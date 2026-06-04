UPDATE: The Odyssey Poster Finds Odysseus Facing Down The Laestrygonians; New BTS Featurette Released

Update: IMAX and other Premium large format tickets are now officially on sale, and we have another poster, once again featuring Odysseus taking the fight to the Laestrygonians.

Universal has also released a brief IMAX 70mm featurette.

It's time for you and Odysseus to make your way home to IMAX. Tickets to #TheOdysseyMovie in IMAX are on sale NOW. https://t.co/B6z1mqBRA2 #ShotEntirelyWithIMAXFilmCameras pic.twitter.com/KizRNblp7Y — IMAX (@IMAX) June 4, 2026

Matt Damon on why you should experience The Odyssey on 07.17.26 in IMAX 70mm. Get tickets now! https://t.co/sk8jwTBi7P pic.twitter.com/HljroF1L3k — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) June 4, 2026

Experience Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey on the largest screen possible July 17! Get your tickets now👇https://t.co/yAXvmXwJqr pic.twitter.com/gOOYCvwbik — Fandango (@Fandango) June 4, 2026

Universal Pictures has shared a new poster and featurette for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow.

The featurette doesn't include any new footage, but there are new interviews with some of the cast. The poster, meanwhile, shows Odysseus facing down a legion of cannibalistic giants known as the Laestrygonians.

In Greek mythology, these ferocious creatures were a tribe of man-eating giants that were said to have sprung from Laestrygon, son of Poseidon. In the original tale, Odysseus and his men encounter them on their way home to Ithaca.

In related news, THR has revealed that Nolan's epic will be given a three-week run at Westwood’s historic Village Theatre before it shuts its doors for an extensive renovation, under a special arrangement between Universal and the Village Directors Circle, the collective of filmmakers led by Jason Reitman that bought the movie palace in 2024.

“There are many reasons to go to the movies, but few better than a three-week run of The Odyssey in 70mm at one of the most beautiful movie palaces in the country. This American Cinematheque series is a preview of what we hope the restored Village Theatre will become,” said Reitman in a statement. “A home for great filmmakers, great audiences, and the kind of theatrical experiences that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else. Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas were among the very first filmmakers to step in when the Village Theatre needed help. Their commitment to keeping the spirit of moviegoing alive continues to inspire us all.”

Largest Screens On Sale Tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Experience The Odyssey shot entirely with IMAX film cameras in theaters 07.17.26. pic.twitter.com/9c7Bqxxi95 — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) June 3, 2026

On the set of The Odyssey with Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, & Robert Pattinson. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, experience it in theaters 07.17.26. pic.twitter.com/YjJus94Otv — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) June 2, 2026

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.