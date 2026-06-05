MCU Rumor Roundup: The Hand's New Leader, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Grey Hulk, Doctor Doom's MCU History

With The Hand set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—with a comic-accurate makeover—there's been a lot of speculation about what that means for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

The ninja assassins could be what ultimately brings the wall-crawler and the Man Without Fear together on screen, but who is leading them after what we saw play out in The Defenders? Well, if a new rumour from @MyTimeToShineH is to be believed, The Hand's new leader will be revealed when Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ next year.

According to the leaker, The Hand will be in Season 3, led by Elodie Yung's Elektra. This lines up with the comics, where Daredevil's old flame has frequently tried to use the assassins for good.

We can only speculate about how they'll factor in Daredevil: Born Again, but Elektra using them to break Matt Murdock out of prison would definitely make sense. Plus, if Marvel Television is heading down the Shadowland route, this could be the beginning of that.

Over to @Cryptic4KQual, and the trusted leaker has shared some exciting Spider-Man: Brand New Day updates. Apparently, Peter Parker is struggling to control his new organic webbing, and he's using it in that scene in the trailer where he shatters a Hand ninja's sword.

Despite what we've seen from toys and promo posters, Grey Hulk is set to appear in the movie and may be revealed in the next trailer. Looking beyond this adventure, it sounds like the Black Suit and Norman Osborn are both in Spidey's MCU future.

Finally, we have some Avengers: Doomsday tidbits. Doctor Doom does have a history with Mister Fantastic, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is "involved" in the movie. That trailer can't come soon enough, and talking of sneak peeks, we go back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

The second Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer is expected to release on June 17. pic.twitter.com/RmtPNSipRR — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 4, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.