Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Admits That Some Of His Movies Are "Sh*t"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Admits That Some Of His Movies Are &quot;Sh*t&quot;

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has admitted to not being overly fond of some of his previous movies, and not enjoying having to lie to people about why they should see them...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2026 12:07 PM EST

This may come as a shock, but actors don't always like the movies they appear in!

During a recent episode of the Dish Podcast, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland spoke with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett about doing press for the latest Spider-Man movie and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at the same time, and admitted that answering questions about his films isn't always the most enjoyable process.

“I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy,” said the actor. “Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go see it. I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh*t.’”

He is, of course, talking about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In all seriousness, looking at the critical receptions alone, we'd say there's a good chance Holland is referring to Chaos Walking, Cherry (The Russos would like a word), and possibly Uncharted.

Doing press to promote movies is just part of the process, and it's understandable that actors can't always be entirely honest about some of their projects. Granted, they don't always go so far as to publicly call their previous work sh*t! 

What do you make of Holland's comments? Do you commend him for being refreshingly honest, or should he have been a little more diplomatic?

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/27/2026, 12:22 PM
I'm sure Uncharted was crap
Deadinside
Deadinside - 7/27/2026, 12:32 PM
@0bstreperous -
😉 You would be correct in your assumption...!
They could have done better than Marky-Mark as Sully...!
The CGI was awful...! ☮️🫤
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/27/2026, 1:00 PM
@0bstreperous - Uncharted was a great action movie while also being a terrible Uncharted movie
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/27/2026, 1:03 PM
@Deadinside - I could tell from the trailers
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/27/2026, 1:04 PM
@Ha1frican - my guess it was sony slop but it's good if you found something redeemable about it
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/27/2026, 3:05 PM
@0bstreperous - I think if it was call anything but Uncharted it would largely work and has great action set pieces but it’s just in no way Uncharted. Closer to a Mission Impossible than the games and Tom just isn’t Nathan Drake in any way
Irregular
Irregular - 7/27/2026, 12:25 PM
I'll admit half of FFH doesn't really hold up. But the action sequences are much better than Homecoming.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/27/2026, 3:30 PM
@Irregular - Homecoming is in my top 5

FFH was terrible
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/27/2026, 12:25 PM
He should've gotten a new agent years ago; whoever is advising him to sign up for these projects needs to be replaced.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/27/2026, 12:33 PM
@TheJok3r - yeah I think you're right.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/27/2026, 1:22 PM
@TheJok3r -

to be fair, i don't think it's his agent so much as the people behind the camera dropping the ball on him.

Uncharted he probably felt was an obligation due to his relationship with Sony's producers through Spider-Man, but they didn't handle the IP properly.

ditto for Cherry and The Russos.

same for Chaos Walking, which probably made perfect sense on paper given he & Daisy Ridley had just earned superstar profiles off their respective franchises.
ferf
ferf - 7/27/2026, 12:27 PM
the good movies didnt happen yet (and won't)
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/27/2026, 12:27 PM
🤔...


... Well, since we're opening up here, I'll do the same.... 😑😔😌..



Some of my s💩it's are M🎬VIES!!!

User Comment Image


🤫🤭😃!
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/27/2026, 12:33 PM
FFH works. I just watched it with wifey again and she liked even. Typically she rolls her eyes at CBMs. Its the weakest of the 3 but not by much.

1I sincerely doubt that comment has anything to do with any of his Spidey movies. Moreso some of his other movies (Dolittle, Cherry, Chaos Walking etc.).
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 12:36 PM
Chaos Walking is available for free on YouTube where I’m at. I might check it out to see how bad it is
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/27/2026, 12:36 PM
I just watched Far From Home again. It is easily the weakest of that first trilogy, but it still is a lot of fun. Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is great and the action is much better than Homecoming.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 12:54 PM
Correct. Oh look, there's a Russo Brothers movie.

Pathetic directors
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 12:54 PM
Damn , well I appreciate the honesty atleast lol…

I haven’t seen alot of Holland’s movies outside of the MCU such as Cherry or the Devil All The Time but I actually thought Uncharted was mildly enjoyable (and I say that as a big fan of the games) though I didn’t care much for Chaos Walking.

Anyway , i finally saw The Odyssey last night and thought Holland was a standout in that film in which he gave a truly great performance for the most part which really impressed me!!.

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JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/27/2026, 1:04 PM
I thought he was good as Telemachus.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/27/2026, 1:26 PM
Lol Mark do you want to fight
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 1:29 PM
@Vigor - lol…

User Comment Image

Far From Home is the weakest of the Watts trilogy imo but still decent.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 1:31 PM
EPIC!

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2026, 1:31 PM
Cherry was dogshit; at least he can admit it.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/27/2026, 2:10 PM
Uncharted was pretty bad, I liked everything he did with Spiderman. Odyssey made me believe he could really be beaten up by real adults, so good enough acting there.
Hollands a good actor.
6of13
6of13 - 7/27/2026, 2:54 PM
Is that live-action Tintin movie still happening? 'Cos Tom Holland would be perfect as Tintin.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/27/2026, 4:59 PM
When calling another movie "shit", a person is shitting on the hard work of many people, plus insulting those viewers who actually liked the "shitty" film.

He arguably should have worded much better than that.
GenD
GenD - 7/27/2026, 8:34 PM
I’m sure there is some unspoken rule amongst actors to never admit they lie about how bad their movies are.

Bad Tom.

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