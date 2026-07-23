Avengers: Doomsday SDCC Display Reveals First Official Look At A Latverian Witch & Comic-Accurate Sentinel

As San Diego Comic-Con 2026 gets underway, some revealing photos from Marvel Studios' display have been shared online.

The display features a new Avengers Doomsday-themed Marvel logo, along with several costumes from the movie, including Thor, Cyclops, Gambit, Captain America, Yelena Belova, and Sue Storm.

We also have a first official look at a Sentinel head (the design really couldn't be more comic-accurate), and a mysterious Latverian Witch.

We've been hearing that Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) would likely be accompanied by female "variants" for a while now, but we're still not sure who is beneath the masks. Fans are hoping that the character shown here will turn out to be the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but there are plenty of other possibilities.

If a recent plot leak is to be believed, one of these Witches will actually turn out to be a shape-shifter who takes the form of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in an attempt to fool Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Other theories point to Clea (Charlize Theron) and Sylvie Laufeydottir (Sophia Di Martino).

Who do you think this Latervian Witch will turn out to be?

🚨News Avengers Doomsday



Voici un premier visuel des sorcières lathvérianes du Docteur Doom qui seront dans Avengers Doomsday.



( Via : @laughingplace ) #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7r6HPvXby4 — Ericomader (@ericomader) July 23, 2026

Details in this costume confirm everything about Doom's coven in Avengers Doomsday ⚡



• The runic symbols on her belt has simialr engravings on Doom's gauntlet from the trailer as the magical system



• The shoulder medallions are binding seals she is not working with Doom… pic.twitter.com/yS1F13Yg0F — Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) July 23, 2026

There are actually multicolored witches in Doom’s coven—one of them is dressed in red 😱😭 https://t.co/i7Kp4jgKxs — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 23, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.