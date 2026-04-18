DC Studios Branded A CinemaCon "Loser" By Hollywood Trade Following Underwhelming Presentation

DC Studios Branded A CinemaCon &quot;Loser&quot; By Hollywood Trade Following Underwhelming Presentation

An opinion piece in The Hollywood Reporter doesn't take it easy on DC Studios following its recent CinemaCon presentation, placing the studio's offerings squarely in the "loser" column.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

With several projects announced at the start of 2023 either stuck in limbo or MIA, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for DC Studios since its launch. James Gunn talked a lot about learning from Marvel Studios—including what not to do—but DCEU history has somewhat repeated itself with the DCU, thanks to a slate that remains mostly unmade.

Superman was a critical and commercial hit last summer, but trailers for Lanterns and Supergirl, this year's biggest DCU offerings, have drawn mixed or negative responses from fans. 

DC Studios was part of Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas earlier this week, bringing a brief teaser trailer for Clayface and an extended Supergirl preview. Peter Safran, Milly Alcock, and Jason Momoa were on hand to lend the presentation some star power, but the DCU's contribution didn't leave much of a lasting impact.

In The Hollywood Reporter's breakdown of winners and losers from CinemaCon, DC Studios is placed squarely in the latter category. 

"Any news out of CinemaCon about The Batman Part Two? Nope. Anything exciting from the Superman sequel? How about a video message with stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult saying they can’t wait to tell us more 'someday'?" writes the trade. "There was a teaser for Clayface that left the audience mildly intrigued. And some influencers say the new clip from Supergirl was good."

"Nothing was bad, but one hopes for more excitement coming off the momentum of last year’s 'we’re back, baby!' vibes from Superman and the terrific second season of Peacemaker," the report continues, adding that Adria Arjona "better be" playing Wonder Woman instead of Maxima in Man of Tomorrow because "exhibitors would prefer a hero non-nerds have heard of."

It seems the site's reporters did some digging about the DCU's Batman, too, but they didn't get far. "DC’s three biggest characters are Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, and the messaging about the comic Holy Trinity at CinemaCon seemed to be: 'Bat-who?' 'No comment' and 'We’re working on it.'"

Neither Man of Tomorrow nor The Batman Part II are shooting yet, and CinemaCon isn't necessarily the place for huge casting announcements or reveals. Still, it's hard to shake the feeling that something more could have been done to build excitement. 

Marvel Studios only had one movie to talk about: this December's Avengers: Doomsday. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans on hand, Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers showed the movie's first trailer twice to a rapturous response. 

Feige and the Russos have also done some select interviews, all of which have built excitement for what's to come. Safran, meanwhile, had no DCU updates to share with fans. 

"The reaction on social media [to Marvel Studios] was incredibly positive," the trade notes. "Several said they had never experienced a response that overwhelming at CinemaCon. Disney actually showed the trailer twice (and not to pick on DC, but it’s tough to imagine studio co-chief Peter Safran going, 'Do you want to see that Clayface teaser again?')."

DC Studios skipped last year's San Diego Comic-Con, so it might not be the worst idea to head to Hall H and win fans over this coming July.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/18/2026, 10:23 AM
We're all losers really. Everyone eventually ends up in the emptyless void after decades of suffering and misery.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/18/2026, 10:24 AM
@BrainySleep - sending you some love ❤️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/18/2026, 10:35 AM
@BrainySleep -

You wish.

Hopefully they keep you away from children, fire, and sharp objects.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/18/2026, 10:35 AM
@BrainySleep - Go outside. Interact with real people. Be happy 😊
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/18/2026, 10:38 AM
@BrainySleep - Unfortunately, you're not going to get invited to many parties with that kind of philosophy. 🫤
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 4/18/2026, 10:23 AM
Everyone is a loser if the Avengers are part of the event.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/18/2026, 10:28 AM
Not exclusively a 'CinemaCon' loser, just an all around loser.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/18/2026, 10:30 AM
Lol what were they expecting with Gunn at the helm?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/18/2026, 10:32 AM
No one cares. There was a time you just waited for the trailer. Then you would watch the trailer. Then you would decide weather or not you want to see it. Then you would or won't. Then you would show up to work with a hang over because you had one of those nights.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/18/2026, 10:33 AM
phuck it u phuck
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/18/2026, 10:33 AM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/18/2026, 10:34 AM
Honestly I didn't think anyone brought anything of interest. Also. Is it customary to have on the set videos of the cast chumming it up for cinema con? That feels more like a comic con thing. Also these movies have barely begun production. They're just miffed Gunn called their articles BS earlier in the week. Further proof everyone in Hollywood are a bunch of cry babies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/18/2026, 10:38 AM
It just means theyre not desperate yet and will just go through the normal ptoceas of marketing stuff for this year.

Look at Marvel, it is basically a hail mary approach of desperation
Darthking
Darthking - 4/18/2026, 10:38 AM
Wow so much haters or negative about this movie, wow. Probably Americans audiences are just morons or just being not so smart because they love to hate everything now despite all movies are calling them woke or lol. Trust me, Avengers Doomsday will be the successful movie of 2026, even Dune Part Three too. People like you need to erase like Thanos did, being dust everywhere. Because you're all evil and mean.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/18/2026, 10:41 AM

"the terrific second season of Peacemaker"

What are they smoking? Peacemaker season 2 was horrible.

The new DCFU has wisely and quietly backed away from PM season 3 and dumped it. This show was Gunn's wet dream baby, and it was pure garbage.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/18/2026, 10:42 AM
@THEKENDOMAN

Care to explain to these idiots why we didn't have a huge presence at Cinemacon?

The two movies that they are speaking of aren't even in production yet. They both start filming this week until late summer.

Supergirl has been marketed greatly but it doesn't need to show anyone anything else from the movie. Clayface was given a trailer for the people to see!

Lanterns will start getting marketing as soon as Supergirl comes out. It's better to be intrigued than to be completely given every single detail that will ruin the experience.

How about whoever said that can go play in traffic. He should mind his own business and continue writing shitty articles. Someone should take his badge next time he tries to enter any type of event.

You Marvelites are used to having everything spoiled before you even step foot in the theater. Gunn knows what he's doing so don't worry about him. Unlike the MCU, Gunn is building a cohesive universe.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/18/2026, 10:44 AM
Adria Arjona's role not being 100% confirmed yet, was a fumble by James Gunn. And the lack of hype around Lanterns, is a bad sign.
TheJackAss
TheJackAss - 4/18/2026, 10:49 AM
Superman was a critical and commercial hit last summer ?

LMFAO @ the lies & spin

& The FAILED streaming shows
cubichy
cubichy - 4/18/2026, 10:53 AM
Peacemaker is shit and Gunn shouldn't have invested 2 seasons in it and connected it to superman. He should have choosen a better known secondary character, someone good and known like robin, nightwing, black canary, zatana,green arrow, even hawkgirl would have been better. It'd all gunns fault and dogshit peacemaker.

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