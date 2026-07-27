Spider-Man: Brand New Day [Spoiler] Scenes Censored In India; New Poster Released

Spider-Man: Brand New Day [Spoiler] Scenes Censored In India; New Poster Released

A couple of key moments from Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been cut ahead of the movie's release in India this week, and they may hint at some big spoilers for Peter Parker's MCU return.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has generated a lot of discussion among fans, with the identity of Sadie Sink's mystery character a major talking point. However, many fans are just as eager to learn how the movie will deal with Spider-Man: No Way Home's memory spell.

In the 2021 blockbuster, Doctor Strange was forced to make the world forget Peter Parker exists. Doing so avoided a catastrophic Incursion, but if Jean Grey really is in this movie, could she unlock MJ and Ned's memories of the man beneath Spider-Man's mask?

There's not long left until we find out. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may have inadvertently revealed a major spoiler for Spider-Man: Brand New Day while censoring it for audiences in India.

Variety has learned that a romantic kissing scene has been removed, along with "audio and subtitle sanitisation, muting and removing various strong words and objectionable language across the film's English soundtrack and subtitle tracks."

The trade adds, "censors instructed the inclusion of a static anti-liquor health warning message superimposed on-screen during scenes showing alcohol consumption."

The kissing scene removed to get Spider-Man: Brand New Day a "UA" rating was 8 seconds long, and the prevailing theory among fans on social media is that this could be the big moment where Peter and MJ reunite and lock lips. Unless Jean is about to come the web-slinger's new love interest, of course (though we very much doubt that).

In related news, three new GIFs have surfaced showing a POV web-swinging scene, a new look at Spider-Man's enhanced Spider-Sense, and a glimpse inside Peter's apartment/base of operations. 

We also have a new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which you'll also find below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/27/2026, 12:41 PM
So the scenes DID NOT REDEEM!?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/27/2026, 12:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - Redeem? What are you talking about?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/27/2026, 1:21 PM
@InfinitePunches - REDEEM is a sacred Word in Sanskrit saar
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/27/2026, 1:22 PM
@InfinitePunches -
Kadara
Kadara - 7/27/2026, 1:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - All right, I'll give you that one 😂
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 2:28 PM
@InfinitePunches -

If you deem wrong, you have to redeem.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/27/2026, 12:42 PM
Jean is also in the Ultimate Spiderman comics.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/27/2026, 12:45 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - yeah, but she’s not in this movie.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/27/2026, 12:58 PM
A lot of people are going to be scrambling if Sink isn’t Jean.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 1:54 PM
@SheepishOne - I don't think those people realize how much of a stupid idea that really is other than shock value, which is all Marvel seems to have these days
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/27/2026, 1:55 PM
@SheepishOne - Josh especially. We all remember the 100 articles on Marrok from Ashoka and he was nobody.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 1:00 PM
India has some weird censorship laws but then again so does the US at times…

Anyway , cool poster and I’m liking Peter’s little HQ setup at his apartment.

The movie looks good/solid so can’t wait to see it Saturday!!.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 7/27/2026, 1:14 PM
"censors instructed the inclusion of a static anti-liquor health warning message superimposed on-screen during scenes showing alcohol consumption." India, concentrate on the student protests you are handling in an awful way.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/27/2026, 1:23 PM
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 1:36 PM
Has Avengers: Endgame (2019) in its Sights Domestic Opening $357,115,007


User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 1:51 PM
@OneMoreTime - let's see how big that second week drop is
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 2:01 PM
@bobevanz - Better yet let's see how Big The Odyssey third Week Drop is.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/27/2026, 1:40 PM
India knows what's up

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:26 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - "[Spider-Man: Brand New Day] has crossed $60M in domestic pre-sales and surpassed $120M worldwide. We’re in uncharted territory that cinema has only witnessed once (with [Avengers: Endgame]). $300M+ domestic and $800M+ global weekend are in the cards."
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 4:29 PM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/27/2026, 1:50 PM
I heard one rumor I hated and if true will ruin the film for many. Take this with a grain of salt, but one rumor stated that we find out the Peter we see in this film is a clone (Ben Riley) and the real Peter is in suspended animation. Of true, that would mean Spidey doesn’t really team with Punisher or fight Hulk and everything that happens here is meaningless. It would be the equivalent of those movies or show where the main character was dreaming g everything that happened. I really hope it’s not true
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 1:51 PM
Click bait article
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 7/27/2026, 2:02 PM
It's too bad that the Indian audiences won't get to see the hot, steamy kiss between Ned and Peter.

https://share.google/faqfX8VOBVKPriQTy
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 3:12 PM
I think they're cutting out the scene where someone poops in the indoor bathroom as it's too unbelievable.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/27/2026, 4:40 PM
Let's see Sadie Sink just be some sort of MJ variant...
TK420
TK420 - 7/27/2026, 5:29 PM
Unless Jean is about to come the web-slinger's new love interest, of course (though we very much doubt that).
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/27/2026, 5:36 PM
Wow he got a mini Iron Man garage in his expensive manhattan apartment thats realistic
Xplayr1X
Xplayr1X - 7/28/2026, 2:50 AM
India should be more worried about the jeets shiting in their streets than beer being displayed....

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