Avengers: Secret Wars Rumors Reveal Plans For "Multiple" Variants Of [Spoiler] And [Spoiler]

A new Avengers: Secret Wars rumour may shed some light on how Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers are planning to make the Multiverse Saga finale even more epic, with multiple versions of both Hulk and Thor reportedly set to appear.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the movie will feature several Variants of the MCU's Jade Giant and the God of Thunder. While the reliability of online rumours like this varies, fans are already speculating about which alternate takes on the heroes could be among those that assemble in theaters next December.

Avengers: Secret Wars is the perfect opportunity to bring together countless Variants from across the Marvel Multiverse, and the source material offers some intriguing possibilities. Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars comic introduced the Thor Corps, an army of Thunder Gods from different realities tasked with policing Battleworld. Adapting that would open the door to the Odinson reuniting with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor.

As for Hulk, one compelling possibility is Maestro, the tyrannical future incarnation of Bruce Banner who possesses both Hulk's immense power and Banner's intelligence. With old Jade Jaws set to go Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that villainous persona may be the natural next step.

Talking of the web-slinger, Sadie Sink is also said to have a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars. This will likely only further fuel ongoing speculation that the actress is playing Jean Grey, with the movie potentially serving as the perfect platform to properly introduce a new generation of X-Men.

With mutants expected to play a major role in the MCU's future, Jean Grey and several other iconic heroes could finally make their long-awaited debut before the Multiverse Saga comes to an end, previewing what this franchise will look like in the next Saga. As always, though, we'll have to wait and see.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.