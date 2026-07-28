Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene Appears To Have Leaked Online

After months of intense secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a musician has spoiled Sadie Sink's role in the movie, and the post-credits scene has leaked online after the first round of press screenings (you can find it here).

The rumours were true; the stinger is simply Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker confirming that Peter Parker is no longer on Earth. The screen glitches, revealing he's somewhere in outer space, or perhaps even in another reality.

The implication is that Spider-Man has been snatched from Earth, though why that's happened or exactly where he is isn't revealed. The words "Spider-Man Will Return" are shown on screen, but there's no mention of Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

This raises a lot of questions. If Spider-Man has been transported to Battleworld, would Earth not have been destroyed? Or has someone saved the wall-crawler before the Final Incursion happens?

Either way, the post-credits scene is being criticised on social media for being one of the MCU's most underwhelming efforts. Early reactions to the movie are glowing, but it seems Marvel Studios decided against teasing anything major for Peter ahead of an expected soft reboot for the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Spider-Man franchise has a mixed track record for post-credits scenes. Spider-Man: Homecoming teased Scorpion, but followed it up with a humorous Captain America scene. Spider-Man: Far From Home shocked everyone with J. Jonah Jameson's return, only to then confuse everyone by revealing Nick Fury and Maria Hill as Skrulls.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, featured a canon-breaking Venom cameo and a teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, we don't know how Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends, so perhaps this will make more sense with that context. For now, this is an undeniable head-scratcher, though if it gets fans talking, then perhaps that's the point.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.