UPDATE: Supergirl Meets Superman In First Clip From The Next DCU Movie: "Why Is He In His Underwear?"

UPDATE: Supergirl Meets Superman In First Clip From The Next DCU Movie: &quot;Why Is He In His Underwear?&quot;

DC Studios has released the first clip from Supergirl, featuring Kara Zor-El's (Milly Alcock) first meeting with her cousin (David Corenswet)...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC Studios (via ComicBook.com) has released the first full clip from Supergirl, and it spotlights Kara Zor-El's (Milly Alcock) first meeting with Superman (David Corenswet).

The sneak peek begins with Kal-El greeting his younger cousin just after she arrives on Earth in her escape pod with Krypto. Supes can't understand a word Kara says since he hasn't learned Kryptonian, and Krypto nips at his finger when he goes to help her out of the ship.

As the heroes approach the Fortress of Solitude, Kara wonders aloud why Clark is "in his underwear," and the clip ends with Superman telling the future Girl of Steel that her powers should kick in "right about... now."

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale this week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

Early screenings for the movie actually took place last night, but critics are still embargoed from sharing their reactions on social media for another couple of weeks.

UPDATE: A second clip has now been released, and this time we see the Woman of Tomorrow handily beat a burly-looking alien in an armwrestle, before taking on everyone else in the bar.

Check out the clips in the player below, and let us know what you think.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/5/2026, 11:21 AM
One thing Gunn got perfectly with Superman is the way he's written as a character; this right here is Superman.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/5/2026, 11:31 AM
@TheJok3r - I prefer Henry Cavill as Superman but David C does a good job in the role. I’m not a fan of Gunn’s Superman but this clip was decent.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/5/2026, 11:35 AM
@UceOmega - My biggest issue with Cavil is that he had 0 personality; he was just kind of there in the background. It always felt like he was trying to play a Superman who was inspired by Batman, rather than the actual Superman we know and love.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/5/2026, 11:46 AM
@UceOmega - Cavill had the right but but no personality
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/5/2026, 1:28 PM
@krayzeman - He was just too bogged down by the sad Superman that wrote him to be.

TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/5/2026, 1:52 PM
@TheJok3r - Maybe. I've heard that a lot. As it pertains to the DC films though...he wasn't Superman to me until there was about 10 min or so. In ZSJL. To me, it had more to do with Snyder's world building and direction more than anything else.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/5/2026, 2:46 PM
@TheJok3r - damn you smallvile.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2026, 11:21 AM
F**k me, how does it keep getting worse?
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/5/2026, 11:23 AM
@HashTagSwagg - other than just being a hater, what’s so “worse”? I see one inconsistency but overall a fun clip. Of course fun is subjective, but what’s so worse?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2026, 11:33 AM
@epc1122 - The dude spent his whole life on earth, his powers are meant to have developed over time but of course, no paitence with these film makers so they gotta rush it so now he somehow knows exactly when how powers are going to kick it.
Why the f**k would his pants be weird to her? she isn't from earth, Kripton shouldn't have the fashion sense as us. All for a dumb throwaway joke.
They already ready know each other ahead of time so they've just blown past showing us Clark's realization that he isn't alone and Kara's realization that she compltetly missed out on raising Clark. They rushing everything without taking the time to make us actually give a shit.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/5/2026, 11:52 AM
@HashTagSwagg - You'd think Superman probably knows how long it takes himself to absorb sunlight and get his powers back.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/5/2026, 11:53 AM
It literally happened on-screen once already.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/5/2026, 12:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - in krypton they probably don’t wear the underwear on the outside and whenever a fashion sense is different than what we’re used to, we tend to think it looks odd. We also don’t know the background for why they seem to know each other. From a one minute clip, we may be missing context. Something tells me, whatever they showed, you would have found a problem with it. It’s all subjective and for me, I enjoyed the clip but I’m curious why she’s not surprised he’s not a baby. With that said, they might give more details in the movie.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/5/2026, 12:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg - also, after watching the clip again, her first words are “are you owl-el?” He might have been given info on her from the fortress and he might know her age which is when his powers started. He sees that she’s a teenager. Anyways, it is what it is. Hope you’re having a nice day.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/5/2026, 1:37 PM
@HashTagSwagg - since he’s already experienced his powers his whole life on earth it makes sense that he has a good feel for when they kick in, right?

Flashbacks can be effective for creating the experience of what it felt like when two characters meet.

I don’t really see anything here to take issue with. The most important thing he really works as Superman.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/5/2026, 3:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - it doesn't you're just a crybaby like most of the users here. Maybe get a job, or hobby?
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2026, 3:17 PM
@epc1122 - I know you try and engage with just about anybody on here but he pisses on everything so I think you’re wasting your time with him.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/5/2026, 3:52 PM
@RolandD - you’re probably right but don’t fret, I won’t lose any sleep over it. 😉. Are you looking forward to supergirl?? Hope you’re having a nice day. 😀
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2026, 4:05 PM
@epc1122 -
I absolutely am looking forward to it. I just finished reading the miniseries on which it was based, although I think they’ll be lots of differences. I don’t expect it to set the box office on fire, but I hope it does well enough to turn a profit.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/5/2026, 11:22 AM
I liked this clip.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2026, 11:23 AM
I'm sorry....I'm just going to say it...That Kara space suit looks stupid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 11:26 AM
@BlackStar25 - yeah , it’s not great

I guess they were going for an homage to the 70’s Reeve Krypton but just seems cheap.

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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2026, 11:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Honestly...regular Krypton Garb would have been solid
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 11:31 AM
@BlackStar25 - I guess so…

It does feel very old school and vintage.

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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/5/2026, 11:57 AM
@BlackStar25 - Who cares. She's probably in it for like 2 minutes. lol
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/5/2026, 11:23 AM
Pre-sales not doing aswell as they hoped...

Release the Domestic man clips!!!


Jokes aside, this is a good clip. David is a natural and yes he's a better actor than Henry.

We need to get this guy away from Gunns direction 😭😭.

Also I do like the snyder influence when the powers kick in and you hear the trains and sirens all at once similar to when Zod and Faora lost their helmets.

And thank God theres no fisheye clown foot lense!
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/5/2026, 11:24 AM
@SenorTwats - as well**
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 11:26 AM
Nice clip , good interaction between Kara & Clark…

Man , Corenswet is just so charming as Superman!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2026, 11:33 AM
Good clip. I do wish to see a more seasoned Superman though. I have to keep remembering that this Superman is pretty young into his career. Brain still programed to look for Superman from Superman: The Animated Series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 11:38 AM
@BlackStar25 - god , Superman from the DCAU is good but dude got his ass kicked quite a bit kinda like this take haha.

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/5/2026, 12:07 PM
@BlackStar25 - The Animated Series is by far the best adaption of the character, all the way up there with Batman and Justice League. I'll never understand why those animated shows weren't used as blueprints for the live action side of things.
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/5/2026, 1:14 PM
@TheJok3r - I've been staying the same thing for over a decade! If the studio would just structure a dcu after animated series they would've had a massive hit
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/5/2026, 11:33 AM
I dig this clip a lot. A lot of it is due to Corenswet. He’s such a damn good Superman
karazorel
karazorel - 6/5/2026, 11:38 AM
Pretty cool. I like how Kara and Clark meet and how her powers kick in after a minute. Just like in the original action comics when Supergirl arrives on earth. Her powers emerge at the very start of meeting Superman.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/5/2026, 11:55 AM
Typical American. Can't learn a second language.
Satur9
Satur9 - 6/5/2026, 12:23 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Why would we need a second when we already speak the most dominant language on the planet? Typical foreigner, wants the greatest country on the planet to kowtow to those in the back of the line.
ItsAllOurBlood
ItsAllOurBlood - 6/5/2026, 12:40 PM
@Satur9 - I already see so many Americans embarrassed that they can't speak Spanish, and it's our neighbor language. Best of luck in the Chinese century.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/5/2026, 1:09 PM
@Satur9 -
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Sominan
Sominan - 6/5/2026, 1:20 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - reminds me of an old joke:

If you speak 3 languages, you are trilingual.

If you speak 2, you are bilingual.

If you speak 1, you are American.

Haha...

That said, to be fair, most Americans are unable to travel because they cannot afford to, and if they do, it is typically just to another state, where English is spoken anyway. America is so big and spaced out with people living in little clusters, the only other languages they ever really encounter are Spanish sometimes - but not even real European genuine Spanish, but the mezo-american version of it, which is more akin to the ebonics version of English with blacks - so they never developed a need to learn different languages, unlike people who live in Europe or other countries, where most people speak a global language, a national language, and a regional language, and if you cross the border, you are in another region where a different language is spoken.

I apologize on behalf of Americans, but if anyone lives in America, they will see what I mean and understand.

Learning a different language when the world is your school room, like for most countries, is the best way, unlike in America where one tries to learn and it is typically in an abstract classroom manner rather than a hands on real world approach which is most effective.

Anyway, it makes sense that kryptonian would be a totally different language and that Clark wouldn't understand it, and that further emphasizes the fact that Superman is who he is because he is Clark first and it is Clark that created both the Superman identity and the mild mannered reporter disguise.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/5/2026, 1:29 PM
@Sominan - Most Americans can’t afford to travel.

lol okay bud
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