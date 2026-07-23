Lanterns Trailer Teaser Reveals New Costumed Action As More Story Details Are Revealed

DC Studios and HBO are bringing Lanterns to Hall H this Friday, and it's now been confirmed that a new trailer lands tomorrow. You'll find a teaser for that below, but in the meantime, Entertainment Weekly has shared a new look at the series, along with a few additional story details.

While there's no sign of any superhero costumes in this latest gallery of stills, some merchandise currently on display in San Diego suggests Hal Jordan will don his domino mask at some point.

The site has also revealed that Lanterns' 2016 timeline follows Hal and John two months into the latter's training, suggesting almost everything we've seen in the trailers is from that period. The 2026 timeline will revolve around "undisclosed events that the team is saving for a later reveal."

It's also been confirmed that in the DCU, Hal is a former test pilot, Guy Gardner was a gym teacher, and John Stewart comes from a military family.

"The first places that I dived into were the parts of him that are arguably not directly related to his superhero-ness," Aaron Pierre says of his approach to playing John. "Who was the boy who turned into the adolescent, who turned into the young man, and then the more mature man that we get to know later in the series?"

Kyle Chandler, meanwhile, focused more on Hal's relationship with his former mentor, Sinestro. The villain was expelled from the Green Lantern Corps after "attempting a coup," and the Guardians of the Universe are "concerned about what Hal may or may not have inherited from Sinestro."

According to the actor, "It was really interesting, because you’re getting into all kinds of different weeds of what goes on in their relationship in the past, a lot of which, for myself, is very personal. I created little things for myself with him that created a relationship that was very intimate and intense."

In the teaser, we see more of Hal suited up, though it's only a fleeting glance as he takes flight off for parts unknown. There's also a massive tornado-like construct, suggesting fans can expect some superhero action in the series, after all.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.