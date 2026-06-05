UPDATE: Supergirl Meets Superman In First Clip From The Next DCU Movie: "Why Is He In His Underwear?"

DC Studios (via ComicBook.com) has released the first full clip from Supergirl, and it spotlights Kara Zor-El's (Milly Alcock) first meeting with Superman (David Corenswet).

The sneak peek begins with Kal-El greeting his younger cousin just after she arrives on Earth in her escape pod with Krypto. Supes can't understand a word Kara says since he hasn't learned Kryptonian, and Krypto nips at his finger when he goes to help her out of the ship.

As the heroes approach the Fortress of Solitude, Kara wonders aloud why Clark is "in his underwear," and the clip ends with Superman telling the future Girl of Steel that her powers should kick in "right about... now."

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale this week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

Early screenings for the movie actually took place last night, but critics are still embargoed from sharing their reactions on social media for another couple of weeks.

UPDATE: A second clip has now been released, and this time we see the Woman of Tomorrow handily beat a burly-looking alien in an armwrestle, before taking on everyone else in the bar.

Check out the clips in the player below, and let us know what you think.

New action packed clip from ‘SUPERGIRL’! pic.twitter.com/LeFM4iMmPT — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 5, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”