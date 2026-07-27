Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Admits That Some Of His Movies Are "Sh*t"

This may come as a shock, but actors don't always like the movies they appear in!

During a recent episode of the Dish Podcast, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland spoke with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett about doing press for the latest Spider-Man movie and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at the same time, and admitted that answering questions about his films isn't always the most enjoyable process.

“I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy,” said the actor. “Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go see it. I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh*t.’”

He is, of course, talking about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In all seriousness, looking at the critical receptions alone, we'd say there's a good chance Holland is referring to Chaos Walking, Cherry (The Russos would like a word), and possibly Uncharted.

Doing press to promote movies is just part of the process, and it's understandable that actors can't always be entirely honest about some of their projects. Granted, they don't always go so far as to publicly call their previous work sh*t!

What do you make of Holland's comments? Do you commend him for being refreshingly honest, or should he have been a little more diplomatic?

Get your tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day before they are all gone - in theatres Thursday. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/MXCN1Qdgqe — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 26, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.