UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest Tuesday Ever - Here's Every Box Office Record It's Broken

UPDATE: As noted, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for the second-biggest weekend in North American box office history. Current projections point to a massive $155 million to $180 million haul, which would top Avengers: Endgame's $145 million in 2019.

After breaking $700 million overseas yesterday, Spidey's latest movie has a $1.155 billion global cume and should reach $1.3 billion by the weekend. $2 billion beckons, as do more box office records...

Overseas #boxoffice for #SpiderMan broke $700M yesterday!



TUE saw huge $60.5M at intl thtrs. Add in domestic and that's a staggering $102.5M worldwide on one weekday!



Overseas cume is now $706.3M putting global haul at $1.155B!!



All set to roll into 2nd wknd with over $1.3B in… pic.twitter.com/LXpadvHQHg — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) August 5, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $42 million in North America on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to an amazing $449 million. With that, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production adds another record to the list.

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed movie has topped Spider-Man: No Way Home's $39 million first Tuesday to become the new record holder. Will Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday be next? Box office analysts are already predicting the second-biggest weekend for a movie ever, so it's likely.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also grossed $1.1 billion worldwide yesterday, making it 2026's highest-grossing release. $2 billion is guaranteed, but how much higher can Spidey swing? That will be determined in the coming weeks.

With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as the sixth best-reviewed MCU movie. It's also been awarded 98% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter.

After webbing up the biggest Monday and Tuesday, Deadline has compiled a list of every record broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day since previews began a week ago.

Biggest opening at the domestic box office

Biggest domestic and global opening for Sony Pictures

Biggest domestic and global opening in the Spider-Man franchise

Biggest U.S./Canada advanced ticket sales

Biggest U.S. previews of all time

Biggest Friday (including previews) at the domestic box office

Biggest domestic and global opening for director Destin Daniel Cretton

Biggest domestic and global opening for Zendaya, ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Biggest domestic and global opening for producer Amy Pascal

Biggest domestic opening for Tom Holland

Biggest domestic opening for Marvel Studios President & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige as a producer

Biggest opening weekend in U.S. admissions in post-COVID era

Biggest global weekend for AMC Theaters in overall box office and concessions revenues

Biggest global 4-day weekend for Regal Global Entertainment theater circuit

All-time opening records in territories including France, India, Brazil, Spain, Peru, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, Ecuador and Belgium

38th Marvel Cinematic Universe title to open No. 1 globally and domestically

Biggest global opening for ScreenX and 4DX formats combined

Biggest Dolby Cinema opening weekend domestically

Second biggest global opening ever

Second biggest Saturday domestically

Second biggest Sunday domestically

Big potatoes.



Thank you to the fans for helping #SpiderManBrandNewDay make box office history! Don’t miss the #1 movie in the WORLD – now playing in theatres. Get tickets. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/4ZJdoZAs3x — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) August 5, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.