Who Is Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witch? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

Who Is Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witch? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

Marvel Studios has revealed a first look at one of Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witches at Comic-Con, and we have some thoughts on who may have allied themselves with Doctor Doom.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios will return to Hall H on Saturday for a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con that fans hope will reveal more about what the MCU's future looks like.

In the meantime, the studio has brought various Avengers: Doomsday props and costumes to the show floor, including a mysterious character who is identified as a "Latverian Witch." Now, this might be one of several witches who inhabit Doctor Doom's cast in Latveria, but something tells us there's more to them than meets the eye.

With a mixture of supposed plot leaks, rumours, recent updates from social media scoopers, and our own speculation, we've compiled a list of likely candidates for whoever is inhabiting this striking costume.

Below, we've compiled a list of characters we think could be beneath the Latverian Witch's mask, along with insights into what that would mean for Avengers: Doomsday and the wider MCU.
 

Scarlet Witch

Wanda in Dr Strange 2 copy

When we last saw Wanda Maximoff, she was seemingly buried beneath Mount Wundagore after her rampage through the Multiverse. No one believes she's dead, however, and the hero-turned-villain's return in Avengers: Doomsday has been rumoured for some time.

In the comics, Doctor Doom finds the vulnerable Wanda—in the wake of House of M—and convinces her to become his bride (this played out in the Young Avengers story, The Children's Crusade). However, his endgame was taking the Scarlet Witch's reality-warping powers for himself, and those would be of great use to the MCU's Doom. 

WandaVision showed us what Wanda is capable of. With that in mind, Doom will likely use her chaos magic to reshape the remains of the Multiverse and create the reality known as Battleworld, which he'll then rule as God Emperor.
 

Clea

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This isn't the most exciting suggestion, but it's a likely one. Stephen Strange is rumoured to be one of Doctor Doom's followers, and after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene, he and Clea could have easily encountered Victor while trying to stop the Incursions.

In the Secret Wars comic, and at the tail end of Jonathan Hickman's New Avengers run, Strange reluctantly allies with Doom after realising only he can save something of the Multiverse before it's completely wiped out. He retains his memories of the past on Battleworld and spends years loyally serving the villain. 

Avengers: Doomsday could follow suit, and if so, we'd expect Dormammu's daughter there to continue pushing Strange down a darker path after his third eye opened. Her influence will also make it easier to sell fans on the former Sorcerer Supreme choosing Doom over the Avengers.
 

Sylvie

Sylvie Laufeydottir pfp copy

Avengers: Doomsday will feature Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki, while rumours have swirled that characters like Mobius and Sylvie will also appear. Their absence would do Loki a disservice, but did enough people watch the show to justify revealing that Sylvie is working for Doom?

Fans are eager to see Thor meet his "sister," and if it's true that the God of Stories is going to have his heart torn out by Doctor Doom, then it makes sense to pivot to Sylvie. Plus, if Doom's followers are being forced to serve him, then there's surely something worth exploring there, too.

Heck, she may have even infiltrated Victor's ranks, working undercover to help the heroes out to stop him from enacting his plan for the Multiverse. Whatever the case is, Doom having a team with heavy-hitters like Doctor Strange and a Loki Variant would be hugely compelling. 
 

Peggy Carter

Captain Carter Earth 838 Infobox copy

According to various plot leaks, Doctor Doom will take Steve Rogers to his castle in Latveria, where he'll kill his young son and reveal Peggy Carter as a member of his coven. Does that mean Victor coerces or convinces Peggy to join his cause?

If so, it would be a heartbreaking blow to Steve, though we'd bet on this Latverian Witch simply taking Peggy's likeness for a few moments to mess with the former Captain America before her true face is revealed. So, yes, the mystery villain could be two characters on this list.

Marvel Studios squandered Captain Carter in the Doctor Strange sequel, so our preference would be that Variant showing up in Avengers: Secret Wars. Still, we're expecting the version Steve reunited with in Avengers: Endgame to factor into this movie somehow.

Who do you think is Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witch? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments section below. 
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/23/2026, 11:36 AM
Am I crazy for thinking this will be an extra that'll appear for like five seconds?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/23/2026, 11:41 AM
@SeeYouIn2036 - the Captain Phasma of the movie. Lol. Imposing enemy only to be dispatched quickly. "Barely an inconvenience" to borrow a phrase
hue66
hue66 - 7/23/2026, 11:44 AM
Not really seeing Peggy in that role but you never know.

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