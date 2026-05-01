Spider-Noir "Amazing" First Reactions Compare It To Batman: The Animated Series

Critics have received screeners for Spider-Noir (we'll be bringing you our review on May 22), and a couple of early social media reactions have just swung online.

Hailed as "amazing" and "spectacular," perhaps the biggest compliment is that the series is "Spider-Man meets Batman: The Animated Series." This is all we have to share for now, but posts like these should only build further excitement for a show that's won fans over in a big way with recent trailers.

Whether Spider-Noir will live up to fan expectations is another matter. Sony doesn't exactly have the best track record with its recent live-action Spider-Man-adjacent movies, but Phil Lord and Chris Miller's involvement has alleviated some of those concerns, thanks to their work on the animated Spider-Verse.

With a few weeks to go until the review embargo lifts, any reactions seen between now and then are best taken with a pinch of salt. Still, this is a good start, and points to Spider-Noir being a worthy addition to the Spider-Man mythos.

In related news, insider @Cryptic4KQual has revealed Spider-Noir's episode titles:

Episode 1 - Step Into My Office

Episode 2 - Tread Lightly

Episode 3 - Double Cross

Episode 4 - A Mistake I'll Never Make Again

Episode 5 - Betrayal

Episode 6 - Nightmare on a Gurney

Episode 7 - Nobody's Hero

Episode 8 - The Man in the Mask

Check out these first Spider-Noir reactions in the X posts below.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.