James Gunn May Address DCU Canon In Future Podcast; Explains Why Certain DCEU Characters Returned

James Gunn May Address DCU Canon In Future Podcast; Explains Why Certain DCEU Characters Returned

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that he is thinking about addressing what is and isn't considered DCU canon in a future podcast, while also explaining why he brought back certain DCEU characters.

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By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The debate surrounding what is and isn't considered canon often resurfaces when any interconnected movie/TV universe is being discussed, but the subject really became a major talking point when it was announced that the DCEU, or the "SnyderVerse," was being rebooted with James Gunn on board as co-CEO of DC Studios.

We were told that the DCU would serve as a reboot of Warner Bros.' previous DC Comics-based franchise, but some elements would carry over, namely the cast of the Peacemaker series and, by extension, certain characters and plot points from The Suicide Squad.

Gunn has also indicated that we might be seeing Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle again at some point.

In the season 2 premiere of Peacemaker, we learned that Gunn had decided to retcon the Justice League's appearance in the season 1 finale by simply replacing the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash with David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and members of the Justice Gang.

On Threads, Gunn was asked what "you consider canon from Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Blue Beetle," and revealed that he is thinking about addressing these topics in a future podcast.

"I've been thinking about this a lot in regards to The Suicide Squad & Blue Beetle and I've been meaning to rewatch both with an eye towards that knowing what I know now almost three years into the DCU (with a couple more years of scripts being actively filmed or created). Maybe after MoT Jenn & Steve & I can get together for a special couple podcasts to discuss. What do you guys think is potentially or definitely NOT canon from TSS & BB?"

The filmmaker was also asked if a "complete reboot and recasting were ever considered? And why did you choose to keep Suicide Squad, Peacemaker cast and some others?"

"Peacemaker Season 2 deals were all in place when I became head of DC. It was either break everyone's contracts and pay out all that money and take away HBO Max's biggest show at the time or find a way to make it work. I chose the latter. Mostly tho because I love the character and the show and thought he/they could be an important part of the DCU."

Finally, Gunn responded to something fans bring up fairly regularly: The Man of Steel losing his first fight to Ultraman in Superman, despite Bloodsport claiming to have shot him with a Kryptonite bullet in The Suicide Squad.

"A lot of people are saying this. But is being shot by someone at long distance while you're not looking "losing a fight"? I don't see Abraham Lincoln having "lost a fight" with John Wilkes Booth."

There's no doubt that many fans would welcome a little more clarity when it comes to DCU canon, so hopefully Gunn does decide to put this podcast together.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 5/1/2026, 11:06 AM
Meaning: James Gunn don't know WTF he's doing but is hoping for the best.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/1/2026, 11:08 AM
Certain characters returned because they're played by his friends; it's as simple as that.
RebelCommander
RebelCommander - 5/1/2026, 11:12 AM
Certain characters returned because she's my wife
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 5/1/2026, 11:12 AM
DCU is dead. Should have been a complete reboot from top to bottom.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/1/2026, 11:15 AM
Please do. Every time this clown speaks, he proves me right in how dumb this universe and plan is. So clarify and expose this for the garbage that it is. Gunn is a hack fraud who's done nothing but fail upwards. He needs to be fired and replaced immediately if they know what's good for them. No one watched Suicide Shit, no one watched Freaky Commandos, Supershit flopped, no one watched Orgymaker, Superbrat will bomb, no one will watch Brown Lanterns, and Clayface will be one of the biggest box office bombs ever. Gunn has got to go!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
massdeath
massdeath - 5/1/2026, 11:16 AM
Abe Lincoln may have not “lost the fight” against John Wilkes Booth, but he sure as hell didn’t win it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2026, 11:24 AM
Interesting that the Peacemaker S2 deal was already in place and could not be broken without a heavy cost hence it being partly the reason for him integrating that into the DCU and thus TSS aswell since it was a spinoff of that (I know he says it’s because he loved the character & his world too which is understandable since I don’t know many of us that would like/want to part with something they put a lot of hard work & love into).

Honestly besides the S2 finale which I thought was just decent at best , I thought S2 and the show as a whole was solid so I do hope we see Chris & the rest of his cast of characters sooner then later…

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In regards to TSS which I think is also a solid film , I could see some character deaths like Captain Boomerang being retconned with perhaps Jai Courtney being brought back but not sure in regards Blue Beetle.

Also I know some had issues with Superman being underpowered in Gunn’s film (I did too to an extent) but him losing to Ultraman who is a programmed clone of his that is suppose to predict all his moves due to Lex & his team made sense to me.

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