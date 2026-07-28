Predator vs. Punisher Comic Pits The Yautja Against Frank Castle In A Bloody Showdown

Predator vs. Punisher Comic Pits The Yautja Against Frank Castle In A Bloody Showdown

The Predator's next Marvel Comics showdown begins this November in Predator vs. Punisher, a four-issue series by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz, and we have a first look at what's to come.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2026 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

After it was first announced during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we now have a first look at Predator vs. Punisher, a four-issue series by Frank Tieri (Alien vs. Captain America) and Jesús Saíz (Eddie Brock: Carnage), which launches in November.

Following explosive battles against Marvel's greatest heroes, the galaxy's deadliest hunter sets his sights on Marvel's most relentless vigilante. It’s a matchup that, as the publisher puts it, "fans have dreamed about for decades" as Frank Castle and the Predator face off in a collision that pushes both legendary hunters to their absolute limits.

Here's the official description for Predator vs. Punisher #1:

THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR!

New York City becomes a hunting ground when a Predator arrives looking for worthy prey and finds Frank Castle! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown featuring a murderer’s row of underworld villains including KINGPIN, JIGSAW, SILVERMANE, THE OWL and more!

"This is the series that'll answer the age-old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine," Tieri teased. "Now, fans know I’ve written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator."

"And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled 'Get to the Choppa!' pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me. Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target... but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well."

"Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns," the writer continued, "including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. 'If it bleeds, we can kill it.' The only question will be... who is it that ends up getting killed?"

Below, you can check out a Predator vs. Punisher #1 promo piece by Dustin Weaver, along with a variant cover by Alex Maleev and an homage variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu inspired by Frank Castle's iconic first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #129

PREDPUN2026001 Promo

PREDPUN2026001 Maleev

PREDPUN2026001 Yu Homage

PREDVPUN Teaser

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)
Written by FRANK TIERI
Art by JESÚS SAÍZ
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Foil Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO
On Sale 11/4

Promotional Artwork by DUSTIN WEAVER

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/28/2026, 4:15 AM
We know Frank is going to win.
Can't wait.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2026, 7:45 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - any predator and alien comic we all know hero’s win never lose and die
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 7/28/2026, 5:34 AM
Love this! More Frank!
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/28/2026, 6:08 AM
Finally a Predator vs. Comic, which makes sense.

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