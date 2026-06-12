Avengers: Secret Wars Rumors Reveal Plans For "Multiple" Variants Of [Spoiler] And [Spoiler]

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumors Reveal Plans For &quot;Multiple&quot; Variants Of [Spoiler] And [Spoiler]

The latest Avengers: Secret Wars rumours shed new light on plans for Variants of two OG Avengers, and tease a major role for Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink in the movie.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

A new Avengers: Secret Wars rumour may shed some light on how Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers are planning to make the Multiverse Saga finale even more epic, with multiple versions of both Hulk and Thor reportedly set to appear.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the movie will feature several Variants of the MCU's Jade Giant and the God of Thunder. While the reliability of online rumours like this varies, fans are already speculating about which alternate takes on the heroes could be among those that assemble in theaters next December.

Avengers: Secret Wars is the perfect opportunity to bring together countless Variants from across the Marvel Multiverse, and the source material offers some intriguing possibilities. Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars comic introduced the Thor Corps, an army of Thunder Gods from different realities tasked with policing Battleworld. Adapting that would open the door to the Odinson reuniting with Jane Foster's Mighty Thor.

As for Hulk, one compelling possibility is Maestro, the tyrannical future incarnation of Bruce Banner who possesses both Hulk's immense power and Banner's intelligence. With old Jade Jaws set to go Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that villainous persona may be the natural next step.

Talking of the web-slinger, Sadie Sink is also said to have a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars. This will likely only further fuel ongoing speculation that the actress is playing Jean Grey, with the movie potentially serving as the perfect platform to properly introduce a new generation of X-Men.

With mutants expected to play a major role in the MCU's future, Jean Grey and several other iconic heroes could finally make their long-awaited debut before the Multiverse Saga comes to an end, previewing what this franchise will look like in the next Saga. As always, though, we'll have to wait and see.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2026, 4:27 PM

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/12/2026, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack -
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Fogs
Fogs - 6/12/2026, 4:34 PM
Problem with those multiple variants is that inevitably we'll see one that's much better than the one we have in the MCU.

Like in MoMm that world was so much better... it had Avengers, FF, X-Men... All in a single universe.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/12/2026, 4:48 PM
@Fogs -
After acquiring all of their historic properties from Fox this is the perfect reset button. We will wind up with all that and more in the same universe. Only Spidey will be outside of their direct control and Sony has already realized that without the rest of the MCU it's mid at best.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 4:36 PM
Norton should play Maestro, Norton was best Hulk
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Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/12/2026, 4:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yes, forgot about him. Was thinking Bana but Norton might be better. And have him fight Jackman’s Wolverine. Perfection!
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/12/2026, 4:48 PM
Josh, Defalco and Frenz created the Thor Corps. Dumb idea but still.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/12/2026, 4:50 PM
Jackman’s Old Man Logan / Worst Wolverine variant from DP&W versus Eric Bana’s Maestro Hulk please!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/12/2026, 5:22 PM
If it comes out that Sadie Sink is NOT Jean Grey, can we unanimously agree to not using MTTSH as a source?

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