Marvel Reveals New Venom And Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane Series, Including Eddie Brock's Return As Venom

In the fallout from this summer's crossover event Queen in Black, Eddie Brock and Venom will find themselves reunited, while the soon-to-be-former host of Venom, Mary Jane Watson, is set to once again strike out on her own.

The two new series launching this Fall will showcase new adventures and status quos for Eddie Brock, freshly reunited with his Symbiote in the pages of Venom and once again the Lethal Protector. As for Mary Jane Watson, she's now separated from the symbiote and launching her own business venture in New York City with a supporting cast that includes Black Cat, Iron Man, and more.

How exactly do Eddie Brock and Venom get back together and what is their new mission all about? Fan-favourite writer Charles Soule bonds with red-hot artist Tommaso Bianchi to reveal the secrets behind Eddie and Venom's reunification and detail the next steps for the former King in Black in Venom #1, a new ongoing series launching in October.

"I am so thrilled to be relaunching Venom with an all-new #1 this October with art by Tommaso Bianchi, who is doing astonishing work," Soule explained. "Every panel leaps off the page into your eyeballs, it takes up room, it nests in your mind, which is a good thing in this case."

"We are doing new things with the character that have not been done before. It is thrilling, it is fast-paced, and perhaps a bit provocative. Venom is the best. Venom rules. Venom. Venom. Venom," the writer concluded.

Having been bonded to the Venom symbiote for the past several months following the events of Venom War, Mary Jane Watson emerges from Queen in Black with a new lease on life, new career ambitions, and...a top-secret gift?

Rising star writer Ashley Allen (X-Men: Tomb of Apocalypse) and legendary artist Phil Noto (Daredevil) are teaming up to pull back the curtain on Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane, a five-issue limited series, beginning this November.

"I'm so excited to be taking Mary Jane on this next chapter!" Allen shared. "MJ has always understood people in a way few can, and that’s what makes this series so exciting to write. While we hinted at what’s coming in Face It, Tiger, MJ’s ready to plot her own story... even if it’s from behind the camera."

"But entertainment’s not all it’s cracked up to be, and MJ’s storytelling ambitions might put her in the direct path of someone who views her empathy as a threat to their plans."

Check out a new look at Venom and Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane below, along with details on what to expect from both comics.

THEY ARE VENOM! Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be...and he’s not going to let any other superheroes say otherwise!

VENOM #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 10/14

YOU’RE NOW INVITED TO THE GRAND OPENING OF WATSON PRODUCTIONS! Spinning out of storylines from MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER and QUEEN IN BLACK comes an all-new adventure for one of the most beloved characters in Spider-Man’s world. Mary Jane Watson—model, actress, hero—is taking on a new role: PRODUCER! But when CHAMELEON sets his sights on sabotage, Mary Jane will need to use every tool in her arsenal—including a TOP SECRET gift from Venom—to come out on top.

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Momo-Tone Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 11/4