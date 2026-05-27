Spider-Noir Ending Explained: Who Lives, Who Dies, And How It Sets Up Season 2 - Spoilers

Spider-Noir Ending Explained: Who Lives, Who Dies, And How It Sets Up Season 2 - Spoilers

Spider-Noir is now streaming on Prime Video, and we have a full breakdown of how the season wraps up and what it means for Ben Reilly and his superpowered foes heading into a potential Season 2.

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By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is now streaming on Prime Video, with all 8 episodes of the first live-action Spider-Man TV series available to watch in one sitting (it actually swung onto MGM+ a couple of days ago for anyone particularly eager).

Heading into the finale, there's a power-sapping antidote in play that can be used to depower Ben Reilly. Silvermane sends his goons to find the private eye, though only because they think he knows the Spider, not that they're the same person. Ben places a call to the hero, though we see that it's really Robbie Robertson on the line.

Megawatt realises that he and Ben fought in the war together, helping Silvermane to figure out that Ben, the only person from his platoon currently without powers, must be the Spider. 

"The Spider" shows up before the villain can put that to the test, and is injected with the antidote by Megawatt. However, it's Robbie in the suit, and the distraction gives Ben enough time to recharge and battle Sandman and Megawatt, as a vengeful Cat Hardy shoots and kills Silvermane. 

In a final battle with Megawatt, the Spider is outmatched, but is saved from certain death when the electrically charged baddie attacks Cat. A furious Sandman takes him on, but starts to crystallise and slowly die as he's exposed to his former ally's powers. Fortunately, Ben wakes up just in time to fling Megawatt into an oncoming train, killing him, much to the delight of the public. 

Sadly, it's too late for Flint, but he's saved when Ben gives Cat the last vial of Silvermane's antidote. He's cured of his Sandman powers, and Silverman is buried with no mourners. Back at Ben's office, we learn that Robbie has left The Daily Bugle to run the Harlem Herald. 

As the P.I.'s trashed office is repaired, Ben and his buddy head out for a hot dog, before his secretary Janet Ruiz answers the phone and says, "Reilly and Ruiz Investigations," finally giving her equal billing in the firm after all her hard work. 

Earlier in the season, Dr. Faber, who provided the show's superpowered thugs with their powers during the war, used Ben's DNA to make a cure (because he was the only one not directly experimented on). Silvermane killed him, and all four vials are eventually used or wasted, meaning The Spider is here to stay. There may still be more superpowered threats out there, but we don't get any direct teases or a post-credits scene. 

Tombstone is also depowered and leaves New York, while Cat and Sandman get their happy ending, much to Ben's annoyance, after she manipulated him into helping her. For now, their story appears to be over, too. 

However, while the show would work as a standalone tale, the door is left open for a potential Spider-Noir Season 2, as Ben goes back to protecting his city as both a private eye and The Spider.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/27/2026, 6:03 AM
Anyone seen it yet? I want to check this out. I’ll probably swap streaming services for a month to watch this one.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/27/2026, 6:44 AM
Kang the Conqueror return in this was WILD....seeems like we wuz kangs and shiiiiet after all

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