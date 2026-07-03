Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor May Reveal Surprising Thor Plot Point - Spoilers

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is extensive (to say the least), and we have heard that the movie will feature more than a few surprise appearances. But if even half of the rumors relating to Marvel Studios' plans for Secret Wars turn out to be accurate, Doomsday's roster of heroes and villains will pale in comparison to the Multiverse Saga finale's lineup.

Now, we're hearing that Marvel is planning to squeeze a few more familiar faces in... even though they all technically belong to the same character!

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to MTTHS, Secret Wars will feature "multiple" variants of Thor.

Why the God of Thunder and not any of his fellow Avengers? We could see other variants, of course, but we have heard that the Odinson will be one of the movie's main players, and these Multiversal variants may form the Thor Corps.

In the comics, this group was composed of male and female Thor variants who served as God Emperor Doom's police force on Battleworld. If this rumor is accurate, we could see the MCU debuts of modern-day Thor (Eric Masterson), the future Thor (Dargo Ktor), and maybe even Beta Ray Bill.

Chris Hemsworth recently confirmed that he will be sticking around as Thor for at least a "couple more" appearances post-Secret Wars.

"It’s been so much fun," he said of revisiting the character. "And what I’ve really enjoyed it—unlike a lot of what the other characters that the [actors] were given, they have had to be pretty consistent— whereas working with Taika Waititi on his films versus Kenneth Branagh with those films and then with the Russos, all [the films] had quite a different sort of tonal opinion."

"But [the Russos] also let me try different things. It’s the same with my tattoos, I’d be getting really bored [with] the same thing and having a real need to kind of throw [the performance] in different directions."

We also have another MCU-related rumor from Daniel Richtman, who reports that pop megastar Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a Marvel role. This isn't the first time we've heard this, and a previous rumor claimed that she was in line to play Dazzler in the X-Men reboot.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.