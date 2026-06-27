Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Include Cameos From Marvel Legacy Characters [Spoiler] And [Spoiler]

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Include Cameos From Marvel Legacy Characters [Spoiler] And [Spoiler]

If a new rumour is to be believed, Avengers: Secret Wars could feature cameos from two major players from Marvel's cinematic past. We also have news on how many alternate Earths we'll visit.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature some big cameos, but Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers need to be careful not to turn both movies into Multiversal cameo-fests.

Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, as is Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. We're sure there will be a few additional surprises, but it might not hurt to rein in expectations just in case some familiar faces from the past aren't enlisted for either movie.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus has shared an Avengers: Secret Wars update today, writing, "Only Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly appearing in these movies in terms of Legacy characters at the moment. I have heard Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider and Ben Affleck's Daredevil thrown around, though I’m not entirely sure if there has been any progress on that front."

Both Cage and Affleck were eyed for roles in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which was confirmed by concept art and filmmaker Shawn Levy. The returns of Maguire and Garfield as their respective Spider-Man Variants is sure to be welcomed, though.

Still, Marvel Studios focusing on its current lineup of characters would be no bad thing, even as rumours swirl that Mahershala Ali's Blade will be a lead character in Avengers: Secret Wars (setting him up for a leading role in the next Saga).

Back to Avengers: Doomsday, and when it comes to exploring alternate realities, the movie may be surprisingly restrained on that front. The site's Alex Perez explains, "From what I have been informed, that idea is no longer happening. At the moment, there are 6 universes that we will see in Avengers: Doomsday."

"Those are: Main MCU, Fantastic Four, X-Men Universe, Doom’s Original Universe, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Universe, and a pocket dimension (though I might be describing that last one incorrectly; it’s basically 'the universe that’s hidden away')."

That is intriguing, but it also seems to confirm that there will be no return to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Earth-838. There was a time when we heard that the surviving members of the Illuminati—including Tom Cruise's Iron Man—might come looking for revenge. If that was a thing, it was likely abandoned when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty became Avengers: Doomsday.

While fans feel like they know what's coming in the next Avengers movies, it's down to the Russos to find ways to surprise fans, delivering more than a direct adaptation of the Secret Wars comic (and avoiding repeating the Infinity War/Endgame formula).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Avengers 7 Reportedly In The Works From The Russos - Could It Be Secret Wars: Part 2?
Related:

Avengers 7 Reportedly In The Works From The Russos - Could It Be Secret Wars: Part 2?
Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Three Of The Movie's Lead Characters (Including One Big Surprise)
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Three Of The Movie's Lead Characters (Including One Big Surprise)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/27/2026, 10:25 AM

Would repeating the incredibly successful IW/Endgame formula be so bad? Plus adding in the X-Men.

No, it would not.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/27/2026, 11:46 AM
@DocSpock - I gotta say this recurring cameo rumour festival doesn't add to my personal hype, not one bit. I'm really afraid this will be just another MoM. All flair, a lot of fun and all, but that's it. Cameos with little to no purpose.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/27/2026, 10:30 AM
My Most Anticipated Marvel Studios Movie Ever next to Spider-Man: Brand New Day............


User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 11:14 AM
, "From what I have been informed, that idea is no longer happening. At the moment, there are 6 universes that we will see in Avengers: Doomsday."

Aah good, because I'll be honest with you, DS-MOM wasn't disappointing enough. We need an Avengers movie ending the whole multiverse to also underdeliver.
This is even better than only including half the X-Men and focusing on the recently introduced Great Lakes Avengers or whatever team USAgent and CapFalcon are on.

And I'm so glad that they went to all the trouble of bringig back the real Cap only to give him Thor's hammer instead of a shield.

This is why Marvel are the best.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/27/2026, 11:23 AM
@ObserverIO - I get the sarcasm and I concur. Suit up Steve the real Cap and GET THAT MAN A SHIELD to quote the real Black Panther.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/27/2026, 11:51 AM
@ObserverIO - to me the worst part in MoM and DP&W is to see universes where the FF, X-Men and the Avengers already had many adventures together or at least shared the same timeline.

Basically kind of showing a middle finger to the MCU fans, instead of finally having this canonically for the 1st time ever.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/27/2026, 11:15 AM
This isn't going to happen.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/27/2026, 11:38 AM
Good gracious; who couldn't have logically come up with this rumor that's actually pondering it?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder