Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Feature Elektra, Kingpin, And Jack Mulhern As "Phillip"

Earlier today, we shared some photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 showing the Man Without Fear and Elektra in their (matching?) costumes.

It seems Daredevil is intervening to stop the Greek assassin from killing a man, who we can now see is Mare of Easttown star Jack Mulhern's character. Previously identified as "Phillip," he's been described as "a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side."

The prevailing theory among fans is that this is Butch Pharris, Wilson Fisk's illegitimate son, who sets his sights on becoming the new Kingpin. Based on his appearance and the way he's dressed, we're not discounting the possibility.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that Fisk himself has been spotted on set, for what could be a confrontation between him, "Phillip," and Daredevil and Elektra.

Earlier this year, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased plans for new villains in Season 3. "Yeah, I mean, the idea of heroes and villains in our story. Somebody that you may see can evolve into something unexpected."

"The idea of introducing characters that we know, Bullseye being one of them, and playing around with, 'Should we be rooting for this guy? Wait a second, we can't do that. He killed Foggy.' So yeah, I mean, everything's on the table," he noted. "I think that fan expectations get. I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."

There's a strong likelihood that we'll see The Hand in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, especially as they're set to return to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month. Beyond that, we don't know, but with Daredevil, Elektra, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Bullseye all in play, things are about to get very interesting in this corner of the MCU.

You can see more Daredevil: Born Again set photos by clicking here, along with a sampling of those in the X posts below. Season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2027.