The Odyssey: Elon Musk Says Grok Will Create A "Historically Accurate" AI Version Of Homer's Epic This Year

The Odyssey: Elon Musk Says Grok Will Create A &quot;Historically Accurate&quot; AI Version Of Homer's Epic This Year

Does Elon Musk have a humiliation kink? The tech mogul has taken to X to announce that his AI tool, Grok, will create a "historically accurate" version of The Odyssey by the end of the year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

Elon Musk, tech mogul, recently-crowned trillionaire, and owner of social media site X (formerly Twitter), has been a vocal detractor of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey since certain details about the movie were revealed.

Now, Musk has taken to X to announce his plans to use his AI tool, Grok Imagine, to create a “historically accurate” version of Homer's epic tale by the end of 2026.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” he posted.

We're not sure how historically accurate a story with Greek Gods, a cyclops, a six-headed monster, and various other mythological creatures can be, but we're fairly certain Musk is really hitting back at Nolan's decision to cast non-white and trans actors in his film.

In March, Musk called Nolan an "anti-White racist" for casting Back Panther star Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, and has also boosted transphobic posts about Elliot Page (X-Men: Days of Future Past), who many incorrectly assumed was playing Achilles (he actually portrayed a young soldier named Sinon).

The complaints and boycotts from the "go woke, go broke" crowd didn't amount to much, since The Odyssey has been a massive success at the box office, and looks set to become one of Nolan's most profitable films to date.

The movie took in $18.67 million on Monday, topping Toy Story 5's $17.3M and The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s Memorial Day Monday of $16.4M. This brings its global total to over $280 million.

Have you been to see The Odyssey yet? If so, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 12:47 PM
WTF

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/22/2026, 12:48 PM
If Elon Musk is promising something will happen in a specific timeframe, it ain't happening brother.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/22/2026, 12:56 PM
@TheAstoundingMan - And it almost certainly won't be "accurate". That guy uses a hammer to apply a push pin.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 12:50 PM
Just saw it today.

Great film from Nolan.

But people didnt flock on this because it was great. They flocked like sheep because of fomo, not wanting to be left behind by the trend.

I see those tiktok kids watching, busy on their phones, waiting for a slow burn, 3 hr movie to finish. Oh the horror for them 😂😂😂
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2026, 12:50 PM
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I can’t wait to never see it!
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/22/2026, 12:51 PM
This is the same guy who begged Epstein to party on his island.

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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/22/2026, 12:57 PM
@regmovieguy - on CHRISTMAS MORNING!
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 12:52 PM
Musk is getting to J.K. Rowling levels with this whites-are-being-replaced hill hes choosing to die on.

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/22/2026, 12:55 PM
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WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/22/2026, 12:55 PM
I’m sure it will be amazing and not weird at all.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/22/2026, 12:56 PM
Go back to South Africa.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/22/2026, 12:58 PM
@BiffDitko - Oh, it's quite the prestigious list...

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/22/2026, 12:57 PM
He could eat a bag of dicks. That COPE-A-MANIA guy knows where to get them from.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/22/2026, 12:57 PM
What a loser lmao 🤣
hainesy
hainesy - 7/22/2026, 12:58 PM
I don't get the hate on movies before people actually see them. I get casting a black woman as a Greek woman will piss people off, but wait until you see the movie before judging. Besides, Ryan Gosling will make an incredible Black Panther when the MCU finally folds to fan demand and casts him.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/22/2026, 1:00 PM
What a petty ass unlikable loser.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/22/2026, 1:00 PM
an historically accurate cyclops?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/22/2026, 1:59 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - lol, beat me to it
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/22/2026, 1:00 PM
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Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/22/2026, 1:02 PM
HOW DARE HE...do...a thing...
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/22/2026, 1:04 PM
Elon and the tech oligarchy are all pedophiles.


Satanic Israeli shills🖕
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/22/2026, 1:05 PM
They made live action Moana to honor Polynesian culture and to showcase representation strictly all Polynesian people. But when it comes to people wanting to have strictly Greeks represent Greeks it is such a huge controversy. Selective morals
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/22/2026, 1:40 PM
@Matchesz - People wouldn't have been screaming "Greek representation" if Lupita wasn't Helen. Let's be honest. The movie is doing crazy numbers in Greece, so something tells me they aren't the ones complaining.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/22/2026, 2:00 PM
@Matchesz - 💯 agree.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/22/2026, 1:10 PM
AI Slop!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/22/2026, 1:19 PM
Cool, more AI slop... I think I'll stick with the version directed by one of the best directors ever.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/22/2026, 1:19 PM
It should go about as well as his Tesla Cybertruck

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hawkeyevision
hawkeyevision - 7/22/2026, 1:37 PM
Screw AI
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/22/2026, 1:59 PM
Seeing a unanimous dump on AI over-reliance and on Musk is a double win.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/22/2026, 2:01 PM
What are the grosses for this movie in Greece?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/22/2026, 2:04 PM
He is one of the greatest insecure ego maniacs of our time. Truly an ALL TIME LOSER.
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 7/22/2026, 2:16 PM
Dude is absolutely insufferable.

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