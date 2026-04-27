James Gunn Reveals Why The Authority Has Been Scrapped; May Be Revisited "Someday. Not Soon."

James Gunn Reveals Why The Authority Has Been Scrapped; May Be Revisited &quot;Someday. Not Soon.&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has finally revealed why The Authority is no longer happening, and shares intriguing updates about the Booster Gold and Paradise Lost TV shows announced in 2023.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The Authority was first published by DC Comics under the Wildstorm imprint in 1999. Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, they're a team that gets the job done by any means necessary (their extreme methods care little for politics and law). 

Boasting an eclectic cast of characters, it's easy to see why the team appealed to James Gunn, especially after his work on projects like Guardians of the GalaxyThe Suicide Squad, and Creature Commandos. Plans for a movie were announced when the DCU slate was revealed by DC Studios at the start of 2023, and the prevailing theory was that Gunn may even write and direct the project. 

Superman even introduced a member of The Authority, though that version of The Engineer didn't have a huge amount in common with her comic book counterpart. Still, it was a start, and one that laid the groundwork for the team's eventual DCU debut.

Gunn has previously alluded to The Authority falling by the wayside, even amid reports that the project is being reworked. Now, he's confirmed that, not only were rumours of him writing and directing incorrect, but the project has been shelved. 

"I would have never had time to do this, and although I know this is a popular theory online, I never had an intention of writing or directing The Authority," Gunn told a fan on Threads. "The script wasn't quite there, but more importantly, it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU, both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe someday. Not soon."

With moviegoers now more discerning than ever when it comes to what they're willing to buy a ticket for, The Authority—which would have had to be a big-budget project—was a huge risk for DC Studios. Heading down the route of Superman and The Authority might have worked, but there are far more noteworthy characters who could and should be prioritised.

"The Authority are a group of superheroes who think the world is broken, and they want to fix it by any means necessary," Gunn said at the start of 2023. "I think it’s a very different look at superheroes."

He'd add that The Authority "will interact with all of our primary DCU characters," suggesting they'd be front and centre in future stories. 

As a reminder, The Brave and the BoldSwamp ThingWaller, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold have all similarly failed to come to fruition after first being announced over three years ago. Sgt. Rock is also in limbo after production was paused last year.

Still, there's hope for a couple of them today as Gunn has confirmed that Booster Gold "is in development," with Paradise Lost "in extreme development." He also revealed that he isn't writing Booster Gold and Creature Commandos Season 2.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 9:40 AM
We don't even have a Justice League established why we even talking about Authority lol
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/27/2026, 9:41 AM
@Urubrodi - right?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/27/2026, 10:01 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah it makes more sense for the Authority to come out after the Justice League. I don’t even like the idea of the Justice Gang exiting before the Justice League but unfortunately they do. Gunn should focus on bringing all the members of the JL together first before all those others SH groups that should be inspired by the JL in the first place, not the Justice League taking inspiration from the Justice Gang.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 10:12 AM
@ImNotaBot - Actually didn't think about the Justice League taking inspiration from the Justice Gang, but now that you say it, that's probably where they are going with this, which sucks

They are doing things so out of order that it would be like if we had a Squadron Supreme movie in the MCU before Avengers or X-Force before X-Men, it just feels wrong

One of the issues the DCEU had was trying to play catch up with Marvel and skipping steps on their world building, now it seems the DCU is going through the same route (if not even worse)
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/27/2026, 11:37 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah i hate the fact that the Justice Gang is a thing before the JL, it will feel like they will just steal the idea from the Justice Gang and also steal the Hall of Justice that is owned by Lord Corp. I don’t mind Lord Corp sponsoring a few heroes from metropolis, but the branding being soo similar to Justice League and the Hall of Justice just felt unnecessary.

Lord Corp could be just like Vought from The Boys, no need for the Justice Gang name and their HQ could be a random Lord building, I really don’t get why Gunn chose to mix them up with the JL.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/27/2026, 12:02 PM
@ImNotaBot - I wouldn't be surprised if the Justice Gang renames itself as the Justice Society before we get a Justice League. They'll have to introduce the rest of the league characters before we get there though.
Much as I understand the frustration, I also remember how angry the fans got when they tried to rush those introductions in the Snyderverse. While I did like the depictioons of (most of) thoose characters, it felt like cramming 5 or 6 stories worth of information into 3 movies. Hopefully they've learned something from past mistakes and make it worth our while... And hopefully they don't all look and feel exactly like Superman.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/27/2026, 12:09 PM
@Urubrodi - I like Gunn but I’ve always had a feeling that he’s going too far with obscure characters. Establish Justice League THEN go crazy with the obscure characters
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/27/2026, 9:41 AM
Thank goodness this hit the back burner.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/27/2026, 12:07 PM
@SummersEssex - He couldn’t figure out how to make it funny.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 9:43 AM
Almost certainly in the run up to Kingdom Come. Maybe even the year before. So... 2032?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 10:04 AM
@UltimaRex - Your imaginary DC slate is funny to me.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 10:16 AM
@InfinitePunches - forgive me for thinking instead of just bleating "Gunn out, Gunn out, Gunn out" like a zombie sheep...
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 10:26 AM
@UltimaRex - Just being "almost certain" about movies that haven't been announced or hinted at seems a little odd. We're one movie in. You're talking eight years of pretend movies that you dreamed up in your head. It'd be like trying to predict Civil War right after the release of the first Iron Man.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 10:36 AM
@UltimaRex - I'd love a Kingdom Come elseworlds film. It'd be awesome.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 10:38 AM
@InfinitePunches - I did.

And I was right.

I'm not a fairweather fan. I've lived the gap between B&R and Batman Begins. I've seen the sequel to Superman Returns evaporate before my eyes (although, knowing what we now know about Singer...). If it's between supporting a CBM universe and wishing it dead I'll support it every damn time because I'M. AN. ACTUAL. FAN.
And that goes double for DC and quadruple for Superman.

Some of you need to consider where your heads are at.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 11:08 AM
@InfinitePunches - and there's a marked difference between "advocating quality" and wishing something good dead because you can't see the wood for the trees. Don't bother trying that reply-no-reply stuff. I see you.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 11:20 AM
@UltimaRex - (Not sure what reply-no-reply is. I assume it's this twenty year old website glitching.)

I'm missing the forest for the trees? You sound like a snyderbot with the whole "wait three movies and you'll see" attitude.

I want DC to make good products. And they ARE making good products: the Lego game looks fantastic, My Adventures with Superman is very enjoyable, I'm sure The Batman 2 will be great, and as I've said, there are plenty of great comics on the shelf right now.

The DCU just isn't what a lot of DC fans wanted. I think it'll probably be done in the next few years, but I have plenty of DC stuff to enjoy until then.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 11:23 AM
@InfinitePunches - don't think you talk for all of us. The DCU works just fine for a lot of fans.

Enjoy your Lego.
See you in 2034.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/27/2026, 2:53 PM
@UltimaRex -

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out (it just sounds better)
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/27/2026, 9:44 AM
it's becoming clearer that putting Gunn as the head of DC Studios was just to maintain interest the DC IP because the strategy, output, and underlying chaos of WB never actually changed.

i do think his approach of having films set in an already existing world is a good one, but they don't really need a consolidated universe to do that.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 9:52 AM
@themawisdead - the thing is that doing random movies/shows in some predefined universe we are just getting to meet, feels unearned, it's like we are missing context that we may never get to see

in my mind at least, having a go at obscure/risky properties should come after you have an established universe that the audience cares about, and to establish such universe, the best way is to start with your core characters

Clayface for example looks great but completely standalone, it doesn't feel like it belongs in the same world of the Superman movie and making that before we even have their take on Batman feels off. I feel like a Batman movie should establish how Gotham should be like, not Clayface. But it is what it is I guess. Hoping for the best.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 9:54 AM
@themawisdead - true , especially with the constant mergers.

The Paramount one certainly won’t help this.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/27/2026, 9:56 AM
@Urubrodi -

i feel that. i think the approach may work better if each of these disparate properties actually has something important to reveal about the chronology of said universe. given that these projects have been shelved, that's not the case and the whole thing descenda into the pitfall you're speaking to.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/27/2026, 10:05 AM
@themawisdead - I watched a interview with James Gunn a few weeks after Superman was released and he said he had to come up with a phase 1 releases like Marvel does it was mandatory for him to get the job that is why some much changed after the first announcement.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/27/2026, 10:12 AM
@ImNotaBot -

hm, that's a shame but makes sense looking back.

it's unfortunate because i don't think he's flailing or anything like that but it does leave the impression that the plan was never really a plan at all. which, given that info, i guess is true.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 10:38 AM
@Urubrodi - getting Doomsday in the second movie of a universe was MEGA-unearned as well.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 10:41 AM
@Urubrodi - I actually like the idea of some solo rogues gallery films of bat's world before we even meet Batman. Will make the movie more about Batman, less time introducing the bad guy's story, and meet-up will seem more epic.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 10:54 AM
@lazlodaytona - second movie? not following...
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/27/2026, 11:29 AM
@themawisdead - I think he’s making a plan now after the feedback from Superman and Peacemaker S2 but im not expecting something like the phases im the MCU or anything like that it’s unfortunate because it’s just like the DCEU but Gunn is very talented i hope he makes it work and we don’t get another reboot anytime soon.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/27/2026, 12:14 PM
@Urubrodi - Man of Steel then BvS
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/27/2026, 12:34 PM
@lazlodaytona - Ah... Got it. You said Doomsday, my brain went to Avengers XD

But yes, exactly, instead of introducing Batman properly in his own movie they rushed with a Superman vs Batman movie and proceeded to kill Superman off before having a Superman 2.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/27/2026, 9:53 AM
Would’ve rather Gunn did this and someone else had Superman, Gunns strong suit is obscure superhero teams lets be real
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/27/2026, 9:59 AM
Paradise Lost in "extreme development" (whatever that means).

First actual weight to all those WW rumours?...
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/27/2026, 10:03 AM
@UltimaRex -

good catch
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/27/2026, 10:03 AM
Imagine a studio not making a movie because the script wasn't good enough. Imagine people who claim to be fans refusing to give the man in charge of that decision credit for having higher standards. Crazy, right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 10:09 AM
@JackDeth - agreed.

However the quality is all subjective so if a movie is made and some don’t think it’s good or whatever , they’ll still criticize and complain so there’s no winning regardless.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/27/2026, 10:05 AM
The DCU should’ve launched with the big three: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. If Batman wasn’t available, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) or The Flash would’ve been the next best choices.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/27/2026, 10:44 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - fully agree. How do the idiots running DC not understand this?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 4/27/2026, 10:07 AM
This was one of the films that I was looking forward to when Gunn first announced the slate. I understand that the script always comes first, but with all the resources that WB can give Gunn, I find his DCU so far to feel half baked and disjointed.
If we wants to tell a bunch of random stories set in the same universe, then that's fine.
But if he's trying to have a large, over-arching narrative, you have to commit to bringing the characters you need to these projects.
That's why I found it odd that he's the head of the DCU. He's a creative, not a producer/studio head.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 10:09 AM
See in Wildstorm, a team of 90s edge lord supers telling the government to go shove it because they're doing things there own way, it works to a degree.

But in the New 52, when they tried to incorporate the Wildstorm characters into the main DC universe, they quickly had to ask the implicit question... "Wouldn't the real Justice League just beat up these parody characters for killing people and throw them all in jail?"

The Authority doesn't work in a universe with Batman.
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