Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man Set For This September; Shalla-Bal Comic Preview Revealed

Marvel Comics will release two more in-universe comics for The Fantastic Four: First Steps this year, and ScreenRant has shared a first look at this September's Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man.

Following comics revolving around The Mad Thinker and Shalla-Bal (more on that in a moment), the spotlight, as the title suggests, now turns to Dragon Man.

The robotic baddie (and eventual ally on Earth-616) was teased in the cartoon rendition of the heroes in the movie's post-credits scene. In the main Marvel Universe, he was created by Diablo, one of the villains we know Mister Fantastic dealt with before Franklin Richards' birth.

Written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Mark Buckingham, the official description for Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man reads, "As the Fantastic Four take the world by storm, Ben Grimm, the ever-lovin' Thing, struggles in the spotlight in his rocky, monstrous form. But could there be a cure for his condition? And what does all of this have to do with the terrifying android known as Dragon Man?"

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased the team's past battle with Mole Man, Red Ghost ended up on the cutting room floor, and there was no sign of any other familiar baddies from past adventures.

Discussing the comic, Pak, best known for writing World War Hulk, said:

"I was thrilled to get the tap to work on this story - first, because it gave me the chance to work with the legendary Mark Buckingham; second, because I loved that big-hearted, fun, retro vibe of the First Steps movie; and finally, of course, because Dragon Man! Editor Tom Brevoort has known me for over two decades now, so I guess he's got a good fix on my love for monsters." "This book gave us the chance to explore both Dragon Man, a character I've been quietly obsessed with for years but have never had the chance to write, and Ben Grimm himself, Marvel's first great misunderstood monster hero. I love what we're getting the chance to do, both in terms of action and character, and I can't wait for y'all to see it!"

The site has also shared some preview pages from next week's Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal, which promises to finally reveal more of the Silver Surfer's origin story.

THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL! Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make!

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

On Sale 6/10