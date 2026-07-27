Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now

The red carpet world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived and it's time to join your fellow fans and celebrate as we gear up for what's shaping up to be the biggest movie of the year!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 27, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Source: Amazon Live

Tonight's the night we've all been waiting for!

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are hosting the red carpet world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Los Angeles tonight—finally revealing what director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland, and the entire production team have been cooking up for us over the past two years.

Leading man Tom Holland and the vast majority of the film's cast and crew, along with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, are in attendance tonight, so pay attention closely to catch maybe a few exciting details on what to expect when the movie hits theaters worldwide later this week. 

The social media embargo lifts tonight, so keep an eye out online for potential spoilers—including confirmation on who Sadie Sink is actually playing. We're only a few days away from what could easily be the biggest movie of the year, so don't get spoiled when you're this close to the finish line!

The live premiere is already well under way, so be sure to scroll back through the timeline of the first vidoe to catch some of the biggest interviews and follow along live with the second link as more and more key members from the Brand New Day team make their red carpet arrivals. 

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 - with Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings kicking off on July 29!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below: 

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/27/2026, 10:34 PM
On Amazon Spiderman Brand new Day red carpet singer Steve Lacy spoiled Sadie Sink's character. 🤣🤣🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 10:39 PM
@DCasAhobby - timestamp? Lolz, good luck to him getting another job in Hollywood 😂😂😂
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/27/2026, 10:55 PM
@vectorsigma - i tried to time stamp it. Can't. Marvel completely deleted the Amazon stream.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 11:00 PM
@DCasAhobby - oh that is why when i was watching, it just blacked out with a mesaage that the stream halted. They will now be sleepless trying to bring it down in other platforms 😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 10:35 PM
Ooh. Fancy shiney people praising themselves for being famous and shinier than the masses, asses.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2026, 10:37 PM
Watching this tomorrow twice. Shouldve veen 3x but u dont want to drive hime at midnight, lolz

I like Cretton - enjoyed Shang Chi and Wonderman is very refreshing.

This will be miles better than that slop from the Russos.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 10:40 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now

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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2026, 10:47 PM
More hyped for the fight choreography than anything, considering just how good Cretton did with Shang-Chi.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 10:51 PM
Seeing it on wednesday. I'm about to go in blackout mode to avoid spoilers, and if Jean is in this movie I'm Coming For Feige
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JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 10:53 PM
Let's [frick]ing go! Can't wait to watch the scene of Spidey vs Scorpion fighting in the snow. Gonna be the highlight of the movie 🕷💥🦂❄️
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 10:59 PM
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/27/2026, 11:08 PM
Ever Since I was a Child the Hulk 1 and Spider-Man Very Close 2 has always been my favorite Marvel Superhero's.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 2:35 AM
@OneMoreTime - wait you aren't a child still?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/28/2026, 12:35 AM
Damn I missed the premiere thread. We use to be a people, man. 12 comments on the biggest movie thus far this year? Cmon

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