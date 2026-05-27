MCU Rumor Roundup: Black Panther Casting, Spider-Man vs. Daredevil, Rebecca Ferguson Marvel Role, And More

MCU Rumor Roundup: Black Panther Casting, Spider-Man vs. Daredevil, Rebecca Ferguson Marvel Role, And More

In our latest MCU rumor roundup, we have updates on the hunt for the next Black Panther, Marvel's big street-level plans, Elektra's future, news on Rebecca Ferguson and Cynthia Erivo, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The Multiverse is once again buzzing, and as the MCU gears up for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, fresh casting rumours, project updates, and street-level shake-ups are getting fans talking today.

From the hunt for a new Black Panther to potential team-ups involving Spider-Man and Daredevil, our latest MCU rumour roundup is packed with intriguing possibilities. Insiders are dropping hints about everything from major casting targets and revived street-level plans to where Marvel Television’s heroes might expand beyond New York’s rooftops.

Below, you'll find the latest batch of scoops making the rounds, starting with some huge updates from The Cosmic Circus...

  • Marvel Studios is "actively" searching for the MCU's new Black Panther, with the site naming John David Washington (The Creator) and Damson Idris (F1: The Movie) among the "top contenders." Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield is also in the mix, but may end up playing Blue Marvel, instead. 

  • Shang-Chi 2 has been paused, but there are reportedly early rumblings that the character, played by Simu Liu, will appear in Wonder Man Season 2.

  • Marvel Television's street-level heroes are reportedly "branching off into a couple of different things," and not just in New York. Jersey, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vauxhall (London), and Japan are all places where their respective stories could go.

  • There are still plans for Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, but whether that's Season 3 is TBD. Misty Knight, Colleen Wing, and Claire Temple will also return to the MCU somewhere down the line.

  • The insider believes that a movie featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the rest of the Defenders is still being tentatively planned. However, he also hints at a possible clash between the wall-crawler and the Man Without Fear, with Matt Murdock potentially serving as Peter Parker's mentor moving forward. 

  • The Savage Hulk is set to play a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

  • @MyTimeToShineH has learned that Mission: Impossible and Dune franchise star Rebecca Ferguson is being eyed for a major MCU role. The scooper has also shared a familiar rumour that "a  new Defenders-related project is looking for writers at Marvel Studios."

  • Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has broken her silence on rumours she'll play the MCU's Storm, confirming nothing, but telling Variety that the character is a "childhood fantasy of mine." 

  • Daniel Richtman has shared a pretty familiar claim that, despite having only a small role in Avengers: Doomsday, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will still factor into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Let us know your thoughts on these new MCU rumours in the comments section below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 5/27/2026, 11:45 AM
At least one of these things is confirmed to be rumored to be confirmed.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 11:49 AM
Lakieth Standfield as Blue Marvel???

Nope. He can do better. I'd rather see him as Norrin Radd, but I can already see the 🐂💩 for that.

Cynthia as Storm is something I really don't want, but I can't say she couldn't do well in the role.

Give me Michael J. White as Bishop, and I'll stfu like Janice.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2026, 11:59 AM
@KennKathleen - Lakeith was my original choice for T'Challa. Chad nailed it but Stanfield would be a great 2nd actor for the part.

Erivo is too old to play Storm if they are going for a younger team.

MJW as Bishop is one of the more perfect choices I ever heard.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 12:08 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I like Lakeith as a more of a Cosmic/Mystic Charcter.

My first choice is Surfer.

Second is Brother Voodoo.

Him, with a Dr. Strange collaboration against Wanda would be win².

Pull him into a constant torment from Mephisto, and throw in a nod for future Ghost Rider introductions and I'd be more than pleased.

I could also see Lakieth as someone off the wall like 3-D Man, who was a nobody until his powers made a significant impact against the Skrull invasion.

I could see him as an amazing character in various roles. I just don't want him wasted.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2026, 12:43 PM
@KennKathleen - I still think there's a chance he's the MCU Norrin Radd. He even tweeted that he thought he had the role of Surfer until they announced the actress. They might be saving him.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 12:49 PM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image

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Eltorodiablo
Eltorodiablo - 5/27/2026, 11:50 AM
Peter Parker gonna be 40 with a mentor.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 11:59 AM
@Eltorodiablo - Everyone but Uncle Ben.

🤔💭 💡... 😀!

Wouldn't it be cool if Peter had flashbacks of his time with Uncle Ben that he can hearken unto every time he gets a gem from one of these MCU "mentors"?

It'd be a nice nod to the origin while also giving credibility to the lessons he gains with each encounter with the MCU pals...

My pick for Uncle Ben:


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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2026, 12:02 PM
@KennKathleen - they need to just cast Jason Alexander as Uncle Ben for flashbacks. It makes sense.
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 12:12 PM
@TheFinestSmack - That could work as well. Both are around the same age. I like the idea of Ben & Marissa being a couple a bit more though. I also think he'd be great as a loveable father figure with a tragic outcome .
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/27/2026, 11:58 AM
I would just like to remind everyone that the majority of these rumors turn out to be fake or unverifiable and NONE of these parasitic 'scoopers' ever comes back afterwards to apologize.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/27/2026, 12:01 PM
Cox, out of anyone on the TV side of Marvel really deserves to be in the movies. Guy has so much love and devotion for the character. Regardless of what you think of the show, he is god tier casting.

I could see them doing this next Spider-Man trilogy with Holland and a couple more Avengers movies, and have him pass the torch to Miles. Holland would be about 40 by the time his trilogy and a few other appearances are done.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2026, 12:15 PM
I get that Peter has many mentor figures throughout his comics history but i feel we are past that now since his transition into adulthood post NWH so while I wouldn’t mind Matt as an ally to him , I’m not a fan of the potential mentor angle if true.

Also them saying that Misty Knight , Claire Temple & Colleen Wing will return to the MCU somewhere down the line is the most ass-saving scoop they could give since they could show up days , weeks , months or even years from now maybe & Cosmic Circus can then go “ We told you all” smh.

Anyway in regards to Rebecca Ferguson being eyed for a major MCU role , I think she would be a great Abigail Brand tbh!!.

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