UPDATE: The Odyssey Poster Finds Odysseus Facing Down The Laestrygonians; New BTS Featurette Released

UPDATE: The Odyssey Poster Finds Odysseus Facing Down The Laestrygonians; New BTS Featurette Released

Universal Pictures has released a new poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon's legendary hero facing down a tribe of man-eating giants...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Update: IMAX and other Premium large format tickets are now officially on sale, and we have another poster, once again featuring Odysseus taking the fight to the Laestrygonians.

Universal has also released a brief IMAX 70mm featurette.

Universal Pictures has shared a new poster and featurette for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow.

The featurette doesn't include any new footage, but there are new interviews with some of the cast. The poster, meanwhile, shows Odysseus facing down a legion of cannibalistic giants known as the Laestrygonians.

In Greek mythology, these ferocious creatures were a tribe of man-eating giants that were said to have sprung from Laestrygon, son of Poseidon. In the original tale, Odysseus and his men encounter them on their way home to Ithaca.

In related news, THR has revealed that Nolan's epic will be given a three-week run at Westwood’s historic Village Theatre before it shuts its doors for an extensive renovation, under a special arrangement between Universal and the Village Directors Circle, the collective of filmmakers led by Jason Reitman that bought the movie palace in 2024.

“There are many reasons to go to the movies, but few better than a three-week run of The Odyssey in 70mm at one of the most beautiful movie palaces in the country. This American Cinematheque series is a preview of what we hope the restored Village Theatre will become,” said Reitman in a statement. “A home for great filmmakers, great audiences, and the kind of theatrical experiences that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else. Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas were among the very first filmmakers to step in when the Village Theatre needed help. Their commitment to keeping the spirit of moviegoing alive continues to inspire us all.”

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/3/2026, 8:11 PM
I’m sold!! My God!!! Nolan does it again. First the Cyclops now Giants?? This poster is cold 🥶 can’t wait!
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/3/2026, 8:17 PM
So cool. I cant wait!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2026, 8:17 PM
their armour still looks like sh1t
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2026, 8:27 PM
@harryba11zack - they were interior decorators
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2026, 8:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 6/3/2026, 8:24 PM
Dang it. I was so excited about a Nolan odyssey movie starring Matt Damon. I loved Greek mythology as a teen, loved the Iliad and odyssey.

But everything I’ve seen about this movie looks bad so far: the modern/period piece mixing, the bland grey filter. At best the Costumes are the same bland grey rags and leather Hollywood uses for all pre modern stories or just dumb 3d printed, bad cgi sci-fi looking junk. People focus on Helen and Achilles, but Nearly every role is badly cast (except Odysseus imo). It feels like a Nolan’s hubris thing: where he thinks he’s so great even one of the best stories ever told needs to be Nolan-ized.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/3/2026, 9:43 PM
@Spiderfan2226 - Don’t watch save your money for spider boy
Irregular
Irregular - 6/3/2026, 8:39 PM
Def going to buy these tickets early and "hope" to get 70MM. Never seen a 70MM print before but I think this should be the movie to experience for the first time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 8:43 PM
That poster is so cool , I’m really liking Nolan’s depiction of the Laestrygonians as opposed to the various illustrations we have had of them as just savage & primitive giants/monsters…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Them being clad in this silver metal armor feels unique but still filtered through Nolan’s specific “grounded” aesthetic

Anyway , the film looks good so can’t wait to see it!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/3/2026, 8:49 PM
Nolan should do a Solo Leveling film
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2026, 9:21 PM
I love all the authentic representation. Looks like Plato storyboarded this bitch.

Did they have chest binders in Ancient Greece? Asking for a friend.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/3/2026, 9:38 PM
Nilan too full of himself thinking he can just freely do these creative decisions and get away with it.

His films are tedious and hard to rewatch. His action scenes in the Batman films are lousy. Oppenheimer trended with the help of Barbie (id admit it was great). But Ask any ADHD gen Z who went in line back then if they will ever rewatch it. It was just like a tiktok trend to them.

Inception is his only film that I can rewach.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 3:37 AM
@vectorsigma - no rewatch for The Dark Knight, Memento, Insomnia or the Prestige? Really? Not even Memento? Bad take

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/4/2026, 4:48 AM
@Lucasberg - i know it can be unpopular. But i know those are good movies, but i find it really tedious to rewatch and not just for the runtime but the way he executes his scenes. I cant explain it really. But in comparison, ive seen the lotr trilogy more than 30 times in theaters, dvd, bluray and HBO (i still have it, cable not max) and everytime i dont get the same feeling as nolan films
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/4/2026, 8:15 AM
@vectorsigma - I would much sooner watch a Nolan film (for the most part) than pop in The Lord of the Rings. Those are much more tedious films to sit through repeatedly.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 10:57 AM
@vectorsigma - okay I can understand that - especially compared against LOTR.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/4/2026, 12:38 PM
@IAmAHoot - i guess im looking for that geeky factor in them. Nolan's are too edgy and i cant categorize as geeky
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/3/2026, 10:03 PM
God, this is going to SUCK
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/3/2026, 10:41 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Seriously what makes you think that?? Dude made Oppenheimer 3 years ago! Id say his only miss is Tenet and even that movie is pretty damn cool.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/3/2026, 11:17 PM
@XenoJazz - I say it because he hasn't made a good movie since TDK and hasn't made a great movie since The Prestige.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2026, 11:28 PM
@XenoJazz -

You are so right. Nolan has had all big winners except for Tenet which I think was very bad. Nolan is unquestionably the best director of his generation and one of the very best of all time.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2026, 11:35 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Haha, okay... There is difference between you not enjoying a movie and a movie being bad. You won't be able to separate that though.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/4/2026, 12:27 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - Inception?? Interstellar?? Rises?? Dunkirk?? Oppenheimer?? Even if your not the biggest fan those are all pretty damn good. Dude is still top 3 best working directors today.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/4/2026, 12:27 AM
@DocSpock - I think its Nolan and Villenueve on top right now.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2026, 1:12 AM
@XenoJazz -

Villenueve has 3 or 4 good movies and is on the rise, but is nowhere near being mentioned with Nolan.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/4/2026, 2:47 AM
@XenoJazz - hated them all. His movies lack soul and the characters speak like robots. Sorry, just not a fan.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 3:39 AM
@DocSpock - have you watched Tenet with subtitles? It works blissfully with them.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 3:43 AM
@DocSpock - but his big ones are WHOPPERS. Dune 1 and 2 are the only fantasy movies on the level of Star Wars and Lord of the Rings. Arrival is already considered a classic Sci-Fi. Blade Runner 2049 amazingly was a worthy sequel to the original and Sicario is like the best movie about the cartels. I agree that Nolan inches him out but kind of barely at this point.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/4/2026, 7:13 AM
@XenoJazz - i 1000% agree with your take on Nolan and Villeneuve being the top 2 directors right now and its not even close.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2026, 8:39 AM
@Lucasberg -

Subtitles?? Why would I do that? And how could it make a bad movie better?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2026, 8:48 AM
@Lucasberg -

I respect your opinion, but I disagree. Money matters. Dune 2 and Sicario are his best movies. The others are good movies that mostly did poorly-below average at the box office. Though Dune 2 was excellent, saying the Dune movies are on the level of SW & LOTR is ridiculous. They are iconic and WAYYYY better. Saying Nolan barely inches him out is so ridiculous that it's laughable.

I'm not saying he's bad. He is very good-excellent with most of his movies. But he is miles behind Nolan.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 10:59 AM
@DocSpock - lol. Fair enough.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/4/2026, 11:02 AM
@DocSpock - because the issue with Tenet is you can’t clearly hear what characters we’re saying in the movie because Nolan experimented with sound on that one. I honestly found the action and even dialogue inexplicable without subtitles. Once I had those I was able to track with the story told and it gave meaning and opened up the movie for me. It’s kinda like Inception meets Memento - you just won’t know it without the subtitles
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/3/2026, 10:09 PM
I genuinely do not care about this movie
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2026, 11:33 PM
@Nonameforme - Enough to comment...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/4/2026, 8:57 AM
@IAmAHoot - I care to comment. Not about the movie.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/4/2026, 9:02 AM
@Nonameforme - Comment about the movie... conflict of interest there, buddy.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/3/2026, 10:13 PM
i'm hoping that this is good but i can't front like a lot of what they've shown hasn't looked uninspired.

i wasn't a huge fan of Oppenheimer either - the editing really bothered me - so he's already coming in on his back foot to me.

might be surprised tho!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/3/2026, 11:33 PM
@themawisdead - There's no accounting for tastes but it's a real shame you didn't like Oppenheimer, in my opinion. I was hooked the entire time; but those last 40 minutes or so were darn exhilarating.
I'm not really all that excited for this movie; though if I'd seen the prologue (or what have you) I know it'd be a different story. Odds are I'll watch this at home, like Oppenheimer, but I'm all but certain I'll be enjoying it plenty.
(Don't mean to disparage your opinions about the movie either; even I get why Oppenheimer wasn't for everyone and I'm happy to discuss why.)
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/4/2026, 6:45 AM
@IAmAHoot -

i think because of all the ground he tried to cover, as well as the constant cutting to keep up the pace of the film, Nolan never let the scenes breath long enough to establish an emotional core - something that has always been a weak point of his.

so when all that emotional weight comes back around in the last 3rd, it doesn't really land for me. the imagery is haunting but i felt nothing for Oppenheimer as a "character".

ditto for RDJ's Strauss. he & Opp shared some scenes, but nothing significant enough for me to be moved by him having turned out to be a hater the whole time lol
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