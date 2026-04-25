The Post-Doom Era: Predicting The Next Major Marvel Saga After Avengers: Secret Wars

The Post-Doom Era: Predicting The Next Major Marvel Saga After Avengers: Secret Wars

Following The Multiverse Saga, the MCU faces a crossroads. With Doctor Doom set to end Phase 6, who should be the next big bad to keep Marvel's momentum moving forward?

Feature Opinion
By MarkJulian - Apr 25, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

After Avengers: Secret Wars closes out The Multiverse Saga next year, the MCU will essentially be at another crossroads, both structurally and narratively.

It raises the question of where can, or better yet, "should" the MCU head after wrapping up the current era of Marvel film and television?

The Multiverse Saga (Phase 4-6) has been a lackluster follow-up to The Infinity Saga (Phase 1-3), regardless of whatever metric you want to use as an assessment tool, whether you're using common benchmarks such as box office revenue, critical reception, or cultural impact.

Granted, Jonathan Majors' off-screen problems were an unpredictable variable, but the rollout and depiction of Kang the Conqueror was an incredibly haphazard and clumsy endeavor that seemed to lack the meticulous planning of the introduction of Thanos and the Infinity Stones. 

Swapping to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom seems like a viable way to save face and end the phase on a high note, but forward-focused thinkers are already looking towards what happens next after Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on  December 17, 2027.

And in looking at how there's been a general, positive upswing in public feelings regarding the MCU with RDJ's Doom announcement, it's become clear that the fortunes of each MCU saga are tied to its overarching villain.

Given that pretext, who or what should follow Doom?

The Baron Macabre Saga

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With RDJ returning to the MCU as a villain, that creates an interesting dynamic where a former hero returns, but as an adversary.  It’s a reversal that carries built-in emotional weight, especially given how closely audiences still associate him with the character that heroically sacrificed himself to undo "The Snap."

Baron Macabre, a somewhat obscure Black Panther villain with the ability to control the dead, could double down on that trope post Secret Wars.  If RDJ/Tony Stark's villanous turn has the impact that Kevin Feige and co. are hoping for in Doomsday and Secret Wars, the hero-to-villain theme might be a path worth treading down fully as the likes of the real Tony Stark, the original Loki, Black Widow, Quicksilver, Yondu, Odin, The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) and several others could return but as foe rather than friend.

Additional firepower could also be gained by bringing back a few villains from the dead such as Malekith, Killmonger, Thanos, The Black Order (Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw), The Mandarin, Cassandra Nova, and more.

The Masters of Evil Saga

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When you step back and think about it, the MCU has generally escalated its stakes in a fairly structured way over time, starting in Phase 1 with grounded threats like crime lords and rogue scientists, before moving into Phase 2 and 3 where gods, extraterrestrial armies, and dimension-ending events, threaten the entire timeline.

But perhaps it's time for Marvel Studios to step back and think more personal instead of scaling up.

In the Masters of Evil, instead of one big bad, you get an organized coalition of the MCU's greatest villains working together. This concept flips the usual MCU villain structure on its head: a unified alliance of the MCU’s most dangerous antagonists, working in concert rather than in isolation. Each villain could potentially bring their own agenda, skill set, and history with the heroes, creating a kind of dark mirror to the Avengers themselves

It even opens the door to a fascinating inversion of the usual formula, and the primary focus could be on a behind-the-scenes “architect” figure, a villainous mirror to Nick Fury, who recognizes that as Earth’s heroes become more interconnected, the only way to counter them is to do the same.

In this scenario, The Avengers don't have to save the planet or the galaxy; they have to save themselves- they become the target.

The Annihilus Saga

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Given that we've already seen Thanos, Galactus, Loki, Ultron, Kingpin and Red Skull on the big screen, Annihilus is kind of the last of the big bads that are still waiting to be introduced in the MCU, so he gets a spot on the list by default. 

As the ruler of the Negative Zone, Annihilus stands behind one of the most catastrophic cosmic conflicts in Marvel Comics history. The Annihilation Wave storyline saw entire regions of space ravaged and countless civilizations wiped out, cementing its reputation as one of the most devastating sagas in the Marvel universe. It’s exactly the kind of galaxy-spanning threat that could translate well into a post-Multiverse Saga Avengers-level storyline.

The Corruptor Saga

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Admittedly, The Corruptor is another idea similar to Baron Macabre, where the fundamental concept is about control. The Corruptor has had a number of incarnations and abilities over the years, but his fundamental power is that his sweat produces a chemical that allows him to control anyone who touches his skin. Unlike Macabre, who controls the dead, The Corroptor can control the living.

Any Major X-Men Villain

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Of all the possible directions the MCU could take after Secret Wars, the most likely seems to be a full shift into a mutant/X-Men-focused era.

In that scenario, the existing roster of Marvel characters wouldn’t disappear, but they’d gradually fade into more of a supporting presence rather than being the main focal points.

Sure, they still exist and operate in the world, but the non-mutant heroes and villains are no longer the central narrative focus.

Presuming there's a fresh reboot of the X-Men, that opens the door for heavyhitters like Magneto, Mr. Sinister, Onslaught, Dark Phoenix (if Kevin Feige can't tell this story correctly, no one can), Apocalypse and more.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 11:42 AM
The next era should focus entirely on mutants. Maybe after the next phase they could start bringing in other characters like Captain America and such, but they need to solely focus on the mutants and build backstory for all the characters. I'm still hesitant because they've screwed the past two phases so I have no clue what they're going to
JonBenke
JonBenke - 4/25/2026, 4:31 PM
@bobevanz - I’m pretty sure The Mutant Saga has already been confirmed .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 11:53 AM
Honestly for the Avengers side of things , I would love to see Masters of Evil be next with Zemo leading them from the forefront…

Granted , they wouldn’t likely call themselves that but that’s who we know they would be with the objective to eliminate all enhanced beings on Earth.

User Comment Image

Even as sprawling as the Multiverse Saga has been , I have enjoyed it more then not so it sucks that there original intention of having Kang as the big bad didn’t work out , especially since for some he is THE Avengers villain in the comics (personally I was enjoying his rollout and felt some people didn’t have the patience to see how it could all come together but then the Majors ex gf incident happened and the rest was history).

Anyway , I hope Doom ends this saga well and we can go into the next with positivity!!.
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 4/25/2026, 3:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it would be cool if they take a page from Ultimates 2 and have Zemo leading the libarators, and ending the movie with him getting his classic facial scars
Coach
Coach - 4/25/2026, 11:56 AM
I dont know where they should go, obviously eachnphase is the same. Big bad wants to take over/destroy life and/or the world. All heroes come together. I would be ok with more characters being self centered movies. But they all need to be connected with a small scene. X-Men vs. Magneto....where are the current Avengers...each one is on a separate mission and cant help out. Let Spider-Man stay in NY. I still want to see a Dr. Strange and Cleo movie. The team ups have become the norm and we dont have that shock factor of seeing our favorite heroes team up anymore. As more and more superheroes/villains are in this universe it is beginning to feel harder and harder to believe there are any normal people in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 11:59 AM
@Coach - I mean , welcome to the DC or Marvel universe…

It’s like that in the comics aswell

I would like more true solo projects though.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/25/2026, 12:13 PM
They should bring back/forward The Kang Dynasty.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 1:00 PM
@EskimoJ - agree

I hope we still deal with the character in the near future (likely with a different actor)
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 4/25/2026, 7:19 PM
@EskimoJ - kang was not only fine, he was great. A vocal minority was impatient. Covid messed with box office. And marvel expanded in ways that didn’t have a clear connection, or didn’t get any follow up. I’m hopeful for Doom, but seriously disappointed that kang was shelved and the multiverse had less than a supporting role in most of the multiverse saga.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/25/2026, 12:32 PM
X-Men will of course become a significant and permanent fixture going forward but the MCU should not simply become "The Mutant Universe" with all the other heroes and storylines being reduced to background noise. The Annihilation Wave with Annihilus (and FINALLY introducing NOVA) would be a grand overarching set-up for the next "EVENT MOVIE" a decade from the conclusion of SECRET WARS. 🤓
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 4/25/2026, 7:24 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - hopefully they actually do what they should have done with the multiverse saga and follow two main threads (should have been endgame/snap fallout and multiverse expansion), the expansion of the mutant culture being one thread and the continuing thread of the avengers being the other. Bring them together as needed.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 4/25/2026, 12:34 PM
Dumb article. None of that is going to happen. Annihilus will be the villain of FF2 but will probably be a one off. The next major event will be a rushed Age of Apocalypse because they have no other ideas.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/25/2026, 1:19 PM
I honestly think Marvel should try to use the Avengers era approach to the X-Men world, in terms of many different projects for different characters/X-Men, not just a X-Men movie after 3 years and Deadpool. The universe and team is too rich to just use them in X-men sequels.

I know its hard in the current climate, but if there is one studio that can pull it off somehow, thats Marvel Studios.
Cyclops, Storm, Gambit, Rogue and co. have real potential to be big stars with the right projects, either solo or team-ups. Also Marvel has both theatres and disney +, so there are different options. Tho I preffer big screen for the main X-Men. Gambit and Rogue has big screen potential, not just tv. If done right of course.

If Antman & the wasp was a franchise, hell yes Gambit and Rogue can too, and even bigger. lets be f***** serious. They are the f**** X-Men after all.
JonBenke
JonBenke - 4/25/2026, 4:39 PM
@gambgel - I’d love the first X-Men movie be the original five and then they have a few character driven stories / movies — Storm, Gambit, Rouge, Nightcrawler — that end with Charles recruiting them to join the X-Men, similar to how Nick Fury did at the beginning of the MCU. The actual X-Men sequel can be them all coming together.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2026, 1:34 PM
Masters of Evil is the one I could legit see happening for the next big crossover. Annihilus just makes too much sense for the next big bad of a Fantastic Four sequel, and X-Men have enough badass villains to focus on for their own projects.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/25/2026, 3:28 PM
I’d like to see Kang done justice before we move on to something else. Unless Doom kills him at the beginning of Doomsday as so many have speculated why not have Kang end Dooms time at the end of Secret Wars?
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/25/2026, 4:37 PM
I find it hilarious that we've been beginning for Mephisto, got teased and let down several times, finally got introduced to him and now he's an after-thought.

If the plan is for Midnight Sons to happen and he's the lead villain, great, but that has to go somewhere.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2026, 4:49 PM
I like the idea of a group of heroes against a group of foes. I weary of there being one villain who is so powerful that it takes a group of heavy hitters to defeat the villain. In both certain comics and likely the next two Avengers movies, Doom is likely to be nearly omnipotent. I like Doom as a character when he is a little bit powered down.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/25/2026, 5:44 PM
With it being the Mutant Saga I think it will be Onslaught. We will also likely get comic accurate Apocalypse at some point too, but I see him playing a smaller role much like Ultron did during the Infinity Saga.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/25/2026, 7:45 PM
THE PHOENIX SAGA
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 3:47 PM
Will be very interesting what the next Avengers movies will be about after Secret Wars...

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