Watch J.K. Simmons Get Menaced By Spider-Man While Attending A New York Mets Game

Watch J.K. Simmons Get Menaced By Spider-Man While Attending A New York Mets Game

Spider-Man star J.K. Simmons attended a New York Mets game last night, but the J. Jonah Jameson actor soon found himself being menaced by an unwanted attendee: Spider-Man, himself!

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By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man franchise icon J.K. Simmons was at Citi Field last night for a Mets game, but little did the Invincible star know that he'd end up being menaced by an old foe: the web-slinger, himself! 

As you'll see in the video below, the J. Jonah Jameson actor looked disgruntled at Spidey's presence and proceeded to shake his fist at the hero before demanding that he be removed from the stadium. It was all in good fun, of course, and a nice throwback to perhaps his most beloved big screen role.

Simmons played a comic-accurate version of JJJ in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, serving as Peter Parker's boss and editor of The Daily Bugle newspaper (who, predictably, branded the wall-crawler a "menace"). In a deleted scene from Spider-Man 2, Jonah even donned the hero's costume.

Nearly a decade and a half later, Spider-Man: Far From Home featured one of the MCU's most jaw-dropping post-credits scenes by introducing Earth-616's J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons reprised the role, with a version of the Spidey-hating hothead who, in this reality, is in charge of TheDailyBugle.net. 

The shock jock revealed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world and continued to badger Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simmons' Spider-Man: Brand New Day return isn't confirmed, but is expected. 

The actor has played coy on his possible return, and previously admitted that, despite Jonah's pursuit of Spidey in No Way Home, he and Tom Holland have never actually met. 

"Well, I only really appeared on screen with Tobey [Maguire]," Simmons said. "Even people in the industry, in the media are taken aback when I say I have never met Tom Holland. Even at whatever the last premiere that I went to, we just didn't happen to cross paths." 

"So obviously I have great affection for what Sam [Raimi] and Tobey and I and the gang did, Kirsten [Dunst], everybody in those films, and my participation in the latest iteration is much more limited."

"But having said that, I love what Jon [Watts] is doing with it too," Simmons added, "and I love the way that they have kept it fresh without completely losing what made Spider-Man appealing in the first place."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 5/27/2026, 5:56 AM
Such a good sport haha.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 5/27/2026, 5:56 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Simmons i mean.

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