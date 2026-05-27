MCU Rumor Roundup: Black Panther Casting, Spider-Man vs. Daredevil, Rebecca Ferguson Marvel Role, And More

The Multiverse is once again buzzing, and as the MCU gears up for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, fresh casting rumours, project updates, and street-level shake-ups are getting fans talking today.

From the hunt for a new Black Panther to potential team-ups involving Spider-Man and Daredevil, our latest MCU rumour roundup is packed with intriguing possibilities. Insiders are dropping hints about everything from major casting targets and revived street-level plans to where Marvel Television’s heroes might expand beyond New York’s rooftops.

Below, you'll find the latest batch of scoops making the rounds, starting with some huge updates from The Cosmic Circus...

Marvel Studios is "actively" searching for the MCU's new Black Panther, with the site naming John David Washington (The Creator) and Damson Idris (F1: The Movie) among the "top contenders." Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield is also in the mix, but may end up playing Blue Marvel, instead.

Shang-Chi 2 has been paused, but there are reportedly early rumblings that the character, played by Simu Liu, will appear in Wonder Man Season 2.

Marvel Television's street-level heroes are reportedly "branching off into a couple of different things," and not just in New York. Jersey, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vauxhall (London), and Japan are all places where their respective stories could go.

There are still plans for Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, but whether that's Season 3 is TBD. Misty Knight, Colleen Wing, and Claire Temple will also return to the MCU somewhere down the line.

The insider believes that a movie featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the rest of the Defenders is still being tentatively planned. However, he also hints at a possible clash between the wall-crawler and the Man Without Fear, with Matt Murdock potentially serving as Peter Parker's mentor moving forward.

The Savage Hulk is set to play a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

@MyTimeToShineH has learned that Mission: Impossible and Dune franchise star Rebecca Ferguson is being eyed for a major MCU role. The scooper has also shared a familiar rumour that "a new Defenders-related project is looking for writers at Marvel Studios."

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has broken her silence on rumours she'll play the MCU's Storm, confirming nothing, but telling Variety that the character is a "childhood fantasy of mine."

Daniel Richtman has shared a pretty familiar claim that, despite having only a small role in Avengers: Doomsday, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will still factor into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Let us know your thoughts on these new MCU rumours in the comments section below.