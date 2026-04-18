DC Studios Branded A CinemaCon "Loser" By Hollywood Trade Following Underwhelming Presentation

With several projects announced at the start of 2023 either stuck in limbo or MIA, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for DC Studios since its launch. James Gunn talked a lot about learning from Marvel Studios—including what not to do—but DCEU history has somewhat repeated itself with the DCU, thanks to a slate that remains mostly unmade.

Superman was a critical and commercial hit last summer, but trailers for Lanterns and Supergirl, this year's biggest DCU offerings, have drawn mixed or negative responses from fans.

DC Studios was part of Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas earlier this week, bringing a brief teaser trailer for Clayface and an extended Supergirl preview. Peter Safran, Milly Alcock, and Jason Momoa were on hand to lend the presentation some star power, but the DCU's contribution didn't leave much of a lasting impact.

In The Hollywood Reporter's breakdown of winners and losers from CinemaCon, DC Studios is placed squarely in the latter category.

"Any news out of CinemaCon about The Batman Part Two? Nope. Anything exciting from the Superman sequel? How about a video message with stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult saying they can’t wait to tell us more 'someday'?" writes the trade. "There was a teaser for Clayface that left the audience mildly intrigued. And some influencers say the new clip from Supergirl was good."

"Nothing was bad, but one hopes for more excitement coming off the momentum of last year’s 'we’re back, baby!' vibes from Superman and the terrific second season of Peacemaker," the report continues, adding that Adria Arjona "better be" playing Wonder Woman instead of Maxima in Man of Tomorrow because "exhibitors would prefer a hero non-nerds have heard of."

It seems the site's reporters did some digging about the DCU's Batman, too, but they didn't get far. "DC’s three biggest characters are Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, and the messaging about the comic Holy Trinity at CinemaCon seemed to be: 'Bat-who?' 'No comment' and 'We’re working on it.'"

Neither Man of Tomorrow nor The Batman Part II are shooting yet, and CinemaCon isn't necessarily the place for huge casting announcements or reveals. Still, it's hard to shake the feeling that something more could have been done to build excitement.

Marvel Studios only had one movie to talk about: this December's Avengers: Doomsday. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans on hand, Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers showed the movie's first trailer twice to a rapturous response.

Feige and the Russos have also done some select interviews, all of which have built excitement for what's to come. Safran, meanwhile, had no DCU updates to share with fans.

"The reaction on social media [to Marvel Studios] was incredibly positive," the trade notes. "Several said they had never experienced a response that overwhelming at CinemaCon. Disney actually showed the trailer twice (and not to pick on DC, but it’s tough to imagine studio co-chief Peter Safran going, 'Do you want to see that Clayface teaser again?')."

DC Studios skipped last year's San Diego Comic-Con, so it might not be the worst idea to head to Hall H and win fans over this coming July.