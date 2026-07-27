Spider-Man: Brand New Day [Spoiler] Scenes Censored In India; New Poster Released

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has generated a lot of discussion among fans, with the identity of Sadie Sink's mystery character a major talking point. However, many fans are just as eager to learn how the movie will deal with Spider-Man: No Way Home's memory spell.

In the 2021 blockbuster, Doctor Strange was forced to make the world forget Peter Parker exists. Doing so avoided a catastrophic Incursion, but if Jean Grey really is in this movie, could she unlock MJ and Ned's memories of the man beneath Spider-Man's mask?

There's not long left until we find out. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may have inadvertently revealed a major spoiler for Spider-Man: Brand New Day while censoring it for audiences in India.

Variety has learned that a romantic kissing scene has been removed, along with "audio and subtitle sanitisation, muting and removing various strong words and objectionable language across the film's English soundtrack and subtitle tracks."

The trade adds, "censors instructed the inclusion of a static anti-liquor health warning message superimposed on-screen during scenes showing alcohol consumption."

The kissing scene removed to get Spider-Man: Brand New Day a "UA" rating was 8 seconds long, and the prevailing theory among fans on social media is that this could be the big moment where Peter and MJ reunite and lock lips. Unless Jean is about to come the web-slinger's new love interest, of course (though we very much doubt that).

In related news, three new GIFs have surfaced showing a POV web-swinging scene, a new look at Spider-Man's enhanced Spider-Sense, and a glimpse inside Peter's apartment/base of operations.

We also have a new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which you'll also find below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.