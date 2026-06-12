Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature A Long-Awaited Introduction Ahead Of Next Saga - Spoilers

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumored To Feature A Long-Awaited Introduction Ahead Of Next Saga - Spoilers

Avengers: Secret Wars begins shooting later this year, and a new rumour claims that we can expect a huge debut (well, return) before the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its next Saga.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to serve as a soft reboot for the MCU, creating a reality inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. We're expecting either that or Avengers: Doomsday to introduce a new Black Panther, but it may not be the only big introduction.

It's been seven years since Mahershala Ali was revealed as the MCU Blade, and five years since the actor's voice cameo as the Daywalker in 2021's Eternals (a Variant appeared in the animated Marvel Zombies, but "Blade Knight" was not voiced by the Oscar-winner). 

Much has been said about potential plans for the character, with it looking increasingly likely that Marvel Studios will pivot from a Blade movie to the vampire hunter taking centre stage in a team-up project like Midnight Sons

However, in an apparent bid to boost awareness of the character before the next Saga of storytelling, it's now said that Ali will play Blade in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider shared the rumour, corroborating a May 2026 report from Daniel Richtman.

However, the latter didn't specify which Blade it would be, leading to speculation that Wesley Snipes might play the Daywalker again after his memorable Deadpool & Wolverine cameo. Instead, it seems we'll finally get to see what Ali can do with the character.

For what it's worth, insider @MyTimeToShineH is also reporting today that The Batman star Robert Pattinson is being eyed for a "huge" MCU role. His name has previously been brought up in connection with Ghost Rider.

It was way back in 2019 at the San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios President Feige welcomed Ali to the MCU by announcing a Blade reboot. Three years later, the executive told fans in Hall H that the reboot would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. It then moved to September 6, 2024, and eventually slipped further down the calendar to February 14, 2025. 

For a time, Blade was eyeing a November 7, 2025, release. For a time, it looked like the movie might meet that date, but it was soon removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board (having been through multiple creative teams). 

We've since seen both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange attached to direct before creative differences became a problem. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson have all also worked on different versions of the script.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2026, 10:07 AM
Cast Jonathan "the Femboy slayer " Majors
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/12/2026, 10:12 AM
It will be awesome to see Disney release the three biggest box office hits OF ALL TIME one after the other, IN A ROW!!!!

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/12/2026, 10:15 AM
@Batmangina - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Opening

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Expected to Open Domestically on July 31, 2026, with a target debut weekend of around $300 million to top No Way Home’s $260.1 million and Beat the Biggest MCU Debut of the last 5 years.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 6/12/2026, 10:21 AM
Midnight Sons has to happen with Mephisto as the villain.

For years, fans convinced themselves Mephisto was about to show up in the MCU. Every week there seemed to be a new theory, rumor, or breakdown explaining why his debut was imminent. After all that speculation, Marvel finally introduced him, played by an A-list talent in Sacha Baron Cohen, and of all places, it happened in Ironheart.

Marvel has to do something bigger with that setup. A Midnight Sons project led by Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, and the rest of Marvel's supernatural corner feels like the perfect next step.

The pieces are already on the board. Moon Knight is established. We have Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Elsa Bloodstone, and now Mephisto. Blade is still coming. Marvel has quietly spent years building a supernatural side of the MCU without ever fully bringing it together.

Beyond that, the MCU needs more genre variety. A darker supernatural horror-action franchise would feel completely different from Avengers, Spider-Man, or the cosmic stories. It would give Marvel another corner of the universe to explore while the X-Men and mutants take center stage.

And Mephisto is the perfect connective tissue. He's one of the few villains who could naturally pull all of these characters into the same story.

A mutant-focused third saga and a supernatural Midnight Sons franchise could coexist perfectly. Instead of putting all their eggs in the X-Men basket, Marvel would have two distinct pillars carrying the future of the MCU.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/12/2026, 10:32 AM
@CaptainDC - I agree, but this is all already in the works. People just need to be patient.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2026, 10:23 AM

Get Coogler to do Blade before it gets totally forgotten or they put some lesser or sh!tty director on it.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 6/12/2026, 10:29 AM
@DocSpock - Honestly, just go get one of the John Wick guys to make Blade. I don't see a reason why a Blade movie needs to specifically have a muslim or black director. Just have a tight script, lower budget, well choreographed action, that way you can just hire a "shooter" who can get the film done in like 6 months.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2026, 10:30 AM
@LeBronStan - because they originally wanted this movie to be a father and daughter kind of thing. I guarantee you a black dude didn't suggest that
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 6/12/2026, 10:39 AM
@bobevanz - I mean, I know he has a daughter in the comics now, but that's not what I want from the first MCU Blade movie
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2026, 10:45 AM
@LeBronStan -

Except for no good reason they won't let anyone not black do it. They would rather make a lousy movie than let that happen.

So I'm pulling for Coogler.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2026, 10:29 AM
My time to shine doesn't know shit just like you know shit

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