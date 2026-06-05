Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man Set For This September; Shalla-Bal Comic Preview Revealed

Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man Set For This September; Shalla-Bal Comic Preview Revealed

A first look at this September's Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man has been released, along with preview art from next week's one-shot revealing the origin story of Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Comics will release two more in-universe comics for The Fantastic Four: First Steps this year, and ScreenRant has shared a first look at this September's Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man

Following comics revolving around The Mad Thinker and Shalla-Bal (more on that in a moment), the spotlight, as the title suggests, now turns to Dragon Man.

The robotic baddie (and eventual ally on Earth-616) was teased in the cartoon rendition of the heroes in the movie's post-credits scene. In the main Marvel Universe, he was created by Diablo, one of the villains we know Mister Fantastic dealt with before Franklin Richards' birth.

Written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Mark Buckingham, the official description for Fantastic Four: First Foes - Dragon Man reads, "As the Fantastic Four take the world by storm, Ben Grimm, the ever-lovin' Thing, struggles in the spotlight in his rocky, monstrous form. But could there be a cure for his condition? And what does all of this have to do with the terrifying android known as Dragon Man?"

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased the team's past battle with Mole Man, Red Ghost ended up on the cutting room floor, and there was no sign of any other familiar baddies from past adventures. 

image host

Discussing the comic, Pak, best known for writing World War Hulk, said:

"I was thrilled to get the tap to work on this story - first, because it gave me the chance to work with the legendary Mark Buckingham; second, because I loved that big-hearted, fun, retro vibe of the First Steps movie; and finally, of course, because Dragon Man! Editor Tom Brevoort has known me for over two decades now, so I guess he's got a good fix on my love for monsters."

"This book gave us the chance to explore both Dragon Man, a character I've been quietly obsessed with for years but have never had the chance to write, and Ben Grimm himself, Marvel's first great misunderstood monster hero. I love what we're getting the chance to do, both in terms of action and character, and I can't wait for y'all to see it!"

The site has also shared some preview pages from next week's Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal, which promises to finally reveal more of the Silver Surfer's origin story.

image host
image host
image host
image host

THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL!

Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make!

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL
Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
On Sale 6/10

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster And Creative Team (And It May Be The Best Team Yet)
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster And Creative Team (And It May Be The Best Team Yet)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Paul Walter Hauser Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Mole Man Role
Recommended For You:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Paul Walter Hauser Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Mole Man Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder