Who Is Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witch? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

Marvel Studios will return to Hall H on Saturday for a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con that fans hope will reveal more about what the MCU's future looks like.

In the meantime, the studio has brought various Avengers: Doomsday props and costumes to the show floor, including a mysterious character who is identified as a "Latverian Witch." Now, this might be one of several witches who inhabit Doctor Doom's cast in Latveria, but something tells us there's more to them than meets the eye.

With a mixture of supposed plot leaks, rumours, recent updates from social media scoopers, and our own speculation, we've compiled a list of likely candidates for whoever is inhabiting this striking costume.

First look at a Latverian Witch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.



The costume is on display at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/G5Uml0WwMo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2026

Below, we've compiled a list of characters we think could be beneath the Latverian Witch's mask, along with insights into what that would mean for Avengers: Doomsday and the wider MCU.



Scarlet Witch

When we last saw Wanda Maximoff, she was seemingly buried beneath Mount Wundagore after her rampage through the Multiverse. No one believes she's dead, however, and the hero-turned-villain's return in Avengers: Doomsday has been rumoured for some time.

In the comics, Doctor Doom finds the vulnerable Wanda—in the wake of House of M—and convinces her to become his bride (this played out in the Young Avengers story, The Children's Crusade). However, his endgame was taking the Scarlet Witch's reality-warping powers for himself, and those would be of great use to the MCU's Doom.

WandaVision showed us what Wanda is capable of. With that in mind, Doom will likely use her chaos magic to reshape the remains of the Multiverse and create the reality known as Battleworld, which he'll then rule as God Emperor.

