Is Miles Morales In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? How The Movie Addresses Spidey's MCU Future - Spoilers

Tom Holland has not been shy about sharing his desire to pass the Spider-Man mantle on to a young actor playing the MCU's Miles Morales. When that will happen isn't clear, especially as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a perfect launching point for a new trilogy.

As a reminder, Miles was introduced in the Ultimate Universe when that world's Spider-Man died at the hands of the Sinister Six. Only 13, he was a very different Spidey, who, thanks to Secret Wars, eventually made a permanent home on Earth-616.

Since then, he's become Peter's friend and partner, something we've also seen in Insomniac's hugely successful Spider-Man video games. There's also the small matter of Miles headlining his own critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning animated Spider-Verse franchise.

So, a live-action debut somewhere down the line makes a lot of sense. As for the question above, the answer is...maybe? In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's closing moments, the people of New York celebrate Spidey's recovery as Peter watches on.

A little boy who appears to be of Afro-Latino descent locks eyes with Peter, and they make web-shooting gestures at each other. There's a slim chance this is Miles, or at least a hat tip to the idea that any kid could grow up to take the current Spider-Man's place.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Aaron Davis mentions a "nephew," but that Easter Egg could easily be ignored, given that the sheer amount of time that's passed since then would arguably make Miles a little too old (a big appeal of the character is that he's in his early teens, something the comics have lost in recent years by rapidly ageing him up).

During a recent interview, Holland said "a whole plan" has been in the works for his successor since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It's going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision for the passing on of the baton," he teased, "and I think it's really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. That is the thing that I want to do most in this character."

Do you think Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Miles Morales? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

See why critics are saying you can’t miss the best Spider-Man yet.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres now. Get tickets. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/bZynZPkSuh — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 30, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.