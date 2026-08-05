From Spider-Man To Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Every Live-Action Movie Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man has starred in some of the greatest superhero movies ever made...and a couple of the genre's biggest disappointments. Across three different live-action Peter Parkers, countless iconic villains, and multiple reboots, the wall-crawler's cinematic journey has been filled with spectacular highs, controversial creative choices, and more than a few surprises. But how do all nine live-action Spider-Man movies stack up according to critics? We've ranked every big-screen adventure based on its Rotten Tomatoes score, from franchise low points that left fans divided to the universally acclaimed classics that redefined what a superhero blockbuster could be. Where some of these movies land will feel inevitable. Meanwhile, some might leave you scratching your head, especially when one beloved fan-favourite misses out on the top spot. So, where did Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's adventures ultimately land? Let's swing into the rankings, which include the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - 50% Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 crammed in way too much, with Electro and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin serving as the lead villains. Meanwhile, the death of Gwen Stacy was also in there...just 'cause? The costume looked great, but Marc Webb's sequel completely lost the plot (literally). Despite that, it was surprisingly enjoyable in places, and we can't fault Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. The villains, however, fell short.



8. Spider-Man 3 - 62% Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn’t quite as refined as the first two. A disappointing conclusion to Sam Raimi's trilogy, Spider-Man 3 dropped the ball on both Venom and Sandman. Making the latter the murderer of Uncle Ben was a baffling, weird move, and cramming Venom in at the last-minute was done solely to placate producer Avi Arad. It's still hard to believe things could get this bad after Spider-Man 2, but perhaps the only place was down after such a spectacular second instalment? We'll never know whether Spider-Man 4 would have served as a much-needed improvement.



7. The Amazing Spider-Man - 71% Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002’s Spider-Man. Marc Webb's reboot tread a lot of familiar ground, but we did get a Spider-Man who finally delivered the wisecracks comic book fans had grown used to. The Lizard design wasn't perfect, but the action was great, and Andrew Garfield proved perfectly suited to the role. It's a shame Sony Pictures chose not to commit to those eye-catching POV scenes, or the widely promised "Untold Story." There was a lot here that didn't work, but there's plenty of love about this fresh take on the franchise too.



6. Spider-Man - 90% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. The first live-action movie starring the iconic Marvel Comics character was a little rough around the edges (only if you watch it today with a particularly critical lens). Still, Spider-Man was hard to fault at the time and remains so now. Sure, it was a shame that the Green Goblin looked like a Power Ranger, but Willem Dafoe was perfect as Norman Osborn, and Tobey Maguire's earnest performance as a Steve Ditko-style Peter Parker was a real win for this movie.



5. Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 90% Critics Consensus: Spinning a web of spectacular set pieces together with mature emotional stakes and Tom Holland’s soulful performance, Brand New Day is a promising reset that portends Spidey will remain sticky on the big screen for years to come. If so many critics didn't have an anti-superhero bias, something tells us Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be ranked higher up on this list. Regardless, even without an actual Spider-Man villain as its big bad, the movie delivers a street-level, pitch-perfect take on Spidey. The costume and the web-swinging rank among the biggest highlights, but it's Peter Parker's story being front and centre—along with his relationships with characters like MJ, Ned, The Punisher, and Jean Grey—that saw this movie swing to new heights.



4. Spider-Man: Far From Home - 91% Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far From Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU. Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered a memorable take on Mysterio, made MJ a character we could all fall in love with, and reinvented some classic villains in unique ways (even if it wasn't what some fans wanted to see). Throw in a last-minute twist with J. Jonah Jameson's MCU debut—in the best mid-credits scene Marvel Studios has ever delivered—and this sequel is why there was such backlash to the brief Disney/Sony split. Honestly, it's an underrated gem.



3. Spider-Man: Homecoming - 92% Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building. Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming featured a little too much Iron Man, but you can't blame Sony Pictures for wanting Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to play a role after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 struggled to live up to expectations at the box office. That aside, Tom Holland really proved himself here (The Vulture was also an extremely entertaining villain). Jon Watts did an overall spectacular job, too, and this was undoubtedly the fresh start Spidey needed, even without some classic elements.



2. Spider-Man 2 - 93% Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, Spider-Man 2 is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original. A legit classic, Spider-Man 2 was Sam Raimi firing on all cylinders, whether it was the Evil Dead-inspired scene with Doctor Octopus' arms, Harry Osborn unmasking the wall-crawler, or amazing action sequences aplenty (has anything really rivalled that epic, exciting battle atop the train?). This was a winner in every way, and it's not hard to see why many fans still consider this the best live-action Spider-Man movie. It's a very special effort, and a blockbuster that marked a turning point for superhero adaptations in Hollywood.

