Two Of These Six Major DC Characters Will Make DCU Debut Soon Confirms James Gunn

Two Of These Six Major DC Characters Will Make DCU Debut Soon Confirms James Gunn

When DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was presented with a list of characters fans would like to see in the DCU, he confirmed that two of the six will be added to the franchise in the near future.

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By JoshWilding - May 29, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The slate of big and small screen DCU projects announced by DC Studios at the start of 2023 hasn't come to fruition in quite the way anyone expected. Some of them, like The Authority, have been dropped, while others—The Brave and the Bold, for example—remain stuck in limbo despite new titles like Clayface and Sgt. Rock being thrown into the mix.

The DCU will expand next month with Supergirl, a movie that also introduces Lobo, a character with the potential to be a major player in this world moving forward.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently took to Threads to answer fan questions. Asked whether we'll see General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman, or Darkseid in the DCU, the filmmaker replied, "Two of them in not too long..."

One of them isn't overly difficult to figure out. Darkseid is set to appear in the animated Mister Miracle TV series being developed by Tom King. Gunn has previously suggested that he doesn't have significant live-action plans for the villain due to his similarities to Thanos and his presence in Zack Snyder's Justice League movies. 

Who is the second mystery character? Well, that might have been spoiled last November when Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan said, "I’ve heard that Doctor Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he’s going to be in the next Superman."

In other words, there's a very strong chance that Doctor Fate will factor into next summer's Man of Tomorrow, likely with a new actor playing him. The TV show and movie Brosnan mentioned were DCEU projects, but the "next Superman" was regarding Gunn's Superman follow-up.

Asked at the time if he would be open to playing the character in Man of Tomorrow, Brosnan replied, "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

General Zod and Doomsday appeared in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, respectively, while Ultraman was already reinvented for the DCU by Gunn in Superman. As for Black Adam, we're not banking on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to the role.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/29/2026, 11:37 AM
I mean, if Brainiac is a worldwide threat, it'd be weird for Fate not to step in.

We just watched the episode of Young Justice season 2 where Fate saves the Earth by destroying the Warworld's superlaser. That show goes so unbelievably hard.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/29/2026, 11:43 AM
Did they mean Earth 3 Ultrman? Because they already used that name in Superman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2026, 11:48 AM
One of them is definitely Darkseid given he’ll be in the Mister Miracle animated show…

I doubt we get Zod,Black Adam or Doomsday anytime soon and while I like the Crime Syndicate , I don’t think we’ll be getting into the Multiverse too deeply this early on so I don’t see them aswell (especially since we don’t even have a Justice League yet).

User Comment Image

That leaves Dr Fate as the only other choice so I hope we see him soon and wouldn’t even mind if Brosnan reprised the role since he was one of the few highlights of Black Adam imo (a movie I mildly enjoyed)!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/29/2026, 11:53 AM
See you in 4302?
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/29/2026, 12:22 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - "AI Dwayne Johnson Presents: Black Adam vs Mecha-Scooby-Doo Part VIII: The Return of The Undead Powerpuff Girls"
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/29/2026, 11:55 AM
Zod and Dr. Fate, let’s gooo
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/29/2026, 11:58 AM
"a couple of possibilities" is the james gunn way of saying:

"no but I want you to believe there's a chance to keep you somewhat interested in my upcoming project".
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/29/2026, 12:23 PM
@MaxPaint - LOL sooo damn true

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