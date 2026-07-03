Avengers: Secret Wars Rumors Point To A Younger Cast And Larger Focus On Characters Missing From Doomsday

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumors Point To A Younger Cast And Larger Focus On Characters Missing From Doomsday

A new round of Avengers: Secret Wars rumours has just hit, claiming that the movie will shift the spotlight to younger characters and those who were largely absent from Avengers: Doomsday.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

The expectation among comic book fans is that Avengers: Secret Wars will take place primarily on Battleworld, with a handful of heroes who remember the way things used to be attempting to fight back against the last remaining reality's God Emperor, Doctor Doom.

Today, we have some rumours about what exactly to expect from the Multiverse Saga finale. Starting with Daniel Richtman, he's claimed that the main focus of Secret Wars will be on "team-ups involving characters who didn’t get much, if any, screen time in Doomsday."

@Cryptic4KQual later chimed in to say that "some" characters with big roles in Avengers: Doomsday will have smaller ones in Secret Wars. The leaker added, "It'll focus more on the younger cast, guided by a few adult advisors and new mutants that will go up against Doom and some defectors."

"From my sources, it sounds like a Children's Crusade sorta story because Marvel seemingly wants the younger cast to make an impact before the Saga ends," the scooper noted, "as they'll also be ushering in [a] new young cast in the next Saga."

That's a bold move on Marvel Studios' part, especially as those young characters haven't exactly struck the same chord as the heroes introduced during Phase 1 of the Infinity Saga. However, Kevin Feige and company can't rely on them forever, so there will have to be a passing of the torch at some point, even though it might be time to recast some of the legacy heroes (a new Iron Man, for example).

Later, Alex Perez chimed in to explain, "Most of the characters who appear in Doomsday with bigger roles will start out as NPCs in [Secret Wars], with absolutely [zero] recollection of their previous lives or roles, which is why their roles are reduced until the final act."

"As for the adult advisors who will guide: Wong, Agatha [Harkness], Scott [Lang], Vision, [and] Star-Lord are among the names I've heard repeatedly from sources as potential advisors for this group of Champions. Heard Clint's name thrown in too, but I doubt he'll show up," he added, pointing out that Steve Rogers will still be "an issue" for Doctor Doom.

So, it seems the leaked concept art of those young heroes alongside Star-Lord and Wong is an accurate representation of what we'll see in Avengers: Secret Wars next December. Moving forward, the pressure may be on them and the rebooted X-Men to carry the MCU, especially as Marvel Studios looks to connect with a largely disinterested Gen Z and Alpha audience.

The confirmed (or, semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2026, 12:18 PM
I'm just assuming all those art leaks awhile back were true. Doomdsday is to bait us back and stick around for secret wars to force us to watch the characters we really don't give a shit about.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/3/2026, 12:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That would be Captain Marvel between IW and EG all over again. User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2026, 12:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg - your negativity on anything Marvel ill agree with. Lolz 😂
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2026, 12:40 PM
@vectorsigma - I got no issue's liking Marvel's good stuff, Iron man, Thor 1, Cap 1,2, 3, Guardians 1, Avengers 1 and IW, etc. They just ain't making those anymore, can only find small nuggets like US Agent or Werewolf by Werewolf by Night.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2026, 12:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - im in the same boat. Ill give credit where credit is due but they have more misses than hits.

I enjoyed Wonderman so much after not having faith in it but I csnt see it happening for Doomsday
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/3/2026, 12:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I’d put a lot more on that list (even a handful of post EG stuff). But there are some things I could see them doing that would destroy the brand.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2026, 1:04 PM
@JustAWaffle - Those others range from not bad, not terrible, ooo-kay I guess, could have been worse to eeh, to bad, to really bad, to absolute wet dog shit and then below that you're in "super""man" (2025) territory where I feel there's just no fixing it as I couldn't be any less invested.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/3/2026, 1:32 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I think the Young Avengers are there, but only as supporting characters and cameos. Because Kevin Feige has talked about not connecting the movie and shows in any major way after The Marvel bombed.

I think these rumors are potentially planted by Marvel to throw people off. Because remember when Alex and Cryptic said that they heard that Knull was the main villain of BND?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 12:26 PM
If true then I’m sure some will hate this but I have enjoyed atleast most of the young heroes that have been introduced in the Multiverse Saga so far so I would be interested to see them help the older heroes take down Doom but we’ll see…

User Comment Image

Also for people who keep asking for recasts , do you really think an audience will accept a Tony Stark who isn’t RDJ in a soft rebooted MCU?.

In terms of adult advisors , I think Wong , Vision , Agatha , Wong and Hawkeye make the most sense!!.
GM1988
GM1988 - 7/3/2026, 12:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - In your list of adult advisors you typed Wong, Vision, Agatha, Wong and Hawkeye.

You put Wong twice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 12:57 PM
@GM1988 - oops sorry

Thank you for catching that

I wish we had an edit button..:(.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2026, 12:32 PM
Dear Lord have mercy
Fogs
Fogs - 7/3/2026, 12:42 PM
That's a given, actually. How are going to cram all these chars in a film? They'll need to split them as they did in IW and EG.

The difference is we cared about almost all of those back then.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/3/2026, 12:52 PM
Makes sense for Vision to be a teacher, given his training of the Young Avengers in the comics. Lang as a mentor in place of Hank Pym, who was one of the founders of Avengers Academy, would be a nice touch as well.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/3/2026, 1:31 PM
Would be a terrible decision to focus on the Young Avengers in Secret Wars. Would destroy all the good will they’ve been building recently.

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