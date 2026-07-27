Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now

Tonight's the night we've all been waiting for!

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are hosting the red carpet world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Los Angeles tonight—finally revealing what director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland, and the entire production team have been cooking up for us over the past two years.

Leading man Tom Holland and the vast majority of the film's cast and crew, along with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, are in attendance tonight, so pay attention closely to catch maybe a few exciting details on what to expect when the movie hits theaters worldwide later this week.

The social media embargo lifts tonight, so keep an eye out online for potential spoilers—including confirmation on who Sadie Sink is actually playing. We're only a few days away from what could easily be the biggest movie of the year, so don't get spoiled when you're this close to the finish line!

The live premiere is already well under way, so be sure to scroll back through the timeline of the first vidoe to catch some of the biggest interviews and follow along live with the second link as more and more key members from the Brand New Day team make their red carpet arrivals.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 - with Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings kicking off on July 29!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below: