An X-Man Meets Their Gruesome End In This Week's Infernal Hulk #7 - Spoilers

In the pages of this week's Infernal Hulk #7, the Eldest-controlled Jade Giant faces off against The X-Men, and their brutal battle ends with the death of a mutant hero who was introduced back in the '90s.

Major spoilers follow.

After initially tangling with some of the more formidable Children of the Atom, the "King of Horrors" confronts Leech, Marrow, Pyro and Erg, and the encounter does not end well for one of these X-Men outsiders, as Marrow is literally snapped and torn in half by the ruthless villain.

Though she was never what fans would consider an A-list X-Man, Marrow, aka Sarah, has become a very popular character over the years, and has been involved in a number of major Marvel Comics events.

We all know that death isn't necessarily permanent in any comic book universe, but Marrow isn't a big enough character to warrant a swift resurrection, so if she does return at some point, it probably won't be for quite a while.

This issue also features a brief appearance from Captain Marvel and her team of Avengers, along with Wanda Maximoff as the Sorceress Supreme.

Check out the spoiler pages at the links below, and let us know if you've been enjoying Infernal Hulk so far in the comments section.

The permanent... and rather gruesome... Death Of An X-Man in today's Infernal Hulk #7 (Spoilers) #xmen



🔗 https://t.co/9lVEw208zo — Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) May 27, 2026

The Scarlet Witch appears as the Sorcerer Supreme in a cameo in Infernal Hulk #7 by @PhillipKJohnson. We're getting closer and closer to a great confrontation between them... I'm so hyped! #HexSpoilers pic.twitter.com/W2OgFkrAo5 — 𝔪𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔫 ⛦⃝ (@eldritchchaos) May 27, 2026

Small Emma Frost appearance in Infernal Hulk #7,but a huge telepathic feat.

The Infernal Hulk is influencing mutants worldwide, and Emma is using her telepathic talents to dampen that effect globally without Cerebro —while Quentin only shields the Alaska base. pic.twitter.com/di6KIZsEjh — Feabornn (@bison30675) May 27, 2026

Incredible ... Immortal ... INFERNAL! The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster everyone always feared Hulk would be.

Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call?