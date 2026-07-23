Daredevil: Born Again: First Look At Daredevil's Prison Costume - What It Means For Season 3 Explained

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres on Disney+ next year, and as we first reported earlier today, Matt Murdock's prison "costume" has been revealed thanks to crew gifts handed out to mark the end of principal photography.

That may offer a better idea of what to expect from the series when it returns, especially after a Season 2 cliffhanger that saw Wilson Fisk exiled from New York and the Man Without Fear imprisoned after revealing his secret identity to the world.

The first time Matt ended up in prison, he attempted to remain largely incognito while trying to convince the world he wasn't Daredevil. However, the second time, it was Daredevil who went to prison, and in addition to an orange prison jumpsuit, he donned an orange mask to protect his identity.

That's clearly what this promo art is referencing, though this time, the Man Without Fear may be using his shirt as a makeshift mask. Based on the stab wounds and his bloodied hands, Matt is clearly fighting for his life.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have confirmed that the hero is eventually freed and reunites with Elektra. Given that she's wearing an inverted version of his suit—as well as the inspiration for Daredevil's prison look coming from Chip Zdarsky's run—it seems likely that she will attempt to protect Hell's Kitchen as "Daredevil."

The t-shirt below also confirms that, along with taking its cues from Zdarsky's stint on Daredevil, Season 3 will see the Defenders reassemble, a clash between Bullseye and Elektra (which is long overdue in the MCU), and the female Muse, who we're sure you'll notice is fighting the female Daredevil, a.k.a. Elektra Natchios.

Meanwhile, there's also a new group photo from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's prison set, which sadly doesn't bear much resemblance to where we know Peter Parker will battle The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Look closely, though, and you'll see that Bullseye has disguised himself in a prison officer's uniform; could it be that he's set in to take Matt out, or perhaps even free him?

We'll have to wait and see, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is shaping up to be the biggest season of the show to date.