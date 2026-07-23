Daredevil: Born Again: First Look At Daredevil's Prison Costume - What It Means For Season 3 Explained

Daredevil: Born Again: First Look At Daredevil's Prison Costume - What It Means For Season 3 Explained

With Matt Murdock's prison mask and costume revealed in official promo art for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, we're exploring what that means for the show. A group photo also contains potential spoilers.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres on Disney+ next year, and as we first reported earlier today, Matt Murdock's prison "costume" has been revealed thanks to crew gifts handed out to mark the end of principal photography.

That may offer a better idea of what to expect from the series when it returns, especially after a Season 2 cliffhanger that saw Wilson Fisk exiled from New York and the Man Without Fear imprisoned after revealing his secret identity to the world.

The first time Matt ended up in prison, he attempted to remain largely incognito while trying to convince the world he wasn't Daredevil. However, the second time, it was Daredevil who went to prison, and in addition to an orange prison jumpsuit, he donned an orange mask to protect his identity.

That's clearly what this promo art is referencing, though this time, the Man Without Fear may be using his shirt as a makeshift mask. Based on the stab wounds and his bloodied hands, Matt is clearly fighting for his life.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have confirmed that the hero is eventually freed and reunites with Elektra. Given that she's wearing an inverted version of his suit—as well as the inspiration for Daredevil's prison look coming from Chip Zdarsky's run—it seems likely that she will attempt to protect Hell's Kitchen as "Daredevil."

The t-shirt below also confirms that, along with taking its cues from Zdarsky's stint on Daredevil, Season 3 will see the Defenders reassemble, a clash between Bullseye and Elektra (which is long overdue in the MCU), and the female Muse, who we're sure you'll notice is fighting the female Daredevil, a.k.a. Elektra Natchios.

Meanwhile, there's also a new group photo from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's prison set, which sadly doesn't bear much resemblance to where we know Peter Parker will battle The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Look closely, though, and you'll see that Bullseye has disguised himself in a prison officer's uniform; could it be that he's set in to take Matt out, or perhaps even free him?

We'll have to wait and see, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is shaping up to be the biggest season of the show to date.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photos May Hint At A Major Spoiler
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Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photos May Hint At A Major Spoiler
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online
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Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online

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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/23/2026, 12:17 PM
I hate when Twitter gets linked.
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 7/23/2026, 12:23 PM
What about a comic accurate Iron Fist?
LSHF
LSHF - 7/23/2026, 12:28 PM
@CholoScorpion - 🤞🏼
RolandD
RolandD - 7/23/2026, 12:36 PM
If his secret is out, why would he wear a mask?
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/23/2026, 12:42 PM
@RolandD - Branding
RolandD
RolandD - 7/23/2026, 12:55 PM
@TheRedLeader - That makes sense, but I was looking for an in story explanation, too. I wouldn’t mind a Doctor Strange forgetting spell here. 😂
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/23/2026, 12:38 PM
I love elektra nachos. With carne asada… mmm!

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