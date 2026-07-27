Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sadie Sink's Mystery Role Instantly Spoiled During Tonight's Red Carpet Event

After nearly two years of secrets and endless misdirects, it took just over an hour for the red carpet world premiere to spoil one of the film's biggest mysteries: the identity of Sadie Sink's character.

While being interviewed on the red carpet, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy—whose song "oh yeah?" is featured on the official soundtrack—was asked about his favorite character. Despite being explicitly warned not to spoil anything, he candidly replied, "Jean. I like Jean. She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character."

Whether he missed the host's warning or simply didn't realize her identity was a massive secret is up for debate. But with Sink heavily rumored to be playing Jean Grey, this is as good as a confirmation that the former Stranger Things breakout is set to debut as a new version of one of the most iconic X-Men of all time. How she fits into a Spider-Man film remains to be seen, but it's thrilling to finally get clarity on one of Marvel's most anticipated castings.

While there wasn't an X-Men announcement at SDCC over the weekend, there's been ample buzz that a formal reveal could happen at the D23 Expo. Whether Sink or any potential castmates will be part of that presentation remains to be seen, but we'd imagine Kevin Feige will want to give fans something major to blow their socks off one last time before this winter's Avengers: Doomsday.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 - with Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings kicking off on July 29!

BRAND NEW DAY POTENTIAL SPOILERS: steve lacy just spoiled a major character and plot point dawgggggg pic.twitter.com/mHP3mzr1JE — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 28, 2026