Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scene Spoilers: Find Out What Happens In The Movie's Three Stingers

Masters of the Universe is now in theatres, and despite rumours that the reboot would only include a single post-credits scene, there are actually three in total.

There's a good chance you already know what these scenes entail even if you haven't seen the movie yet, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

MOTU ends with Skeletor's defeat, and He-Man, Teela and the rest of the Heroic Warriors returning to the Royal Palace. After hearing about some trouble in the Bird People's Avion City, He-Man and the now fully armoured Battle Cat race into the sunset as the theme from the classic '80s cartoon plays.

The pre-credits sequence follows, and we are introduced to Orko for a brief nod to the "life lessons" PSA that usually closed out the episodes. The Trollan wizard, who looks almost exactly like his animated counterpart, speaks directly to the audience:

"In today's story, we saw muscles don't necessarily make a man... and that having a skull for a face pretty much guarantees that you're the bad guy!"

The next scene features arguably an even more exciting debut. As Queen Marlena and Man-At-Arms discuss Adam's return to Eternia, Duncan ponders, "Perhaps one day she'll come back to us, too." We then cut to Adam's twin sister (assuming they stick with this aspect of the lore), She-Ra, wielding the Sword of Protection.

One of her allies approaches and asks, "Force Captain... Adora?," to which the statuesque warrior replies, "No... not anymore."

She-Ra is only shot from behind, and though she does turn her face to the side at one point (actress Lauren Saliu plays the role), the character will likely be recast if we do get a sequel. Adora appears to be standing in Etheria's Fright Zone in this scene, which means there's also a pretty good chance Hordak - who was Skeletor's even more ruthless mentor - and his Evil Horde will show up in the next movie.

The final scene comes right after the end credits (be sure to stay in your seat) and takes us back to Snake Mountain, where we see Evil-Lyn pick up what remains of Skeletor after his battle with He-Man.

"I must say, you've looked better," the witch tells the skull in her hand. The screen then cuts to black, and we hear the Lord of Destruction's unmistakable laugh.

There's plenty of set-up for a potential sequel here, but opening weekend box office estimates are not great, which means the studio deciding to green-light another MOTU movie is far from certain.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.