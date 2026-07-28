Predator vs. Punisher Comic Pits The Yautja Against Frank Castle In A Bloody Showdown

After it was first announced during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we now have a first look at Predator vs. Punisher, a four-issue series by Frank Tieri (Alien vs. Captain America) and Jesús Saíz (Eddie Brock: Carnage), which launches in November.

Following explosive battles against Marvel's greatest heroes, the galaxy's deadliest hunter sets his sights on Marvel's most relentless vigilante. It’s a matchup that, as the publisher puts it, "fans have dreamed about for decades" as Frank Castle and the Predator face off in a collision that pushes both legendary hunters to their absolute limits.

Here's the official description for Predator vs. Punisher #1:

THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR! New York City becomes a hunting ground when a Predator arrives looking for worthy prey and finds Frank Castle! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown featuring a murderer’s row of underworld villains including KINGPIN, JIGSAW, SILVERMANE, THE OWL and more!

"This is the series that'll answer the age-old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine," Tieri teased. "Now, fans know I’ve written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator."

"And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled 'Get to the Choppa!' pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me. Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target... but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well."

"Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns," the writer continued, "including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. 'If it bleeds, we can kill it.' The only question will be... who is it that ends up getting killed?"

Below, you can check out a Predator vs. Punisher #1 promo piece by Dustin Weaver, along with a variant cover by Alex Maleev and an homage variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu inspired by Frank Castle's iconic first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #129.

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by JESÚS SAÍZ

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Foil Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 11/4

Promotional Artwork by DUSTIN WEAVER