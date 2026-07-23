Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Display Reveals First Official Look At A Latverian Witch & Comic-Accurate Sentinel

Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Display Reveals First Official Look At A Latverian Witch & Comic-Accurate Sentinel

We have some photos of Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con display, revealing a first official look at a comic-accurate Sentinel head, and the mysterious Latverian Witch...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As San Diego Comic-Con 2026 gets underway, some revealing photos from Marvel Studios' display have been shared online.

The display features a new Avengers Doomsday-themed Marvel logo, along with several costumes from the movie, including Thor, Cyclops, Gambit, Captain America, Yelena Belova, and Sue Storm.

We also have a first official look at a Sentinel head (the design really couldn't be more comic-accurate), and a mysterious Latverian Witch.

We've been hearing that Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) would likely be accompanied by female "variants" for a while now, but we're still not sure who is beneath the masks. Fans are hoping that the character shown here will turn out to be the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but there are plenty of other possibilities.

If a recent plot leak is to be believed, one of these Witches will actually turn out to be a shape-shifter who takes the form of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in an attempt to fool Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Other theories point to Clea (Charlize Theron) and Sylvie Laufeydottir (Sophia Di Martino).

Who do you think this Latervian Witch will turn out to be?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2026, 8:06 AM
That Sentinel looks sweet. Better than the lEaKeD one
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/23/2026, 8:29 AM
How come cyclops isn’t wearing his traditional black leather suit from x-men 1 and x2? Due to the inaccuracy of the suits, this movie is going to flop 🙃🙃🤣🤣🤣
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/23/2026, 8:32 AM
ooooooooo Thats Sue in Doom Gear after /during battle world.
She is the one that visited and told them about what was coming. She found a way to travel to her family before it starts.
Thats why Franklin was so inclined to touch the face.

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