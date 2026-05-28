Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Bullseye's Comic-Accurate Costume And Mask - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is once again shooting in New York, with cameras currently rolling on Randall's Island. Located in the East River, it's a small land mass between Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, accessible via the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Triborough Bridge.

That's the geography lesson over, so let's get to the good stuff. Bullseye's new costume has been revealed, and it's a comic-accurate effort that, short of putting Wilson Bethel's Dex in spandex, couldn't be any closer to the source material if Marvel Television tried.

Fans were critical of the character's costumes in Daredevil: Born Again's first two seasons. Efforts were made to pay homage to the comics—the feedback led to the addition of the bullseye logo in Season 2, for example—but the hope was that he might eventually suit up in a more traditional costume.

Well, consider that wish granted, as this version even has the white bullseye logo on his mask. Unfortunately, Wilson Bethel hasn't been spotted with that on just yet. Still, it seems to be an almost identical design to Daredevil's cowl, which makes sense logically and practically (the alternative would be something more like what Spider-Man wears, albeit with a gap where his mouth is).

When we last saw Bullseye, Mr. Charles had enlisted him to take Luke Cage's place, fighting in America's quiet wars at the behest of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Interestingly, there seems to be a camera in the bullseye, suggesting someone is watching whatever he's getting up to.

It remains to be seen what brings Bullseye back to New York, and the extent of his role in Season 3 is a mystery. Other photos from the set confirmed that Luke Cage, Danny Rand, and Danielle Cage will be part of these scenes, which are from episode 5.

Asked by The Direct earlier this year whether Bullseye could break bad again, Bethel said, "One of the things that's so much fun to play with this character is that there is a certain kind of capriciousness to where his mind or his emotions might be at. This is a deeply unstable person, right?"

"And if you take people with mental illness of one kind or another, they can go some pretty different directions, wholeheartedly, with a very full set of beliefs in those different directions at any given moment," he continued. "It's one of the things that's super cool about this character, just because he's one way right now at the end of Season 2, don't expect him to be there at the beginning of Season 3."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos in the X posts below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.