House Of The Dragon Unceremoniously Kills Off Another Main Character In "Faceless Men" - Spoilers

House Of The Dragon Unceremoniously Kills Off Another Main Character In &quot;Faceless Men&quot; - Spoilers

This week's episode of House of the Dragon wasted no time at all in taking another player off the board, but fans aren't exacty cut up about this one...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones

As we approach the Season 3 finale, House of the Dragon has killed off another principal character - though we can't see many fans being overly upset about this particular death.

Major spoilers ahead!

Episode 6, "Faceless Men," gets underway with a battle known as the Butcher's Ball, as Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and the handful of men still willing to follow him are ambushed by a group of Rivermen playing dead.

Cole and his forces manage to dispatch their enemies before finding themselves surrounded by Roderick Dustin, aka Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan), and his Winter Wolves.

Cole challenges his foes to face him two at a time, but is denied the noble death he longed for when Lady Alysanne "Black Aly" Blackwood (Annie Shapero) puts three arrows in him.

Criston Cole seemed like he was going to be a likable enough fellow when House of the Dragon began, but his intense hatred of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and general dickishness soon made him one of the most hated characters in the series. We'll say this for the grim bastard: he did remain loyal to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) to the very end, wrapping her token around the hilt of his sword before his death.

Frankel shared his take on Cole's unceremonious end during an interview with GQ.

"It was so poetically written as a death. And I think, where it would've been easy to give him a villain's death, I don't think they have. His final act is saying, 'If I strike my banners, will you spare my men their lives,' right? And for a character who at times has probably avoided a level of heroism, I think at least there's a somewhat honourable final moment. I don't know that the journey to that point has been so honourable. But certainly, in its very final moments, it feels honourable."

Does Frankel feel that his character achieved some level of redemption?

"I hope so. I mean, it's tricky. It's so difficult when you're in it yourself to see what other people are seeing. And so many people have such profoundly differing views on him as a character, that I don't know whether there will be a great deal of relief from a lot of people that he's finally gone. And then, you hope, there are occasional tinges of sadness that one of the villains of our show has gone."

You can check out Cole's death scene along with a teaser for next week's seventh episode below.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 3 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Season 3 directors include Loni Peristere (episodes 1,6), Clare Kilner (episodes 2,3,4), Nina Lopez-Corrado (episodes 5,7), and Andrij Parekh (episode 8).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 6:06 PM
The show in my opinion handled Criston Cole's story arc in season 3 very poorly. He basically went on a glorified fetch quest, picked up a side mission, completed the side mission off screen, and then somehow is able to make to the other side of the map with famished and weak soldiers to go to war with the Rivermen. It was poorly executed in my opinion.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/27/2026, 6:46 PM
he Lived with Dishonor and he Died with it.

That little Tully kid don't play!
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/27/2026, 6:51 PM
This season has been abysmal. When young Shireen talked to Stannis about the Dance of the Dragons, in that little minute explanation she said more than what has been shown and made it seem exciting. I was expecting battles, sword fights, dragons vs dragons, not Harrenhall for two seasons, a mishandled Blood and Cheese episode, and a bunch of nothing.

They should’ve kept that Sapochnik guy, because this new show runner and the women writers and directors are doing a piss poor job.

I felt nothing for Christin Cole, love him or hate him, it was just nothing, the complete opposite of say Joffrey who I didn’t like (the character) or most recently Breakspear Targaryen who I was actually sad for when they removed his helmet. Those two, complete opposite but I felt something.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 7:15 PM
@IronMan616 - Not to mention that Corlys Valyrion has been doing his own thing and we are supposed to believe weeks to months have gone by.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 6:53 PM

I saw all of GoT, and I really liked it. I haven't gotten to this prequel show yet. Is it worth my time?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/27/2026, 7:41 PM
@DocSpock - House of the Dragon Season 1 is worth it, it only has one bad episode, then just stop after season 1, George isn't involved after season 1 and the writing goes to absolute shit after that as the man hating writers take full control and it becomes a feminist's wet dream. Theres enough good stuff within that season that is close to the quality of the first 4 seasons of game of thrones, which is why I still recommend that exclusively.
They officially released the first full episode on youtube if you want to give it a shot:




Knight of the seven kingdoms first season is good, no idea how the second season is gonna turn out.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 8:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Thanks for the rundown Hash. I’ll check it out.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/27/2026, 6:57 PM
I watch this every week hoping to like it but its not good. This characters arc, of lack thereof this season is part of it. Obviously, they were going to need to flesh things out without much from the book and George RR getting so made at the show runners, hes not involved.


The problem with the show is there isnt really a protagonist. Secondly, none of the characters are really likeable. Its not just the way they behave, the nature of back stabbing is present in the canon. The show seemingly is going to make Alicent the victim who you are supposed to root for. I think Aegon probably gets a redemption arc too. So its subversion again but its like its doing an imitation of the first series. Its not clever, it just makes everyones motivation hard to understand or worse, not care at all.

The series paints Rhaenyra with a modern, sympathetic lens that contrasts with her historical book counterpart. Alicent is much different as well. They were always going to need to stretch this out but the problem is, the characters end where they end and the writing isnt very good imo.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 7:15 PM
the writers fOR GOT and HOTD have made their message very clear

womEn r awful leaders

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LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/27/2026, 9:31 PM
@harryba11zack - lol. Rhaenyra was pretty screwed over from the start. If she had become queen from the start she would have had funds for her people would have been a fair leader. She’s put in a messed up position with no money to fund really anything for her people.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 10:10 PM
@LibraMattered - "Rhaenyra was pretty screwed over from the start."

Having three obvious illegitimate sons with Harwin Strong
Refusing to build stronger alliances at court for years
Leaving King's Landing and allowing the Greens to dominate court.
she chose to do all that.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/27/2026, 9:35 PM
At first I was disappointed by how he was killed but in a way it makes sense. Life doesn’t care about what you think about yourself and doesn’t care about how many battles you’ve won… life will do what it will do. Take you down unceremoniously. Not everyone gets an epic death. He had a great battle minutes before and showed his strength. So there’s that.

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