Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos And Videos Reveal Thrilling Daredevil And Elektra Team-up

Cameras are once again rolling on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and we have a first look at the Man Without Fear and Elektra reunited. From what we can tell, the latter is about to take some poor guy out, prompting 'ol Hornhead to intervene and stop his old flame from killing anyone.

As well as offering our best look yet at both Daredevil and Elektra's new costumes, what's interesting is that the colours on each suit are inverted. This lends some weight to theories that Elektra will potentially become the new Daredevil while Matt Murdock is behind bars.

Seeing these two reunited is a thrill for comic book fans, especially now that they're suited up in costumes much closer to their respective counterparts on the page.

Things don't look too frosty between them, and it makes sense for Daredevil to try and stop Elektra from dishing out Punisher-style vigilante justice. Will romance blossom between these two again? It's certainly likely, and while Matt and Karen Page have grown closer, many fans are actively rooting for them not to work out (the argument is that Karen would be a better fit for Frank Castle).

Regardless, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is jam-packed with Daredevil, Elektra, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Kingpin, and a female Muse all set to appear.

Teasing the show's third season, showrunner Dario Scardapane previously said, "The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs."

"We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t."

"The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers," he continued, "they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 in the X posts below.