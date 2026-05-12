Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Photo Features [Spoiler]; New Look At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web-Shooters

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Photo Features [Spoiler]; New Look At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web-Shooters

A new photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 reminds us of Matt Murdock's new status quo, while a Spider-Man: Brand New Day costume offers a closer look at Peter Parker's new web-shooters.

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By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Work is well underway on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3—it began shooting weeks before Season 2 wrapped up—but we've yet to see Charlie Cox on set. Why? Well, Matt Murdock is currently behind bars after revealing his vigilante identity to the world. 

Now, a new behind-the-scenes photo has shown the Man Without Fear as the "Devil in Cell Block D." Joining him is Royce Johnson, who briefly reprised his role as Brett Mahoney in Season 2.

Mike Colter previously shared photos of himself and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) alongside Cox in Matt's prison uniform. So, we can safely assume that they're all visiting the hero, and likely trying to convince their friend to get out of there and go back to fighting the good fight. 

In other street-level MCU news, Rubies has shared some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day Halloween costumes. Look closely at the glove design below, and you'll see a surprisingly detailed rendition of Peter Parker's new web-shooters.

Far clunkier than the Stark Industries design, these are homemade and likely to have fairly limited screentime before Spidey develops organic webbing as part of whatever transformation he undergoes in the movie. 

While Tom Holland was spotted wearing these mechanical web-shooters on set in Glasgow, Scotland, they were edited out or absent from several scenes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser trailer. 

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Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2026, 11:10 AM
Misleading pictures on the headline makes your pipi stronger ? Im asking for a friend AND he asks because hes name Is Remigumi on Onlyfans
LSHF
LSHF - 5/12/2026, 11:14 AM
It was really good to see Brett Mahoney (Mike Colter) again in S2, as I really liked his character in the Netflix series.
Thanks to all involved in getting as much of the original cast back as possible.

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