UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest Tuesday Ever - Here's Every Box Office Record It's Broken

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest Tuesday Ever - Here's Every Box Office Record It's Broken

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just landed the biggest Tuesday ever at the North American box office, and it's already the year's highest-grossing movie with over $1.1 billion worldwide.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 05:08 PM EST

UPDATE: As noted, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for the second-biggest weekend in North American box office history. Current projections point to a massive $155 million to $180 million haul, which would top Avengers: Endgame's $145 million in 2019.

After breaking $700 million overseas yesterday, Spidey's latest movie has a $1.155 billion global cume and should reach $1.3 billion by the weekend. $2 billion beckons, as do more box office records...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $42 million in North America on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to an amazing $449 million. With that, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production adds another record to the list.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed movie has topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's $39 million first Tuesday to become the new record holder. Will Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday be next? Box office analysts are already predicting the second-biggest weekend for a movie ever, so it's likely.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also grossed $1.1 billion worldwide yesterday, making it 2026's highest-grossing release. $2 billion is guaranteed, but how much higher can Spidey swing? That will be determined in the coming weeks.

With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as the sixth best-reviewed MCU movie. It's also been awarded 98% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. 

After webbing up the biggest Monday and Tuesday, Deadline has compiled a list of every record broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day since previews began a week ago.

  • Biggest opening at the domestic box office
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for Sony Pictures
  • Biggest domestic and global opening in the Spider-Man franchise
  • Biggest U.S./Canada advanced ticket sales
  • Biggest U.S. previews of all time
  • Biggest Friday (including previews) at the domestic box office
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for director Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for Zendaya, ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Biggest domestic and global opening for producer Amy Pascal
  • Biggest domestic opening for Tom Holland
  • Biggest domestic opening for Marvel Studios President & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige as a producer
  • Biggest opening weekend in U.S. admissions in post-COVID era
  • Biggest global weekend for AMC Theaters in overall box office and concessions revenues
  • Biggest global 4-day weekend for Regal Global Entertainment theater circuit 
  • All-time opening records in territories including France, India, Brazil, Spain, Peru, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, Ecuador and Belgium
  • 38th Marvel Cinematic Universe title to open No. 1 globally and domestically
  • Biggest global opening for ScreenX and 4DX formats combined
  • Biggest Dolby Cinema opening weekend domestically
  • Second biggest global opening ever
  • Second biggest Saturday domestically
  • Second biggest Sunday domestically

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Extreme Lengths He Went To For [Spoiler]'s Cameo
From Spider-Man To Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Every Live-Action Movie Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:57 AM
So I guess Josh is the good cop while Mark is the bad cop when it comes to Spider-Man lol
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/5/2026, 10:58 AM
Hulk Being Hulk.

Even Jean Grey couldn't Control the Hulk.

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supermanrex
supermanrex - 8/5/2026, 1:51 PM
@OneMoreTime - she broke his mind, MCU is gonna pay for that shit watch.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/5/2026, 2:22 PM
@supermanrex - No she didn't the Hulk called Spider-Man Peter. Knew Spider-Man was a friend and let go so he would fall to the ground.

Even the Savage Hulk didn't want to hurt his friend.

The Hulk ended the fight.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2026, 5:21 PM
@OneMoreTime - Jean Grey wasn't in this movie.
hue66
hue66 - 8/5/2026, 5:26 PM
@OneMoreTime - I'm glad it ended that way. Even with Spiderman being stronger, I didn't want they somehow make him stronger than Hulk as Hulk at least in most cases should be strongest there is. Haven't watched it yet, just going by feedback.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 8/5/2026, 5:26 PM
@OneMoreTime - banner before he changed into the OG hulk literally says i think she messed up something in my head. meaning whatever mental blocks he had in place to keep only changing into smart hulk were fried. hence he changed into crazy hulk
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:58 AM
This movie is unstoppable at the box office.

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incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/5/2026, 6:13 PM
@kylo0607 - Awesome chemistry....like Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker...just awesome.....

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 11:01 AM
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Maybe if Marvel sticks to only Spider-Man and Avengers movies they won't flop lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 11:11 AM
Also how long before there's an X-Men '97 article about the new episode? There was a cool Easter egg for Gambits first comic appearance
LSHF
LSHF - 8/5/2026, 11:10 AM
Don't forget to let us know it did better than Supergirl.
Hobmoblin
Hobmoblin - 8/5/2026, 5:45 PM
@LSHF - yeah very schoolyard. "MARVEL IS BETTER" when any adult should realize it would be best if both were good and kept one upping each other in a healthy competition, forcing each other to get better.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2026, 11:16 AM
This is getting 2 Billion easy. Insane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2026, 11:29 AM
This is all so crazy in a great way…

There being no schools right now certainly helps since kids are enjoying the last days of their summer vacations but even if they go back , the movie is already a big success that will likely go to 2 billion so that doesn’t matter.

Anyway , congrats to Destin ,Tom aswell as the rest of the cast & crew for the deserved success since it’s a very good film imo!!.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2026, 11:34 AM
And josh using a pirated copy for his image 😭
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 11:37 AM
More wild stats...it's the highest-grossing film in which i've sat through without a bathroom break. Also the highest-grossing film i've seen where I've ordered popcorn WITHOUT butter. I'll be available to the press for any questions.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 11:49 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Ironically- I did order popcorn and forgot to butter it! 😆

Tell me: Was your butter-less decision also an accident? Or were you making a conscious decision to lower your cholesterol level while enjoying the blockbuster?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 11:54 AM
@KennKathleen - I've been jogging again and made the choice to skip the butter haha. Popcorn was enough of a treat by itself.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 12:03 PM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/5/2026, 12:39 PM
@TheFinestSmack - But, did it do better than Supergirl?

We all need a constant reminder of how bad it is compared to other similar movies!
JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/5/2026, 1:41 PM
@TheFinestSmack - 😂
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 2:10 PM
@LSHF - Oh, it's done better than Supergirl, Superman, James Gunn's SUPER, as well as Super 8 and Superbad!
LSHF
LSHF - 8/5/2026, 2:30 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Lol.

That's just f'ing super!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2026, 5:23 PM
@TheFinestSmack - so those 3 bottles on the floor next to your feet WEREN'T fillen to the brim Lipton Green Teas....is what you are saying?
hue66
hue66 - 8/5/2026, 5:30 PM
@TheFinestSmack - makes me wonder if this bothers him knowing his films haven't come close to these numbers. Are filmmakers bothered by numbers like these or is it business as usual?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 5:31 PM
@McMurdo - nah I got a popcorn bucket. Ate it really fast and then just filled the bucket if I had to go 🙃
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2026, 5:33 PM
@hue66 - depends on the level of ego. Gunn probably wants to genuinely create a successful universe and he's getting beat by his old bosses.
NGFB
NGFB - 8/5/2026, 11:50 AM
Superhero Fatigue isn't a thing. This movie is doing well because it's got lots of popular and loved characters, and the right actors in those roles.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2026, 1:44 PM
@NGFB - Correct. Superhero fatigue is textbook gaslighting to brainwash us into ignoring that the vast majority of CBMs (especially those from Marvel Studios) after Endgame were pretty dull or outright bad. How quickly we all forget that two summers ago, the very good, R-rated CBM DP/W did $1.3 billion, and a year-and-a-half before DP/W, NWH scored $1.9 billion in the box office, yet again disproving the notion of superhero fatigue. There is really no reason Fantastic Four should not have done at least $1 billion in the box office, but it was a soulless, poorly-casted, badly-written movie. Superman should have continued with fan-favorite Henry Cavill. Easily could have been a $1 billion movie. Casting matters. Good story matters.
hue66
hue66 - 8/5/2026, 5:37 PM
@GeneralZod - I didn't FF was a bad movie at all but to each his own. Enjoyed it even and thought it was well done. Though he did okay, I would have preferred someone else cast as Reed thoughorat least shaved the mustache
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 8/5/2026, 11:56 AM
Some of our negative podcasters and you know who they are.. put on their shows that basically this is all Sony Marvel has nothing to do with this or that Marvel is just there and not getting a freaking nickel. Marvel Studios and Disney get 25% of the box office but listening to these guys you were just think Kevin feige and company just sat there and just had nothing to do with it. One podcast that actually said SONY needs to cut Marvel Studios off now and do the next time Holland movie without him it's called contracts. Also Sony isn't stupid and this Sony spider verse there are no other heroes who don't have any type of spider power for him to interact with at least in the MCU you have your street level heroes Your mid-level heroes and your high-powered guys for him to interact with
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/5/2026, 12:05 PM
@JohnShaft - 🤔...

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marvel72
marvel72 - 8/5/2026, 12:10 PM
Look its done very well but do we need daily updates.

Avengers:Doomsday will more than likely beat this.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/5/2026, 1:42 PM
@marvel72 - big opening weekend for sure, but it'll need to be good to have legs.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/5/2026, 1:55 PM
@marvel72 - Yes, we do.

No, i don't think Foomsday will beat it.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/5/2026, 1:19 PM
You gotta laugh at these gunn clowns trying to downplay the success of this movie that's getting worldwide praise and audiences are having a great time watching this film.



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AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 8/5/2026, 2:29 PM
2 billion is a lock. Marvel is back on track.😎
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2026, 4:51 PM
It's also the second biggest global IMAX opening for Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal collectively.
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