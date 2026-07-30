Is Miles Morales In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? How The Movie Addresses Spidey's MCU Future - Spoilers

Is Miles Morales In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? How The Movie Addresses Spidey's MCU Future - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has talked a lot about passing the Spider-Man mantle to a young actor playing Miles Morales, but does the next web-spinner appear in the movie?

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By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Tom Holland has not been shy about sharing his desire to pass the Spider-Man mantle on to a young actor playing the MCU's Miles Morales. When that will happen isn't clear, especially as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a perfect launching point for a new trilogy.

As a reminder, Miles was introduced in the Ultimate Universe when that world's Spider-Man died at the hands of the Sinister Six. Only 13, he was a very different Spidey, who, thanks to Secret Wars, eventually made a permanent home on Earth-616.

Since then, he's become Peter's friend and partner, something we've also seen in Insomniac's hugely successful Spider-Man video games. There's also the small matter of Miles headlining his own critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning animated Spider-Verse franchise.

So, a live-action debut somewhere down the line makes a lot of sense. As for the question above, the answer is...maybe? In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's closing moments, the people of New York celebrate Spidey's recovery as Peter watches on. 

A little boy who appears to be of Afro-Latino descent locks eyes with Peter, and they make web-shooting gestures at each other. There's a slim chance this is Miles, or at least a hat tip to the idea that any kid could grow up to take the current Spider-Man's place.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Aaron Davis mentions a "nephew," but that Easter Egg could easily be ignored, given that the sheer amount of time that's passed since then would arguably make Miles a little too old (a big appeal of the character is that he's in his early teens, something the comics have lost in recent years by rapidly ageing him up).

During a recent interview, Holland said "a whole plan" has been in the works for his successor since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home

"It's going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision for the passing on of the baton," he teased, "and I think it's really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. That is the thing that I want to do most in this character."

Do you think Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Miles Morales? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2026, 12:33 PM
I think I saw Kevin Feige in that vigil crowd too. One of the shots just after Frank takes Spidey to the hospital.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2026, 12:49 PM
They need to give him a live action film already. It's well past time.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/30/2026, 12:54 PM
Movie Time for me.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/30/2026, 12:58 PM
@OneMoreTime - I hope you enjoy it. You deserve it for all the abuse I've put you through.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2026, 1:10 PM
@OneMoreTime - enjoy!
VicSage
VicSage - 7/30/2026, 12:57 PM
Spider Man 6, intro miles, have it be a buddy Spidey film, then pass the baton with Holland returning as mentor/costar in subsequent entries.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/30/2026, 1:25 PM
Give Tom Holland 2 more Spider-Man films (5 &6) and in #6 is when you introduce Miles and he gets his powers and he takes over as Spider-Man in the MCU.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/30/2026, 1:35 PM
no interest in miles. Parker is the only spiderman just like Rogers is the only cap.

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