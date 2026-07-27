Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sadie Sink's Mystery Role Instantly Spoiled During Tonight's Red Carpet Event

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sadie Sink's Mystery Role Instantly Spoiled During Tonight's Red Carpet Event

Well, it looks like the cat's finally out of the bag as just hours before the film's world premiere, singer Steve Lacy inadvertently revealed the identity of Sadie Sink's mysterious character.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 27, 2026 11:07 PM EST

After nearly two years of secrets and endless misdirects, it took just over an hour for the red carpet world premiere to spoil one of the film's biggest mysteries: the identity of Sadie Sink's character.

While being interviewed on the red carpet, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy—whose song "oh yeah?" is featured on the official soundtrack—was asked about his favorite character. Despite being explicitly warned not to spoil anything, he candidly replied, "Jean. I like Jean. She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character."

Whether he missed the host's warning or simply didn't realize her identity was a massive secret is up for debate. But with Sink heavily rumored to be playing Jean Grey, this is as good as a confirmation that the former Stranger Things breakout is set to debut as a new version of one of the most iconic X-Men of all time. How she fits into a Spider-Man film remains to be seen, but it's thrilling to finally get clarity on one of Marvel's most anticipated castings.

While there wasn't an X-Men announcement at SDCC over the weekend, there's been ample buzz that a formal reveal could happen at the D23 Expo. Whether Sink or any potential castmates will be part of that presentation remains to be seen, but we'd imagine Kevin Feige will want to give fans something major to blow their socks off one last time before this winter's Avengers: Doomsday.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 - with Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings kicking off on July 29!

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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NGFB
NGFB - 7/27/2026, 11:13 PM
This is such a dumb way to introduce a new Jean Grey.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/27/2026, 11:51 PM
@NGFB - she's also a complete miscast as Jean Grey. I do not look at Sadie Sink despite her red hair and think oh yeah that's Jean. Casting Jean is so important to the XMen too so this and Jake Schreier as director just give me no hope for MCU Xmen.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2026, 2:14 AM
@NGFB - agreed. For now, I decide to keep living in denial
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/27/2026, 11:13 PM
I mean considering this is the MCU and female villains take 0 accountability for their actions a la Scarlet Witch and Ghost, Jean Grey being the main villain tracks. Yet they’ll somehow twist it so she still looks like a good guy at the end of the film.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/28/2026, 1:06 AM
@soberchimera - Scarlet Witch let's herself be trapped under ton of rubble, Hela dies, Dar-Benn blows up and ton of female henchmen are killed just like the male ones, but sure. No female villain are held accountable.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/28/2026, 8:57 AM
@FinnishDude - Comeuppance and taking accountability are two different things.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/27/2026, 11:14 PM
Couldn't believe what I was hearing as I was watching.
jst5
jst5 - 7/27/2026, 11:17 PM
So the rumors she's Grey...Hulk is called Grey Hulk in the movie......and she ends up killing all three main characters by the end of the movie is starting to look legit.Guess we'll find out....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:36 AM
@jst5 - At one point he's Green-Grey.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/27/2026, 11:19 PM
Clout is a disease
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 11:29 PM
I thought everyone was saying she was Punisher sidekick Rachel Cole-Alves
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 11:36 PM
She can be named Jean. Like trevor was the Mandarin 😂
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 11:43 PM
Well then. Spoiled the entire movie.
jst5
jst5 - 7/28/2026, 1:30 AM
@Nonameforme - What all happens in the movie is already on twitter....if you've read any spoilers you pretty much know what's going to happen in the movie.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/27/2026, 11:44 PM
This is No Way Home all over again. Everyone knew Andrew and Tobey were in the movie months before it came out, but we all played along because a lot of people were clearly having fun with the secrecy.

It’s the same thing here. We’ve known about Jean for over a year, and Sadie was confirmed for Secret Wars months ago. Of course she’s playing Jean. They’re hiding it because they want that big theater reaction, not because they think the fans don’t already know. They know we know and that’s part of the fun.
DarkTanicus
DarkTanicus - 7/28/2026, 7:37 AM
@ImNotaBot - tbh honest I don't think anybody here doesn't know she's gonna be Jean lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:38 AM
@ImNotaBot - Yeah except it's just not the same. Not anywhere near as exciting. And it's kinda weird that it's in a Spider-Man movie and she's the main villain. Like wtf?!
Amaru
Amaru - 7/27/2026, 11:48 PM
Imagine keeping a secret for years only to have some dumb composer spoil it for no reason.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/27/2026, 11:54 PM
MCU X Men is so cooked
Amaru
Amaru - 7/28/2026, 12:13 AM
@McMurdo - People like you are so dumb.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/28/2026, 1:10 AM
@McMurdo - hey dude! Good to see you in the comments again. Seems like it had been a minute.

To me, this is as brilliant of a move as Marvel could make. She’s a bonafide red head GENZ star and has the ability to emote quite well. They have to contextualize X-men and as long as they don’t wussify them, super young versions is probably the way to go. She was excellent in The Whale and was easily the standout in Stranger Things.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 11:59 PM
Detective jean de Wolff is a character in this movie btw. But her being a villain would still be a spoiler
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2026, 2:14 AM
@JFerguson - Imagine if that's what he was meaning. Could definitely see a detective be antagonistic towards Spider-Man
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:40 AM
@bkmeijer1 - According to the spoiler-free reviews she's just his Jim Gordon like she was in the comics. But that would be hilarious if it turned out that this is what he meant and Sadie was a different character like MayDay or an MJ variant or someone.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/28/2026, 12:00 AM
And just like that Steve Lacy will never be involved in another Marvel Studios production ever again.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2026, 12:36 AM
@Skestra -

Your avatar is what Steve Lacey’s face will look like in the morning.

What a putz.
Robby
Robby - 7/28/2026, 12:29 AM
Whos steve lacy
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/28/2026, 12:33 AM
I can’t believe that just happened lmfao. This guy will never work for Marvel or Disney ever again.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2026, 1:36 AM
Jean the IIIrd.

The multiverse can completey create the best foursomes.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/28/2026, 2:33 AM
Wow what a dumbass.

Good luck ever getting work with Marvel ever again, goofy.
Armpitwebs
Armpitwebs - 7/28/2026, 4:47 AM
In my experience, celebrities (or wannabe celebrities in this case) are some of the dumbest fkn humans alive.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/28/2026, 5:53 AM
So I guess this site will stop running stories from "leakers" that claimed she was Shathra or whatever?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:43 AM
To be fair if he's not involved in the fandom then why would he consider this a spoiler at all? She's the villain of the piece. It's actually not a spoiler. It's just a game Marvel's been playing with the fans that he probably wasn't aware of.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 7:57 AM
She's not Jean.
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/28/2026, 8:08 AM
What a dolt
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 8:39 AM
They shot themselves in the foot by building up the “secret” so much. They should have just announced who she was playing in the first place and let the fans digest that

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