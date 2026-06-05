Masters Of The Universe Takes In $4M From Thursday Previews; Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

Masters Of The Universe Takes In $4M From Thursday Previews; Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

Masters of the Universe has started its box office run with a decent $4 million from Thursday preview screenings, but it won't trouble Scary Movie for the No. 1 spot this weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theatres, and while the live-action reboot saw decent turnouts for its Thursday preview screenings, Paramount's Scary Movie proved to be the real attraction for pre-weekend cinemagoers.

MOTU took in $4 million on Thursday, while the horror parody revival posted a very impressive $7.5 million.

Amazon MGM's take on the classic animated series was previously predicted to take in around $35 million in North America this weekend, but Deadline is now reporting that the movie may struggle to hit $50 million worldwide after a $30 million domestic debut.

The Travis Knight-directed fantasy adventure was fairly well-received by critics (71% on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans of the '80s cartoon seem to have embraced it for the most part. Unfortunately, it may simply be a case of general audiences being apathetic about a big-screen take on a 30-year-old property that has never really had mass appeal outside of its core fanbase.

Even so, MOTU is showing a much better 88% on the aggregator's "Popcornmeter," and the hope is that positive word-of-mouth will benefit the PG-13 movie in the long run.

Masters of the Universe has a reported production budget of $175 million (some reckon it's closer to $200M), not factoring in additional P&A costs.

As for Scary Movie, despite an abysmal 29% rating from critics on RT, the R-rated comedy is now looking at a $45M - $50M opening weekend domestically. It should handily claim the No. 1 spot, leaving MOTU to battle it out with A24's horror phenomenon Backrooms for No. 2.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/5/2026, 9:05 AM
Who to think parody movie does better non parody they usually suck make no profit in theaters and still be made he man look better I left parody’s after spaceballs and Robin Hood men in tights parody’s I watch at home
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/5/2026, 9:08 AM
It was a really fun movie. I saw it last night. The action was better than I thought it would be and everyone did a great job with the material. It was a little campy like Flash Gordon, but it worked for a MOTU film. Leto was a solid Skeletor but he had zero back story. He was just an evil guy with a skeleton head. No Keldar (king Randor’s brother) connection which I think was a mistake. It also looked like they spent all of their CG budget by the time they got to adult Cringer. The last shot of the film looked like they used an AI program off Google.

The guy playing He-Man did a great job too. Earnest and likable. Teela was hot and Idris was excellent as always although the drunk beat down warrior act went on for a little too long. By the time Queen’s “Princes Of The Universe” kicks in, you are either down for the stupid fun ride or not. For me, I had a smile on my face until the last after credit scene but this movie will not hit with everyone. And yes, the “toxic masculinity” stupidity is in there but it’s not shoved down your throat. I really enjoyed this film with the family.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/5/2026, 10:02 AM
@Bucky74 - thought there should have been some editing but overall loved the movie. With the poor box office, unfortunately I don’t think we’ll be getting a sequel.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/5/2026, 10:06 AM
@epc1122 - I agree. I feel like a new Scary Movie at the theater is going to steal all of MOTU’s hype. Too bad, it was a really fun and enjoyable movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/5/2026, 9:11 AM
Oh well, pack it up everyone. Clearly this movie is a FLOP. lol
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/5/2026, 9:13 AM
In other news, Allison Brie is so fuccan hawt. You get to see her naked in 'TOGETHER'
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 9:28 AM
@JackDeth - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/5/2026, 9:19 AM
Wow really wish people would stop sexually objectifying Allison Brie
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2026, 10:02 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/5/2026, 9:24 AM
Wasn’t a fan of this. Felt like a movie trying hard to be a Marvel film from back in 2012 while not really getting the ingredients right. It feels a decade out of date.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/5/2026, 9:26 AM

Were both of these movies parodies of themselves?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 9:33 AM
4 million in previews isn’t bad I guess , not great but better then I expected for MOTU…

Scary Movie will likely be no 1 this weekend but hopefully MOTU can beat out Backrooms for the no 2 spot (seems unlikely but one can hope).

It will be interesting to see how it holds up next week given Disclosure Day comes out which also i don’t think will do particularly great!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/5/2026, 9:48 AM
Crazy that Scary Movie is benefitting from nostalgia-factor moreso than a He-Man movie. The Scary Movie films had 2 funny movies and the rest were all meh. I feel like people have forgotten that.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/5/2026, 9:53 AM
We're going tonight to see it. I don't understand how Scary Movie is supposed to hurt MOTU opening weekend, never got into those films, so it's confusing to me. lol

Observation on another matter: Am I correct in assuming the unless you're Josh Wilding or Mark Cassidy, you're article isn't getting published despite this site stating that they welcome well-written content?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/5/2026, 9:58 AM
@BadgerThorkin - Anyone can submit an article. It might not be showcased on the main page, but only Nate makes that call.
hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 6/5/2026, 10:15 AM
@BadgerThorkin - Same here. I submitted an article yesterday with all the movie's easter eggs and references, updated it today with the RT public score, nothing. No note, no answer, article unpublished, instead the information comes up here in little bits. If that's how they prefer it, fine, but as you said, on the one hand if it's welcome for users to submit articles it would at least be nice to know what's wrong.
hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 6/5/2026, 10:16 AM
@MarkCassidy - I didn't expect it on the main page since it's not news but Easter eggs, but simply ignoring it seems a little like bad form to me.

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