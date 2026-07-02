Avengers: Doomsday Plot Leak Explained - Everything We Just Learned About The Movie's Plot

Avengers: Doomsday Plot Leak Explained - Everything We Just Learned About The Movie's Plot

With a legitimate Avengers: Doomsday plot leak supposedly doing the rounds, we're explaining everything you need to know about that and what it potentially reveals about the upcoming blockbuster.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

If you've been on social media today, chances are you've seen people talking about an Avengers: Doomsday plot leak. It started with YouTuber John Campea confirming the legitimacy of at least one that's done the rounds online, and there are even claims that it's been available for months.

While absolutely nothing is confirmed—and likely won't be until we sit down to watch the movie this December—the leak Campea is referring to seems to be one we shared on the site months ago.

As well as seemingly being the source of many social media "scoops," this (mostly) lines up with what we've seen in official material and various footage leaks, all from after this plot breakdown first did the rounds. 

It's worth noting at this point that some big changes have reportedly been made during reshoots, including Loki's role. The "canon" idea may have also been tweaked, while there are also some characters and plot points missing. 

Back to the leaked footage, it pointed to Doctor Doom's villainous nature being revealed when he pits the downed Sentinels against the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. In this leak, it doesn't happen until Steve and Thor realise that Victor Von Doom has attacked the TVA and killed Loki.

Perhaps the bigger issue is that elements of Avengers: Doomsday sound extremely similar to Avengers: Infinity War. Once again, the movie ends with the villain standing victorious, suggesting the Russo Brothers are sticking to what they know works with this one. 

Even if this isn't the real plot leak that Campea is referring to, major Avengers: Doomsday details are out there, and the floodgates may be about to open.

As always, stay tuned for the latest Avengers: Doomsday updates as we have them.

This avengers Doomsday plot is real confirmed by John Campea
by u/sidmis in LeaksAndRumors

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2026, 11:28 AM
Killing Loki again sounds very been there, done that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/2/2026, 11:30 AM
So John had casting news, that was debunked. Now he's got the whole script leak. And if it's true it's terrible. So what the [frick] are we even doing here?

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