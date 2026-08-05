M3GAN Spin-off Soulm8te And Ice Cream Man's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Have Been Revealed

M3GAN Spin-off Soulm8te And Ice Cream Man's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Have Been Revealed

Reviews for Soulm8te and Ice Cream Man have started dropping, but if their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores are any indication, neither is worth seeking out instead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: SFFGazette.com

M3GAN was a hit when it opened in 2022, grossing over $180 million on a $12 million budget. However, last year's M3GAN 2.0 bombed with a $39 million haul, leaving erotic sci-fi thriller Soulm8te on the shelf due to the sequel's poor performance. 

The spin-off was shot in 2024 and only recently secured a Digital release on VOD platforms on August 1. Critics didn't get to see Soulm8te in advance, and the first wave of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes may explain why.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.comSoulm8te currently has a "Rotten" 55% score on the review aggregator, which sets an unfortunate record for the Blumhouse franchise. With M3GAN rated 93% and M3GAN 2.0 receiving 57%, Soulm8te is now the lowest-rated instalment and likely where this series ends.

The Hollywood Reporter called the movie "more watchable than you might expect," but RogerEbert.com's critic countered, "Let [this film] serve as a reminder to film executives everywhere: Not every sleeper hit needs to become an unofficial trilogy."

Daily Dead added, "Even with sunken hopes and slashed expectations, Soulm8te still manages to underwhelm." Mama's Geeky, on the other hand, stated, "Part adult M3GAN, part lethal warning: Soulm8te is a bloody, fast-paced blast that proves why programming a tech soulmate is a deadly idea."

So, it's not all bad, even if that "Rotten" score suggests otherwise. Whether this will be enough for horror fans to seek out the movie is another matter, though it will likely land on streaming in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man, which follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results, is also being slated.

That has a Rotten "32%" score, with Movie Files declaring, "Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man had the potential to be a fun, over-the-top B-horror movie, but it’s undone by flat performances, inconsistent tone, and a messy script. Easily one of the worst movies of the year!"

Roth has been coming under fire for using AI in the movie, and it sounds like he's failed to deliver a movie that will receive the same level of love as Thanksgiving, for example.

Soulm8te comes from the studio that brought you Five Nights at Freddy's and Obsession, Blumhouse Atomic Monster "launches the newest android that is sure to light your fire while keeping you on the edge of your seat."

Booting up to fulfil your every need, anticipate your every desire, and love you unconditionally, director and co-writer Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) delivers what the studio touted as "a provocative thriller that blurs the line between coded devotion and obsession."

"Unnerving, sexy, suspenseful, and darkly compelling, SOULM8TE follows a grieving engineer tasked with testing a ruthless tech giant’s new artificially intelligent android," reads the synopsis. "But when he attempts to program her to be a truly sentient soulmate, she develops needs of her own - unleashing a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem."

The premise sounds interesting on paper, but movies like Subservience and Companion beat Soulm8te to the punch and received a much warmer response from critics. 

Soulm8te's cast is led by Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise), David Rysdahl (Alien: Earth), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), and Arty Froushan (Daredevil: Born Again).

You can watch the trailer for the movie below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2026, 2:44 PM
And weapons is adult version of monster summer with Mel Gibson people never make that connection
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2026, 2:45 PM
@dragon316 - if rotten tomatoes score actually made difference in movies successful transformers one and thunderbolts he man will have made profit
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 2:45 PM
Watched SOULM8TE yesterday and it deserves way better than a 55%. I'd at least go 72%. Plus, the bot is hot!

I'm still going to see Icecream Man. The trailer was great so I'm all in.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2026, 2:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - score means trash it’s what you think about it that important that matters movie score don’t promise it be successful look at transformers one thunderbolts and he man live your life on reviews and movie scores you may as well like movies avatar no matter what
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 2:54 PM
@lazlodaytona - the number isn't a number. 55% of the reviewers marked it at least 60% and fresh. That's how RT works
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:02 PM
@dragon316 - you are absolutely correct and I'm glad you responded. You definitely have the right perspective.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:08 PM
@bobevanz - it's like a sh1t site that comes in handy sometimes.
I liked the film a lot. That story has been done to death with B and especially C movies, but this was well done.
Oh, and the bot's Ta-Tas? Perfect.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/5/2026, 2:53 PM
Could care less about any rotten tomatoes scores because those don't matter to people like me.

With that being said, I'll be there on opening night for The Ice Cream Man! Anything made by Eli Roth has earned a spot in my movie watching journey.

Nolanite out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:09 PM
@Nolanite - same here! I can't wait to see the movie!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 2:56 PM
Ice Cream Man has AI visual effects in it. I have a certain nostalgia for the original, renting it from Movie Gallery back in the day, but [frick] this asshat. Thanksgiving was decent. Good job pissing away what good fortune he had
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:13 PM
@bobevanz - I'm not a huge fan of AI, but when you can watch Superman fight Homelander, Wonder Woman fight Captain Marvel, Batman vs Captain America, or Mr. Miyagi fight Tong-Poe, I kinda love it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2026, 2:57 PM
There's been too many sexy robot lady movies lately.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:15 PM
@Nonameforme - and there all
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:15 PM
THEY'RE ALL...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2026, 3:26 PM
@lazlodaytona - the blonde girl from wifelike should have been supergirl
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 8/5/2026, 3:01 PM
When is Hollywood gonna realize Eli Roth sucks. The Bear Jew is his crowning achievement.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2026, 3:08 PM
Roth is a HACK
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 8/5/2026, 3:13 PM
@MisterBones

Easily one of the worst working directors in Hollywood.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2026, 3:16 PM
@MisterBones - why?

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