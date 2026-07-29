UPDATE: Morbius Star Jared Leto Hit With Fresh Wave Of Shocking Criminal Sexual Misconduct Allegations

UPDATE: Morbius Star Jared Leto Hit With Fresh Wave Of Shocking Criminal Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Masters of the Universe star Jared Leto is facing a fresh round of allegations today after a BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, reveals shocking claims from 10 more women.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad
Source: BBC

UPDATE: Jared Leto has issued a statement through his publicist, which reads, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is facing a series of serious allegations in a new BBC documentary, with four women accusing the Suicide Squad star of criminal sexual conduct during encounters that allegedly took place when they were teenagers.

In Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, one woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims he repeatedly told her she would wake up "with a dick in her ass" after she found herself alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third woman says she had underage sex with the actor when she was 17 in California, which the BBC notes would constitute statutory rape under the state's age of consent laws. Meanwhile, a fourth woman alleges she was groomed after meeting him at 16 before receiving repeated sexually explicit phone calls.

The documentary also features accounts from six additional women, bringing the total to 10 women interviewed by the BBC. Nine are speaking publicly for the first time. They all say that they encountered Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s.

The BBC says it has counted more than 120 separate allegations made online relating to Leto's behaviour toward women over the years.

The broadcast states that it corroborated several of the women's stories through friends, family members, photographs, and messages. Two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' crew also describe feeling uncomfortable with the way Leto interacted with teenage girls.

One woman, identified only as Isabel, alleges she met Leto in Las Vegas in 2002 while working in a store and agreed to meet him at what turned out to be a "dingy, gross motel." She claims Leto invited her into the bathroom while he showered, then "opened the shower curtain and started kissing me" before grabbing her hand and using it to masturbate himself. Isabel says she pulled away and told him she wanted to leave.

Former crew member "Brad" alleges requests for female models to attend Thirty Seconds to Mars concerts came directly from Leto. He says staff were instructed to invite girls backstage after performances, adding, "I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big."

Alex, a former model, says she attended the band's London O2 concert in 2013, and was invited to an after-party and later a nearby hotel. She says she deliberately told Leto she was 17—despite being 19—because she "felt the need" to appear younger for her own protection. According to Alex, Leto replied, "Age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe."

Another woman, Clara, alleges she first had sex with Leto in California in 2006 when she was 17 and he was 34. She says he asked her to call him "daddy" and told her to pretend to be "my little girl." Clara also recalls discussing California's age of consent with Leto because her father worked in law enforcement. "He just kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn't a huge concern for him," she says.

The documentary also includes allegations from Taylor, who says she was just 14 when she met Leto at a music festival in 2005. Instead of signing her t-shirt where she expected, she claims he signed across her breasts and commented, "You have a nice rack."

Another woman, Etta, says she met Leto at a modelling agency when she was 16 in 2014. After exchanging email addresses, she alleges their conversations quickly became sexual, with Leto asking questions including, "Are you a virgin? Do you have any kinks?" She also claims he suggested they would have sex one day.

Leto did not respond to the allegations, but has previously denied similar claims. More details can be found in the original report linked above.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2026, 7:02 AM
Let me be FIRST to say how shocking this is because he has never behaved strangely in the past.

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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 8:05 AM
@Batmangina - yeah nobody is shocked the cult leader with a sex island is getting in trouble.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2026, 8:17 AM
@TheAmericanHero - We've ALL thought about sending used condoms as a gift.

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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/29/2026, 12:12 PM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 12:58 PM
@KennKathleen - people didn’t like movie should watch cartoon compare what’s worse original cartoon or movie , movie is better
thekabsin
thekabsin - 7/29/2026, 3:05 PM
@Batmangina - now that he’s been arrested and charged we can finally find out the truth…..
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 7:05 AM
19: "You'll wake up with a dick in your ass"

17: "Age is just a number."

17: "Call me 'daddy', my little girl."

16: "Are you a virgin? Do you have any kinks?"

14: "You have a nice rack!"

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 7:30 AM
@TemporarilyHere - dude nailed every walking pervert/pedophile line…

Jesus.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 7:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I know, right? It's like he went through a f#ckin' checklist of covering his bases, on how to make himself inescapably clear as a God damn degenerate...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 9:50 AM
@TemporarilyHere - He sounds guilty as FK and it seems “Skelator” was lead by his boner and should be charged where appropriate, but why did these girls go to hotel rooms with him? What did they think he wanted to do?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/29/2026, 9:53 AM
@Bucky74 -

Lots of teenage girls like to discuss with their friends of similar age about going with older guys, just as boys like to do about "MILFs". But that doesn't make it okay for him to invite them over, let alone do any of the stuff alleged here.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 10:01 AM
@TemporarilyHere - It’s not okay. But it’s also stupid for a girl to willingly go to a hotel room with him and not know what he’s expecting. Obviously, that’s why he’s taking you up there. Again, he should be charged where appropriate, but common sense is a thing. These girls weren’t 12 and he didn’t offer them candy. And his rep as a creep has been well established for a while so it is amazing he still gets hired
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 10:13 AM
@Bucky74 - a 17 years old brain isn’t fully developed yet. So while they weren’t 10, a 17 year old isn’t going to think about the consequences like an adult would. Some have the maturity, but that’s also why they’re still underage.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 10:33 AM
@epc1122 - At 12 I knew what going to a hotel room with a girl meant. No matter what, he’s guilty because they were way too young, but you have to be stuoid not to know what he wanted beforehand
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 11:04 AM
@Bucky74 - again, that’s you at 12 and not everyone thinks like that. They might have thought it was no big deal and then had second thoughts. He was still the adult and should have known better. I don’t think people should be victim blaming.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 11:10 AM
@epc1122 - Of course he was still the adult and should have known better. And calling out stupidity is far from victim blaming. No matter what he shouldn’t have done anything and should be held responsible. I’m pointing out the stupidity of these girls. Two things can be true at once.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 11:40 AM
@Bucky74 - I think if they were older then their level of intelligence can be pointed out but they were still young enough where I don’t think it’s fair to them. Teenagers are known for thinking they’re invincible and not truly understanding the consequences to their actions. There are times when two things can be right but I don’t think this is the case. Just so I can get an idea, what do you think victim blaming is? Maybe then we can maybe come to a middle point. If he’s the adult and should know better, then this never would have happened, regardless of the teenagers I.Q. Just saying 🤷‍♂️
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 1:51 PM
@epc1122 - Victim blaming is a “she asked for it” or “the girl “lead him on.” “She got what she deserved for dressing like that” Not “it was really dumb to go to a hotel room with a known creep.” Again, I disagree that youth is an excuse for not showing any common sense or judgment skills at all. That’s for infants and toddlers. All that said, there is no world where them being in a hotel room with Leto justifies those actions in any way shape or form.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 2:07 PM
@Bucky74 - well agree to disagree bc there’s a lot of unassuming teenagers who don’t really know better.

This is straight from google:

Brain Development and Decision-MakingThe prefrontal cortex—the area responsible for impulse control, long-term planning, and weighing consequences—is not fully developed until the early-to-mid 20s.Teens naturally show a higher tolerance for ambiguous risks and heavily discount future consequences when peers are present.

This is also from another website.

https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/The-Teen-Brain-Behavior-Problem-Solving-and-Decision-Making-095.aspx


Anyways, hope you’re having a nice day. 👍
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 2:13 PM
@epc1122 - Agree to disagree, my friend. There’s making dumb decisions and then there’s “gotta be mentally deficient” to not comprehend something.

Have a great day too. Spidey tomorrow night!
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 2:45 PM
@Bucky74 - yeah, can’t wait. Trying to stay away from spidey spoilers.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 2:50 PM
@epc1122 - Same, except for Sink’s character. I actually wanted to know for certain. I intentionally spoiled that for myself, lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 2:57 PM
@Bucky74 - I’ve waited this long to know her character, waiting a little bit longer.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 2:59 PM
@epc1122 - With all the back and forth I wanted to know. I won’t spoil it here (stay off the internet, lol)
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/29/2026, 3:03 PM
@Bucky74 - sounds good, thanks.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 7/29/2026, 3:24 PM
@Bucky74 - Age of consent across the US ranges between 16 and 18. That's just the age at which the law determines the teen has reached a level of mental and emotional development at which they understand the act and what it entails.

But just because the teen is old enough to consent doesn't mean it's legal to have sex with them. Even if these teenage girls were to have thrown themselves at him and begged for it, he knows he's breaking the law.

You can't blame the girls. They're teenagers. Teenagers are stupid. We've all been in our teens and thought we knew everything, and looking back as adults we can recognize just how little we actually knew at that age.

So this isn't on the girls. It's all on pervo mega-creep Leto.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2026, 3:55 PM
@LoudLon - Again, I'm not blaming the girls for what Leto allegedly did; I'm pointing out that they were dumb. BIG difference. Yes, it's all on Leto... but there's dumb, and there's going to a hotel room retarted. Unless he drugged them.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/29/2026, 7:16 AM
The Daily Wire has a new star for their movies
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/29/2026, 7:18 AM
he truly gives us his best joker performance only when the cameras aren't rolling
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 7:23 AM
@roboticJohnson - Don't knock Joker like that. 🤣
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 7:21 AM
Is it me or does DC have a bit of a track record of hiring people with...issues?

Jared Leto
James Gunn
Ezra Miller
Kevin Tsujihara
Bryan Singer
Kevin Spacey

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 8:14 AM
@Forthas - james gunn, not so much. He got caught up by some admittedly stupid jokes.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 8:25 AM
@Nonameforme - There was also the themed party he attended.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 8:33 AM
@Forthas - there was no party. It was bts photos from a funny or die sketch called pg p0rn. You can find it on YouTube still i think.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/29/2026, 8:48 AM
@Forthas - Yeah, and the whole party was an edgy joke. Now, you can argue whenever that was in poor taste, but it does not mean that he deserves to be included on a list with actual sexual predators and criminals.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 8:54 AM
@FinnishDude - It is a list of people with "issues". Kevin Tsujihara never committed a crime but his efforts to bolster the career of his mistress is an issue. Likewise for Gunn, in addition to the pedo jokes and parties, he also uses his influence to bolster the careers of his family and friends.

FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/29/2026, 8:59 AM
@Forthas - "He also uses his influence to bolster the careers of his family and friends"

Do you give the same amount of grief every single other famous director who does this?

Besides, saying that someone having an edgy sense of humor and working with people their know is in any way comparable to sex crimes is just insane.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 11:03 AM
@FinnishDude -

No other famous director does it to the extent, frequency, or severity that James Gunn does. My responses to directors who do the same things are measured and appropriate for the level of their offenses.

Nothing in my list states it is a list of people who committed sex crimes. It is a list of people with "issues" of which James Gunn has many.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/29/2026, 11:46 AM
@Forthas -

There has been no sex allegations against James Gunn

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