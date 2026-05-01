James Gunn May Address DCU Canon In Future Podcast; Explains Why Certain DCEU Characters Returned

The debate surrounding what is and isn't considered canon often resurfaces when any interconnected movie/TV universe is being discussed, but the subject really became a major talking point when it was announced that the DCEU, or the "SnyderVerse," was being rebooted with James Gunn on board as co-CEO of DC Studios.

We were told that the DCU would serve as a reboot of Warner Bros.' previous DC Comics-based franchise, but some elements would carry over, namely the cast of the Peacemaker series and, by extension, certain characters and plot points from The Suicide Squad.

Gunn has also indicated that we might be seeing Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle again at some point.

In the season 2 premiere of Peacemaker, we learned that Gunn had decided to retcon the Justice League's appearance in the season 1 finale by simply replacing the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash with David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and members of the Justice Gang.

On Threads, Gunn was asked what "you consider canon from Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Blue Beetle," and revealed that he is thinking about addressing these topics in a future podcast.

"I've been thinking about this a lot in regards to The Suicide Squad & Blue Beetle and I've been meaning to rewatch both with an eye towards that knowing what I know now almost three years into the DCU (with a couple more years of scripts being actively filmed or created). Maybe after MoT Jenn & Steve & I can get together for a special couple podcasts to discuss. What do you guys think is potentially or definitely NOT canon from TSS & BB?"

The filmmaker was also asked if a "complete reboot and recasting were ever considered? And why did you choose to keep Suicide Squad, Peacemaker cast and some others?"

"Peacemaker Season 2 deals were all in place when I became head of DC. It was either break everyone's contracts and pay out all that money and take away HBO Max's biggest show at the time or find a way to make it work. I chose the latter. Mostly tho because I love the character and the show and thought he/they could be an important part of the DCU."

Finally, Gunn responded to something fans bring up fairly regularly: The Man of Steel losing his first fight to Ultraman in Superman, despite Bloodsport claiming to have shot him with a Kryptonite bullet in The Suicide Squad.

"A lot of people are saying this. But is being shot by someone at long distance while you're not looking "losing a fight"? I don't see Abraham Lincoln having "lost a fight" with John Wilkes Booth."

There's no doubt that many fans would welcome a little more clarity when it comes to DCU canon, so hopefully Gunn does decide to put this podcast together.