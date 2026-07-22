The Odyssey: Elon Musk Says Grok Will Create A "Historically Accurate" AI Version Of Homer's Epic This Year

Elon Musk, tech mogul, recently-crowned trillionaire, and owner of social media site X (formerly Twitter), has been a vocal detractor of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey since certain details about the movie were revealed.

Now, Musk has taken to X to announce his plans to use his AI tool, Grok Imagine, to create a “historically accurate” version of Homer's epic tale by the end of 2026.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” he posted.

We're not sure how historically accurate a story with Greek Gods, a cyclops, a six-headed monster, and various other mythological creatures can be, but we're fairly certain Musk is really hitting back at Nolan's decision to cast non-white and trans actors in his film.

In March, Musk called Nolan an "anti-White racist" for casting Back Panther star Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, and has also boosted transphobic posts about Elliot Page (X-Men: Days of Future Past), who many incorrectly assumed was playing Achilles (he actually portrayed a young soldier named Sinon).

The complaints and boycotts from the "go woke, go broke" crowd didn't amount to much, since The Odyssey has been a massive success at the box office, and looks set to become one of Nolan's most profitable films to date.

The movie took in $18.67 million on Monday, topping Toy Story 5's $17.3M and The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s Memorial Day Monday of $16.4M. This brings its global total to over $280 million.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Have you been to see The Odyssey yet? If so, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Just give all the Oscars to Elon Musk’s The Odyssey right away! pic.twitter.com/PPPksfBzpk — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 22, 2026

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.