An X-Man Meets Their Gruesome End In This Week's Infernal Hulk #7 - Spoilers

An X-Man Meets Their Gruesome End In This Week's Infernal Hulk #7 - Spoilers

The Eldest-possessed Green Goliath faces the X-Men in this week's issue of Infenal Hulk, and the battle ends with the death of one of the mutant heroes...

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By MarkCassidy - May 27, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In the pages of this week's Infernal Hulk #7, the Eldest-controlled Jade Giant faces off against The X-Men, and their brutal battle ends with the death of a mutant hero who was introduced back in the '90s.

Major spoilers follow.

After initially tangling with some of the more formidable Children of the Atom, the "King of Horrors" confronts Leech, Marrow, Pyro and Erg, and the encounter does not end well for one of these X-Men outsiders, as Marrow is literally snapped and torn in half by the ruthless villain.

Though she was never what fans would consider an A-list X-Man, Marrow, aka Sarah, has become a very popular character over the years, and has been involved in a number of major Marvel Comics events. 

We all know that death isn't necessarily permanent in any comic book universe, but Marrow isn't a big enough character to warrant a swift resurrection, so if she does return at some point, it probably won't be for quite a while.

This issue also features a brief appearance from Captain Marvel and her team of Avengers, along with Wanda Maximoff as the Sorceress Supreme.

Check out the spoiler pages at the links below, and let us know if you've been enjoying Infernal Hulk so far in the comments section.

Incredible ... Immortal ... INFERNAL! The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster everyone always feared Hulk would be.

Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call?

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 5/27/2026, 10:36 AM
This is some great movie related news!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/27/2026, 10:44 AM
The Infernal Hulk is one of the Most Powerful Hulk Variants in Marvel’s History, and his Strength is on a Godlike, near-omnipotent scale.

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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2026, 11:08 AM
Damn, Marrow, Chamber, Skin (heck- most of Generation X) and Maggot were all introduced around the same time. They were a weird assortment of next Gen mutants, and she's been in the game a while....

Do you think she's out for good, or is this step one of a 2nd stage mutation?

⏳️ime will tell.

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