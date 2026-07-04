A Supposed Avengers: Secret Wars Plot Leak Has Just Hit - And It's Already Dividing Opinions

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to begin shooting any week now, but has the movie's plot already leaked online?

While it's easy to roll your eyes at any breakdown posted on Reddit (a platform rife with fan-fiction disguised as leaks), major movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Eternals, and Avengers: Doomsday—it seems—have been spoiled on the platform months in advance.

Those typically come from test screenings, and it's unusually early for the full Avengers: Secret Wars plot to have been revealed this soon. Still, on this quiet July 4 weekend, we thought we'd leave it up to you to decide.

At the very least, this makes for an entertaining read, claiming to finally shed light on what Battleworld looks like under Doctor Doom's control and the characters we can expect to take centre stage next December. The biggest shock, though it's one we suspected might happen, is that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as a Tony Stark Variant.

Something that's currently dividing opinions is the claim that the Multiverse still exists at the end of Avengers: Secret Wars, with Deadpool and the Fantastic Four sent back to their respective realities. That suggests Marvel's First Family won't exist in the same reality as Earth's Mightiest Heroes, though the mutant hints we've had in this Saga hopefully mean the rebooted X-Men will be part of Earth-616.

It seems the plan is to tie the ending to Avengers: Endgame, finally explaining why Steve Rogers was an old man when he passed his shield on to Sam Wilson.

The leaker later took to the comments to add, "Doom isn’t killed and returns to the Fantastic Four universe. And the major thing is that when Loki recreates the Multiverse at the end, he makes one change - Tony is alive again and back with his family on Earth-616."

A lot of this reads like fan-fiction, but at the same time, it's oddly believable. Much of it lines up with what scoopers have been saying, though that could be a coincidence.

You can read the full Avengers: Secret Wars plot "leak" in the Reddit post below. Once you've done that, head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts on its potential authenticity.

The confirmed (or, semi-confirmed, at least) cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.