lot of questions. If Spider-Man has been transported to Battleworld, would Earth not have been destroyed? Or has someone saved the wall-crawler before the Final Incursion happens? 

Either way, the post-credits scene is being criticised on social media for being one of the MCU's most underwhelming efforts. Early reactions to the movie are glowing, but it seems Marvel Studios decided against teasing anything major for Peter ahead of an expected soft reboot for the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars

The Spider-Man franchise has a mixed track record for post-credits scenes. Spider-Man: Homecoming teased Scorpion, but followed it up with a humorous Captain America scene. Spider-Man: Far From Home shocked everyone with J. Jonah Jameson's return, only to then confuse everyone by revealing Nick Fury and Maria Hill as Skrulls. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, featured a canon-breaking Venom cameo and a teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Of course, we don't know how Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends, so perhaps this will make more sense with that context. For now, this is an undeniable head-scratcher, though if it gets fans talking, then perhaps that's the point.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2026, 4:03 AM
The idea of a spider tracker is dumb and obv stolen from the games or something
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 7/28/2026, 6:19 AM
@Matchesz - the spider tracker has been around sense the comic's
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2026, 7:47 AM
@cyclopsprime - does he use it now in comics and stupid spider signal on belt no more
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/28/2026, 4:13 AM
Shit after credit scene if true.
But it looks very cheeply done.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/28/2026, 4:32 AM
I'm beginning to think there are no secrets left about anything Marvel these days.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 8:50 AM
@SpiderParker - i feel like that’s the case with these big superhero movies in general now , mainly due to scooper and leak culture unfortunately which has become its own business.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2026, 4:50 AM
Not reading but not at all bothered.

NWH was released late in my country because of the pandemic. And i prwctically saw the movie thru many small youtube leaks.

And i still saw it 3 times come release date. And >15 times whenever it's on cable, lolz
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2026, 4:50 AM
Dude is chilling with the other Spider-Men. Hoping we see them return as a Spider-Corps of sorts, similar to the Thor-Corps from the comics.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/28/2026, 5:50 AM
He’s being transported to Battle World
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/28/2026, 7:06 AM
@cubrn - This is accurate.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:51 AM
@cubrn - Looks like it's in the same universe though. And Ned's seeing it on his spider-tracker so he's still alive along with the Earth.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:50 AM
Oh man, between this and Jean they're really not rebooting are they?

If you thought there was a dropoff this saga, just wait for the massive and probably fatal dropoff next saga. Too much continuity will kill this franchise. It damn near already has.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 8:56 AM
This all seems so very exhausting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 8:57 AM
Interesting….

I’m starting to wonder if the Void is going to end up being Battleworld in Doomsday/SW and this is Spidey being perhaps pulled into it for lack of a better word?.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 9:37 AM
As long as they don’t go with that insane clone stupidity, I’m in. I hated that Fury wasn’t the real Fury in FFH.

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